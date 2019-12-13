Lily Allen hits out at racist and misogynistic Britain for handing Boris Johnson a majority

Lily Allen. Photograph: Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA. PA Archive/PA Images

Singer Lily Allen has blamed racism and misogyny in Britain for handing Boris Johnson a majority.

Allen, a supporter of Labour and Jeremy Corbyn, had been hoping for a majority for the opposition party in Thursday's polls.

But upon seeing the exit poll she took to social media to blame racism in Britain for putting Boris Johnson back into Number 10.

Writing on Instagram she said: "Some say it was Brexit, some day it was Jeremy, personally, and I know no one wants to hear it, I think that racism and misogyny runs so so deep in this country and that Boris won because of his attitude towards those things and not in spite of them."

Allen retweeted a post which read: "Vote for your kids to die with no healthcare and less brown ppl but the joke is capitalism needs cheap foreign workers to exploit so will NEVER reduce immigration so jokes on."

She went on to blame the "unchecked targeted bespoke propaganda" for the result, adding: "We need to start taking this seriously."

When asked if she was OK, Allen replied: "Yes, I am fine, it's not me you should be worrying about".

Her comments sparked Piers Morgan to launch a tirade on Twitter.

He wrote: "I think I speak for Britain when I say if @lilyallen doesn't like it here, why doesn't she f*ck off?"

In response one Twitter user said: "Honestly can't get over this. Piers Morgan telling Lily Allen that if she doesn't like racism, then she should fuck off."

"Spoken like a true racist", tweeted another.

"Wish you would", responded others.