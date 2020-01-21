GMB union announce it is backing Lisa Nandy
PUBLISHED: 16:08 21 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:31 21 January 2020
The GMB union has backed Lisa Nandy in the Labour leadership contest.
Just as the contest looked like it was going to become a two-horse race, Lisa Nandy managed to secure the support of another union
She has already received the support of the NUM - the National Union of Mineworkers - meaning she just needs an endorsement from one other or a socialist society to remain in the race.
General secretary Tim Roache said: "Lisa Nandy is a breath of fresh air in the debate over Labour's future.
"The more members see of Lisa in this contest the more impressed they will be by her ambition, optimism and decisive leadership. GMB is proud to nominate her."
Nandy responded to the endorsement by issuing a statement.
She said: "Labour is at a crossroads. To win again we will have to up our game, recover our ambition, and inspire a movement.
"The GMB, the biggest industrial union which speaks for more than half a million workers, has been offering that leadership time and time again in recent years.
"As I seek permission to lead us back to power as Labour's next prime minister I could not be more proud to have their support."
GMB also backed Angela Rayner to become the new Labour deputy leader.
