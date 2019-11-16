Video

We won't put Jeremy Corbyn into Number 10, Sir Vince Cable claims

Sir Vince Cable on Sky News. Photograph: Sky. Archant

Sir Vince Cable has said there is a 'one in a million' chance Jeremy Corbyn will be prime minister - and said the Lib Dems won't support him if there is a hung parliament.

Speaking to Sophy Ridge on Sky News, the former leader of the Liberal Democrats said a Johnson majority could happen - but it was more likely there would be a hung parliamnet which could lead to a second referendum.

"I think we're faced with either a Johnson majority, it could happen. Although I think more likely, no majority, but hung in a different way, with more of us and more SNP."

Asked if Corbyn gets into Number 10 in the event of a hung parliament, Sir Vince said: "No it doesn't and we've been absolutely clear we couldn't possibly allow that to happen.

"It would probably be some more neutral figure and then leading into a referendum to resolve the Brexit issue and another General Election soon after that."

Sir Vince said that Boris Johnson lacks empathy and comes across as "a bit of a phoney", as he pointed to the flooding in the North of England.

He said that Tony Blair or David Cameron would have visited areas affected by flooding "on day one".

"Well, if it had been Tony Blair or David Cameron they'd have been there on day one.

"And they would have conveyed empathy, which Johnson doesn't.

"I mean, the Tories regard him as a great electoral saviour. I'm afraid I don't think he's showing signs of that.

"I think to be a really top-class politician, an effective prime minister, you have to have this ability to empathise with people and their problems, and he doesn't.

"He comes across as dishonest, a bit of a phoney, and his record of dishonesty unfortunately shows through, and he just didn't come across right."