LIVE: Follow the action from the People's Vote march as MPs vote on the Brexit deal

People's Vote campaigners are marching in London on the day of the vote on Boris Johnson's Brexit deal. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images) 2019 Getty Images

Join The New European at the latest People's Vote march in London as MPs prepare to vote on Boris Johnson's Brexit deal.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

Send your photographs and videos to @theneweuropean using the hashtag #peoplesvotemarch - and get your 'Bollocks to Brexit' foam hand outside the Hilton from 11am on Saturday.

We'll be live blogging on Saturday from 9am.