Lisa Nandy said she would back scrapping monarchy if a referendum is held

Princess Anne, the Princess Royal, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince George, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Queen Elizabeth ll, Prince Harry and James, Viscount Severn look out from the balcony of Buckingham Palace. (Photo by Anwar Hussein/WireImage) 2015 Anwar Hussein

Labour leadership contender Lisa Nandy has said she would vote to scrap the monarchy in any future referendum on the royal family.

The backbench MPs' rivals to replace Jeremy Corbyn, Sir Keir Starmer and Rebecca Long-Bailey, said they would support the monarchy in such a poll.

All three contenders said that the issue was not a priority during a Channel 4 debate as the contest enters its final phase.

Referring to the monarchy, Nandy said: "I'm a democrat, so I would vote to scrap it. But this is not the priority of the country."

Sir Keir said: "No, I wouldn't. I think I'd down size it."

Long-Bailey, who is often dubbed the "continuity Corbyn" left-wing candidate, said: "I think we have got more important things to worry about.

"I wouldn't vote to abolish the monarchy."