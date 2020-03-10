Latest The New European
Video

Lisa Nandy demands apology from Piers Morgan in on-air over transgender rights

PUBLISHED: 11:39 10 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:48 10 March 2020

Lisa Nandy takes on Piers Morgan over the issue of transgender rights. Photograph: Good Morning Britain/ITV.

Lisa Nandy takes on Piers Morgan over the issue of transgender rights. Photograph: Good Morning Britain/ITV.

Archant

Labour leadership contender Lisa Nandy has demanded an apology from Piers Morgan over his comments on transgender rights in a heated row on Good Morning Britain.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

Fellow guests and presenters looked awkward as Lisa Nandy and Piers Morgan row on-air. Photograph: ITV.Fellow guests and presenters looked awkward as Lisa Nandy and Piers Morgan row on-air. Photograph: ITV.

The Wigan MP was repeatedly askedd to say whether she felt it was 'unfair' for athletes who now identify as female to compete in women's sport.

Nandy, who has backed pledges from the Labour Campaign for Trans Rights that call for the expulsion of transphobic members from the party, said it was for sporting bodies to establish a commission to discuss the issue.

But Morgan demanded Nandy give a 'straight answer' and pressed her again, citing the example of New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard, a transgender woman who is now targeting selection for the Olympics having previously competed as a male weightlifter.

He also posed a hypothetical question over whether world record-holding sprinter Usain Bolt should be allowed to compete against women if he decided to transition.

Nandy accused Morgan of being 'irresponsible' and pitting women's rights against trans rights.

She said: 'It's for sport to have a proper commission to sit down and work out where those boundaries are.

'I will not allow this to become a zero sum battle between two groups of people.

'I will tell you why, because you are doing what too many people have done in this debate - you have created more heat and less light.

Have your say

Send your letters for publication to The New European by emailing letters@theneweuropean.co.uk and pick up an edition each Thursday for more comment and analysis. Find your nearest stockist here or subscribe for just £20. You can also join our readers' Facebook group to keep the discussion and debate going with thousands of fellow pro-Europeans.

'It's just simply nonsense, it's a straw man.'

She added: 'I'm giving you a straight answer, I'm saying you are setting up a straw man in order to to pit one group against another.

'It has a real world impact and you need to stop it.

'You are attacking some of the most marginalised people in the country.'

Morgan insisted he was 'not attacking transgender rights' and again demanded Nandy say whether she felt it was fair for trans athletes with 'superior strength and power' to enter in women's competitions.

As the GMB jingle played the show into an advert break, the pair continued to talk over each other and Nandy said: 'I want you to apologise.'

The heated debate started when Morgan had asked Nandy if she agreed with her Labour colleague Dawn Butler, who he said had told the show recently that children are born without sex.

Nandy replied that when babies are born, they are 'designated' a biological sex, which is 'determined by their physical attributes'.

'It's not for me to tell people who they are,' she said.

Morgan asked her about a BBC Teach video that suggests there are more than 100 gender identities, to which Nandy replied: 'You could do with watching one.'

She added: 'People choose their own gender, they choose how to define themselves, I believe.'

When Morgan repeated that he could choose to identify as a 'two-spirit penguin', a claim which drew scores of complaints last September, Ms Nandy joked it would be a 'dramatic improvement'.

The issue of trans rights has become the subject of debate in the Labour leadership contest and even prompted former Labour prime minister Tony Blair to warn the party should not fight the 'culture war' on trans rights.

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Latest Articles

WILL SELF: The Archers is now a symbol of our disunited kingdom

The long-running BBC Radio show The Archers has seen Will Self through major life events. Picture: The Archers

The aviation pioneer with the balloon sized ego

An oil painting made c 1840 by E W Cocks depicts Jean-Pierre Blanchard's balloon arriving at Calais Harbour in 1785. Photo by SSPL/Getty Images

From Bowie to Joy Division: Warsaw's place in music history

Brodka has made the transition from Polish Pop Idol winner to respected electro-pop artist. Photo: Tabatha Fireman/Redferns

STAGE REVIEW: Pass Over

Moses (Paapa Essiedu) and Kitch (Gershwyn Eustache Jr) in Pass Over at Kiln Theatre in London. Picture: Marc Brenner

Does any language actually make sense?

A model with the Buick Wildcat II concept car designed by Harley Earl, Detroit, Michigan, 1954. Photo by Underwood Archives/Getty Images

Behind the scenes of The Deer Hunter

American actor Robert de Niro on the set of The Deer Hunter, written and directed by Michael Cimino. Photo by Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images

Brexit has made town twinning a battleground - but it's always been political

Witney is twinned with Unterhaching, Germany and Le Touquet, France. Photograph: Y.m.oxon/Wikimedia.

Boris Johnson faces first Tory rebellion over Huawei decision

David Davis listens in the House of Commons, London. Photograph: PA.

Associate EU citizenship would keep United Kingdom together

Torn apart? Obituaries for the United Kingdom are already being written. Illustration: Chris Barker/The New European.

The Tories will blame coronavirus for all the ills of Brexit

A woman at Green Park station on the London Underground tube network wearing a protective facemask. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire.

Boris Johnson squirms after being quizzed on new baby

Boris Johnson squirmed when probed about his family life on ITV's This Morning. Picture: ITV.

MPs to receive 3.1% pay rise from April

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons. Photograph: House of Commons/PA Wire.

The extreme fans of French football

The ultras fans of Paris St-Germain unfurl banners and ignite flares during a Ligue 1 clash with Nice at Parc des Princes in 2017. Photo: Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Boris Johnson's baby news exposes double standards

Carrie Symonds and Boris Johnson are expecting their first child together. Picture: Instagram

Why Brexit is leading to a boom in Danish weddings

Scenes of wedding venue Kronborg Castle on sunny summer day in Helsingor, Denmark. Picture: Getty Images

Why British tourists in Europe have never really changed

Piazza di San Marco in Venice painted by Friedrich Perlberg circa 1875. Photo by GraphicaArtis/Getty Images

The people Europe turned its back on

Refugees and migrants walk as they attempt to enter Greece from Turkey by crossing the Evros river on March 1. Photo by Osman Orsal/Getty Images

Why we should all be concerned about the return of David Davis

David Davis MP, British Conservative Party politician who served as Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union from July 2016 to July 2018. Photo by Ollie Millington/Getty Images

No end in sight for ghost towns haunting Croatia

An empty street in the small town of Petrinja, some 60 kilometers southeast of Zagreb, where one out of eight people have left in the past decade. Photo by Denis LOVROVIC / AFP / Getty Images

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL: Why it's time to put our tribes to one side

David Lammy MP has written a book called Tribes. Photo: Wiktor Szymanowicz / Barcroft Im / Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Who is on the BBC Question Time panel tonight?

Fiona Bruce, presenter of the BBC's Question Time

Farmageddon - How the countryside is being shafted by Brexit leaders

Tractors carrying out deep bed shaping followed by sowing the fields in early springs time at Burnham Overy in North Norfolk, East Anglia, England, UK. Photo by: Andrew Michael/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

How Donald Trump could be brought down by the coronavirus

President Donald Trump could be brought down by coronavirus, Bonnie Greer argues. Photo: Evan Vucci

Boris Johnson's baby steps into a growing crisis

Michael White looks at the Brexit talks, coronavirus outbreak and the government's repsonse.Picture: Archant

Will globalisation become the next victim of the coronavirus?

How will coronavirus affect globalisation? Illustration: Chris The Barker/The New European.

How a chapter in the past can help us tackle the coronavirus outbreak

A stock image of people wearing face masks on the Tube. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire.

Labour facing 'one of the worst' local election results in recent history

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn during a press conference in central London, whilst on the general election campaign trail. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

Tories deny Cummings responsible for another adviser exiting government

Chief Adviser to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Dominic Cummings, listens during a press conference at Downing Street, London. Photograph: Frank Augstein/PA Wire.

Super Tuesday: The places to watch

Early voter receives his I-Voted sticker, at an early voting polling station at the Ranchito Avenue Elementary School in the Panorama City section of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

Fiona Bruce says she is surprised by Question Time 'toxicity'

Fiona Bruce introduces Question Time. Photograph: BBC.

Judge rejects appeal for judicial review into BBC's 'Remain bias'

Media trucks outside BBC Broadcasting House in London. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA.

Tommy Robinson 'arrested over assault at Center Parcs'

Tommy Robinson leaving court. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA.

Why doesn't Richard Burgon get it?

Labour Party deputy leadership candidate Richard Burgon on the Andrew Marr show. Photograph: Jeff Overs/BBC/PA Wire.

'Brexit' one of the bookies' favourite names for Johnson baby

Prime Minister Boris Johnson walks away after driving a union flag-themed JCB, with the words

WILL SELF: Why I'm walking to Paris

Cars and trucks exit the DFDS Seaways Newhaven-Dieppe ferry

GREAT EUROPEAN LIVES: André Previn

German-born American conductor and composer Andre Previn, musical director of the London Symphony Orchestra (1968 - 1979. Photo: John Minihan/Getty Images

The complex history of language and religion in southeastern Europe

Fishing boats in Heraklion harbour, Crete, Greece, circa 1965. Pictures: Garry Hogg/Getty Images

REVIEW: The Upstart Crow - From bard to worse

David Mitchell and Gemma Whelan in Upstart Crow at the Gielgud Theatre. Photograph: Johan Persson

The dance that defined a city through the good times and the bad

Tango dancers performing at San Telmo Plaza Dorrego. Photo: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

The price of fear: The economic ripple of the coronavirus

Passengers wear protective face masks as they arrive from Shenzhen to Hong Kong. Picture: ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP via Getty Images

Most Read

Nigel Farage says he now agree with Jeremy Corbyn

Nigel Farage is selling these placards for £35. Photograph: Brexit Party.

WILL SELF: The Archers is now a symbol of our disunited kingdom

The long-running BBC Radio show The Archers has seen Will Self through major life events. Picture: The Archers

Boris Johnson warned he may need to extend Brexit transition period

Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photograph: Tim Clarke/Daily Express/PA Wire.

Environment secretary votes against his own proposals to protect post-Brexit food standards

Boris Johnson MP (right) with George Eustice. Photograph: Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

Boris Johnson branded a ‘traitor’ as he finally meets flood victims

Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits Bewdley in Worcestershire. Photograph: PETER NICHOLLS/PA Wire.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protestors outside the Houses of Parliament in London.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.