Liverpool organises rave in protest against Boris Johnson and the Tories

The people of Liverpool have taken an unusual step to protest Boris Johnson and his Tory Brexiteer government - they organised a rave in the city centre to show their unhappiness.

Anti-Tory activists took over the shopping streets of the city brandishing placards which included the messages "Rave for Change", "Make Tories Afraid Again", and "Bass Not Bombs".

The event started at 1pm on Saturday on Church Street and continued as darkness fell on the city.

The protest coincided with fears of another war in the Middle East after the killing of Iranian general Qassem Suleimani.

Speaking to the Liverpool Echo, one organiser said: "No one is causing any harm, everyone is getting on with each other.

"This is a message from this city that we don't like the Tories."

Liverpool bucked the trend in the 2019 general election by continuing to vote Labour while other parts of the country fell to the Tories.

Photographs and videos of the rave were spread across social media as a unique way to protest politics.

One tweeted: "Why I love Liverpool... sat afternoon... sat evening... random fuck the Tories rave in middle of town. God bless scousers."

"There was an anti-Tory, anti-war rave in Liverpool yesterday, I love this city," said another.

Another wrote: "I'm moving to Liverpool!"