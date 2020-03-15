Video

Government a 'shambles' over coronavirus outbreak, says Lisa Nandy

Health secretary Matt Hancock on the Andrew Marr show. Photograph: Jeff Overs/BBC/PA Wire .

Labour leadership contender Lisa Nandy has acucsed the government of being in a 'shambles' over its response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

Lisa Nandy MP appearing via video link on the Andrew Marr show. Photograph: Jeff Overs/BBC/PA Wire. Lisa Nandy MP appearing via video link on the Andrew Marr show. Photograph: Jeff Overs/BBC/PA Wire.

The MP criticised ministers for 'going to ground' after an apparent U-turn on banning mass gatherings and reports that powers may be handed to police and immigration officers to arrest sick people who will not self-isolate.

She told the Andrew Marr Show on the BBC: 'I think even he (health secretary Matt Hancock) will accept that the last 48 hours has been a real shambles.

'This is causing serious concern out in the public. People just don't know what to do for the best.

'There is no reason to panic but we need far more information from the government.

'This is a public health crisis and so the public must have confidence in the strategy the government is following.'

The government has been criticised for leaking details of its next steps to tackle the crisis anonymously to ITV's political editor Robert Peston.

An opinion piece from the health secretary also appeared on the Telegraph website - but was originally hidden behind a paywall.

Hancock is attempting to evoke a 'war-time' spirit to tackle the coronavirus.

Have your say Send your letters for publication to The New European by emailing letters@theneweuropean.co.uk and pick up an edition each Thursday for more comment and analysis. Find your nearest stockist here or subscribe for just £20. You can also join our readers' Facebook group to keep the discussion and debate going with thousands of fellow pro-Europeans.

He told Sophy Ridge on Sunday: 'Our generation has never been tested like this.

'Our grandparents were, during the Second World War, when our cities were bombed during the Blitz.

'Despite the pounding every night, the rationing, the loss of life, they pulled together in one gigantic national effort.

'Today our generation is facing its own test, fighting a very real and new disease.'

Hancock said he was 'confident' shops will not run out of food but could not guarantee it, and warned the government could take further action.

Asked if food supply might be at risk, he told Ridge: 'No, one of the things we are confident about is that the food supply will continue.'

It comes as the UK's approach to developing 'herd immunity' against Covid-19 has been called into question.

In an open letter, a group of 229 scientists from UK universities argued that 'going for 'herd immunity' at this point does not seem a viable option, as this will put NHS at an even stronger level of stress, risking many more lives than necessary'.

A Department of Health and Social care spokesman said: 'Herd immunity is not part of our action plan, but is a natural by-product of an epidemic.

'Our aims are to save lives, protect the most vulnerable, and relieve pressure on our NHS.'