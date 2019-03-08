Video

Lisa Nandy: Revoking Article 50 is better than no deal

PUBLISHED: 09:50 03 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:09 03 July 2019

Lisa Nandy on BBC Politics Live. Photograph: BBC.

Lisa Nandy on BBC Politics Live. Photograph: BBC.

Archant

A Labour MP who has opposes a second referendum has admitted cancelling Brexit would be more preferable to a no-deal Brexit.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

While a number of MPs in the Labour Party have appeared united in their continual opposition to a second referendum, they appear to be split on whether or not to back a no-deal Brexit, when presented with the choice of revoking Article 50 or allowing the UK to crash out of the European Union.

Caroline Flint, another opponent of a second referendum in the Labour Party, recently said that she would be inclined to allow a no-deal Brexit over revocation of Article 50.

She recently told Question Time: "If we get pushed, or channelled into a situation where parliament is being asked to vote to revoke Article 50 - which will basically put a stop on us leaving the European Union - I would not vote to revoke Article 50."

But Lisa Nandy takes an opposing view, saying she would rather cancel Brexit altogether than leave without a deal.

You may also want to watch:

She admitted there were "limited options" for parliament to stop it happening.

MORE: Poll finds revoking Article 50 and remaining in the EU is public's preferred option

Speaking alongside Conservative MP Vicky Ford on Politics Live, she said: "The only way, to be perfectly frank, to stop no-deal is to revoke Article 50, which is something I supported in parliament in the event of no-deal a few months ago, or to agree an alternative deal.

"My preference, like Vicky, would be to agree a deal, but if we can't she and her colleagues should be in no doubt there are people like me, who are staunchly opposed to a second referendum, but would revoke rather than see my constituents lose their jobs and lose access to medicine."

Nandy, however, admitted she was also close to backing Theresa May's deal just before she resigned.

"If that deal were put on the table through the Withdrawal Agreement Bill I would do, as I said we should just before Theresa May resigned, and vote for it at second reading in order to thrash out to the details at a later date, as there are still outstanding concerns.

"But my god, why did it take so long, we had three years."

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

Magid Magid says he was told to leave EU parliament grounds

Green Party MEP Magid Magid tweeted that he had been told to leave the grounds outside the EU parliament. Picture: Magid Magid

Philip Hammond hints he might vote with Labour against a no-deal Brexit

Philip Hammond hinted that he could vote with Labour to prevent a no-deal Brexit. Picture: Parliament TV

Research from 'secretive' hardline Brexiteers ERG to be released after transparency battle

Jacob Rees-Mogg is chair of the 'secretive' European Research Group. Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

'Largest, loudest, proudest' anti-Brexit party throws its weight behind March for Change

Over one million people took part in the anti-Brexit 'Put it to the People' march - the Lib Dems are now calling for a big turnout on July 20. Picture: Wiktor Szymanowicz/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Farage calls Brexit Party stunt in European parliament 'cheerful defiance'

Nigel Farage called the Brexit Party's stunt in the European parliament

The latest bid to stop a no-deal Brexit has stalled

House of Commons Speaker John Bercow in the House of Commons.

Can Boris Johnson really prorogue parliament to force a no-deal Brexit?

MPs in the House of Commons for the result of the Meaningful Vote. Photograph: Mark Duffy/House of Commons.

Next Tory leader might not become PM, say constitutional experts

The next Tory leader doesn't automatically become PM, say two constitutional scholars. Picture: PA/Tim Ireland

Pensioner told black woman 'when Brexit comes you will be gone'

John Keogh leaves Croydon Magistrates Court in south London. Photograph: Jess Glass/PA Wire.

Jeremy Hunt compares no-deal costs to bank bailout and everyone is confused

Conservative leadership hopeful Jeremy Hunt speaking on Sky News' Sophy Ridge on Sunday. Picture: Sky News

Tory leadership hopefuls told spending sprees impossible in the event of a no-deal Brexit

Jeremy Hunt and Boris Johnson at a leadership debate. Photograph: BBC.

Eurofile: The edge of Ealing

Richard Hearne (r) and Philip Stainton (l) struggle over a stolen bicycle during the open-air filming of an Ealing Studios production entitled Passport to Pimlico. (Photo by © Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)

Nigel Farage is launching a pro-Brexit newspaper

The Brexiteer newspaper is being launched by Nigel Farage. Photograph: Twitter.

Stephen Fry skewers 'Little England's' power to go it alone in the face of 'existential threats'

Stephen Fry has bemoaned 'Little England's' chances of going it alone. Picture: BBC

WILL SELF: The multicultural man in Marseille

Marseilles' cite radieuse was designed by Le Corbusier. Photo: Wikipedia

Boris Johnson refuses to rule out proroguing parliament to push a no-deal Brexit through

Boris Johnson still would not rule out proroguing parliament to get a no-deal Brexit through. Picture: Sky

MITCH BENN: How reason and balance depend on what side of the fence you sit

Activist Carrie Symonds takes part in an anti-whaling protest outside the Japanese Embassy in central London. PA Wire/PA Images

We should be leading in Europe not running from it

An army veteran. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA.

Number 10 says it would be 'grossly irresponsible' to block no-deal Brexit

The front door of 10 Downing Street in Westminster. (Rick Findler/PA)

The new Lib Dem leader must move Left to make a success of their Remain lead

Ed Davey and Jo Swinson, who are going to have to make a direct left wing appeal if they are to drive the Lib Dem's remain surge home.

MANDRAKE: Tensions in David Davis/Boris Johnson alliance

Brexit Secretary David Davis and Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson in the House of Commons, London. PA Archive/PA Images

Where Pride began: Fifty years since the Stonewall riots

Parade goers attend the Sao Paulo Pride Parade which is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots on June 23, 2019 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Rebeca Figueiredo Amorim/Getty Images)

MICHAEL WHITE: The truth behind Boris Johnson's offensive charm

Boris Johnson leaves BBC Broadcasting House in London after appearing on the Andrew Marr show. PA Archive/PA Images

BONNIE GREER: How the Sunshine State is setting on Trump

United States President Donald Trump launches his re-election campaign in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Eva Marie Uzcategui T./Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Guy Verhofstadt: Boris Johnson duped Brexiteers before, and he's doing it again

Guy Verhofstadt said Boris Johnson

After 80 years convicts are back picking America's crops

Low security inmates from the Picacho State Prison unit work at LBJ Farms pitching watermelons for $2 per hour. (Photo by Nicole Hill/The Christian Science Monitor via Getty Images)

Stage review: 'A play of moral vacuity'

Ioanna Kimbook and John Malkovich during the production shots of West End play Bitter Wheat, starring John Malkovich, at the Garrick Theatre, London. PA Wire/PA Images

A Year in Music: The peak of Baroque

Haydn leading a quartet in rehearsal. (Photo by Bettmann Archive/Getty Images)

It's time to understand Brexit without the bulls**t

LIE MACHINE: Leader Nigel Farage speaks ar a Brexit Party campagn event ahead of the European election in May. Photo: Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

Why is no-one talking about the Brecon and Radnorshire by-election?

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Vince Cable launching the party's campaign for the European elections (Pic: Ken Mears)

How the Telegraph became a propaganda tool for Boris Johnson

Conservative party leadership contender Boris Johnson arriving for the Conservative National Convention meeting at the Park Plaza Riverbank Hotel, central London. PA Wire/PA Images

Question Time: Iceland boss calls to 'finish it with a referendum'

Richard Walker, the managing director of Iceland, on Question Time. Photograph: BBC.

ANDREW ADONIS: How a Johnson-Farage pact would lead Britain into peril

Candidate For The Conservative Party Leadership Boris Johnson Arrives At His Girlfriend's Home. (Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images)

In whose hands? The dubious backers of Boris Johnson

in whose hands? Boris Johnsons personal troubles have deflected attention from his dubious backers. Rousseau/PA Wire.

Ken Clarke: The 'nonsense' surrounding no-deal Brexit is 'driving me up the wall'

Ken Clarke is back on the television again. Photograph: BBC.

Gabby Logan on football, feminism and male keyboard warriors

BBC Sport presenter Gabby Logan at the FIFA Women's World Cup. Photograph: John Walton/PA.

Chris Grayling is looking to sign new no-deal Brexit ferry contracts

Transport secretary Chris Grayling. Photograph: Ben Birchall/PA.

BREX FACTOR: Why Boris Johnson's newest unicorn is so lame

A 'Brexit unicorn' is spotted in the wild. Photograph: Twitter.

Here's nine key questions Jeremy Hunt DIDN'T answer in his Twitter Q&A

Jeremy Hunt burnished his social media credentials with a Twitter Q&A hashtagged #BoJoNoShow. Picture: Jeremy Hunt/Twitter

Labour ducks full backing of a People's Vote yet again despite overwhelming support

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. Photograph: Jacob King/PA.

Most Read

Lib Dem MEPs wear Bollocks to Brexit t-shirts to European parliament

Lib Dem MEP Luisa Porritt wears a Bollocks to Brexit t-shirt. Photograph: Twitter.

Pensioner told black woman ‘when Brexit comes you will be gone’

John Keogh leaves Croydon Magistrates Court in south London. Photograph: Jess Glass/PA Wire.

Brexit Party MEP criticised for complaining about commute to new job in Strasbourg

David Bull MEP rants about the time it takes to get to the European parliament. Photograph: Twitter.

‘Another thoughtless soundbite’ - Engineer takes down Boris Johnson’s Irish bridge proposal

Boris Johnson offered bluster but little else during his conference set-piece

Boris Johnson heckled by numerous shoppers at a garden centre

Conservative party leadership contender Boris Johnson at Polhill Garden Centre. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: our pick of this week's anti-Brexit events and grassroots campaign activities

Layla Moran MP is confirmed to speak at the For our Future's Sake fundraising dinner. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Archive/PA Images

Here's our weekly pick of the upcoming Remain-focused campaign activities, talks and events nationwide.

Newsletter Sign Up

The New European weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy