Lisa Nandy said she would back scrapping monarchy if a referendum is held
PUBLISHED: 14:12 18 February 2020 | UPDATED: 14:12 18 February 2020
2015 Anwar Hussein
Labour leadership contender Lisa Nandy has said she would vote to scrap the monarchy in any future referendum on the royal family.
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism
The backbench MPs' rivals to replace Jeremy Corbyn, Sir Keir Starmer and Rebecca Long-Bailey, said they would support the monarchy in such a poll.
All three contenders said that the issue was not a priority during a Channel 4 debate as the contest enters its final phase.
Referring to the monarchy, Nandy said: "I'm a democrat, so I would vote to scrap it. But this is not the priority of the country."
Sir Keir said: "No, I wouldn't. I think I'd down size it."
Long-Bailey, who is often dubbed the "continuity Corbyn" left-wing candidate, said: "I think we have got more important things to worry about.
"I wouldn't vote to abolish the monarchy."
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.Become a supporter