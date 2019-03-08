Football veteran Jamie Carragher backs People's Vote warning UK faces 'relegation' after Brexit

Sky Sports pundits Jamie Carragher (left) and Gary Neville (centre) alongside presenter Kelly Cates. Photograph: Nick Potts/PA. PA Archive/PA Images

Sky Sports pundit and former Liverpool football club vice-captain Jamie Carragher has warned we face 'relegating' the country after Brexit.

The footballer has previously supported a People's Vote but he has gone further publicly with his comments "because over the last few months the dangers of No Deal have become so clear, alongside the risk to peace on the island of Ireland."

Carragher said that the polls had showed "a lot of people have changed their minds" and younger people deserve to have a say on their futures in a fresh vote.

He said: "Before we potentially relegate ourselves as a country.

"And given polls show a lot of people have changed their minds.

"And because nobody under the age of 21 has had a chance to vote.

"I think maybe we should think again. And check to see if this is really what people want. Which is why I back a People's Vote."

The Labour-backer said that Britain needs to "look back at what we have learnt since 2016 and be able to give an opinion on where we are now in 2019."

He warned that a no-deal Brexit would severely hurt the people in the North of England.

He said that it will "hurt those on low incomes most" and added the "NHS will not get all the money it was promised."