GMB union announce it is backing Lisa Nandy

Lisa Nandy speaks to delegates at Labour Party conference. (Photo by Ben Pruchnie/Getty Images) 2015 Getty Images

The GMB union has backed Lisa Nandy in the Labour leadership contest.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

Just as the contest looked like it was going to become a two-horse race, Lisa Nandy managed to secure the support of another union

She has already received the support of the NUM - the National Union of Mineworkers - meaning she just needs an endorsement from one other or a socialist society to remain in the race.

General secretary Tim Roache said: "Lisa Nandy is a breath of fresh air in the debate over Labour's future.

"The more members see of Lisa in this contest the more impressed they will be by her ambition, optimism and decisive leadership. GMB is proud to nominate her."

You may also want to watch:

Nandy responded to the endorsement by issuing a statement.

She said: "Labour is at a crossroads. To win again we will have to up our game, recover our ambition, and inspire a movement.

"The GMB, the biggest industrial union which speaks for more than half a million workers, has been offering that leadership time and time again in recent years.

"As I seek permission to lead us back to power as Labour's next prime minister I could not be more proud to have their support."

GMB also backed Angela Rayner to become the new Labour deputy leader.