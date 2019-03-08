Little Britain to be updated for Brexit era on October 31st

One of the many Little Britain memes doing the rounds on social media. Photograph: Twitter. Archant

Matt Lucas and David Walliams are reuniting for a special episode of Little Britain called Little Brexit.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

The one-off episode will be broadcast on BBC Radio 4, where Little Britain started in 2000, and will look at how the hottest topic in modern British history is affecting their lives.

The programme will catch up with many of Lucas and Walliams' much-loved characters including Dafydd, Vicky Pollard, Emily Howard, Marjorie Dawes, Mr Mann, and Lou and Andy.

Original cast members Ruth Jones and Anthony Head, and narrator Tom Baker, will also be taking part.

Sioned Wiliam, commissioning editor for Radio 4 comedy, said: "Matt Lucas and David Walliams are uniquely talented writers and performers as well as one of the UK's most loved comedy duos.

"It's a privilege to have them back on Radio 4, where Little Britain first began almost 20 years ago."

Little Britain began as a radio show in 2000 and moved to TV in 2003, running for three series.

The Brexit themed special will be broadcast on BBC Radio 4 on October 31.