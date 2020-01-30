Latest The New European

LIZ GERARD: Why I won't unite with Leave voters after Brexit

PUBLISHED: 11:30 30 January 2020

Leave and Remain protesters outside the Houses of Parliament. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images

Leave and Remain protesters outside the Houses of Parliament. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images

PA Wire/PA Images

As Remainers face calls to end divisions of the past and unite with their former adversaries, LIZ GERARD is having none of it.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

The Union Flags are fluttering along the Mall. Government buildings are awash with red, white and blue. The Downing Street counter ticks off the seconds to the grand light display. The Faragists are ready to party. Finally, the clock (not that one) strikes 11 and Britain is an independent sovereign nation again.

And so the 'healing' begins.

It is time, after nearly four years of rancour and vitriol, for the country to unite. We must put the divisions behind us and move forward to our great and glorious, peaceful and prosperous future together. The prime minister (who does like a bit of alliteration) says so.

These exhortations are, of course, simply new iterations of phrases long branded on our hearts: "You lost, get over it", "stop talking the country down", "whingeing Remoaners should shut up".

So, as the Royal Mint rains revamped commemorative coins on a largely regretful nation, it's not surprising that Remainers should feel aggrieved and depressed. Mark Francois may not have got his way over the Big Ben bongs (in spite of all the Brexit bob-bunging - what's going to happen to that money, by the way?) but, as Michael Heseltine said, it feels as though Boris Johnson is trying to rub our noses in it.

What did we expect? Like it or not, this is a monumental moment in British history. It may prove to be a calamitous one, a shameful one, an embarrassing one - who knows? But momentous it certainly is.

Did we really think that it could pass unmarked? That we could slink away from our closest neighbours and staunchest allies like a cowardly two-timer sneaking off to a new lover in the middle of the night? Of course there had to be a divorce party of sorts. Of course dear Nigel had to have what we all fervently hope will be his farewell bash in Parliament Square. Meanwhile, the partner so publicly dumped after putting up with our unreasonable behaviour for 40 years will quietly fold away the flag we left behind, trying to show a little dignity amid the disappointment, dismay and disbelief.

It may not be the "fantastic moment" hailed by Johnson when he signed the Withdrawal Agreement into law. It certainly will not "bring to an end" the arguments. But let them have their celebration. Give them the benefit of the doubt and believe, for now, that their elation is borne of their hopes for the future rather than malicious delight in having crushed us, the gainsayers. If we are right, they will suffer enough when the hangover hits. If we are wrong, then they'll have deserved it. It truly is time to move on.

But to unite? That is something else entirely. Is it possible? Is it even desirable?

Having just voted to leave the EU because we didn't like being told what to do, are we now to become a nation of yes-men?

What's wrong with diversity of opinion and outlook? We don't all support the same football team, like the same food, have the same taste in clothes. Why should we now become politically homogenous? We've chosen this government and are stuck with it for five years. Short of taking to the streets - which is unlikely - we are powerless to influence how the country is run, so what difference does it make, in practical terms, if we disagree with each other?

We aren't re-fighting the Second World War. We don't have to worry about walls having ears. Potential trading partners in Europe and beyond are perfectly capable of reading our newspapers, watching our television programmes, following our social media accounts without any need for subterfuge. We are all constantly telling the world what we're thinking. A pretence that the country suddenly speaks with one voice and platitudes on a 50p piece will convince nobody that 16 million-plus voters have had a Damascene conversion and are now all on board with this folly.

There are societies - Japan, perhaps, is one - where people do try to work towards a common goal, where, once they have a job and security for their families, they put their efforts into achieving more for the country than for themselves. Ours doesn't work like that.

Ours is built on individuality and self-interest. We strive always to better ourselves, to buy a bigger house, anicer car. And to that end we vote with our wallets.

You may also want to watch:

We resent rather than recognise the need for taxation and while we'll happily chip in a tenner for a child with cancer to go to Disneyland, we won't necessarily pay an extra penny in the pound to secure that same child better hospital treatment.

We boast that our little islands are the fifth biggest economy in the world, yet we snipe and gripe about sending 0.07% of that wealth to poorer countries that need our help. We don't just question how the money is spent (quite reasonable); we question whether it should be spent at all. Keep it all here! It's ours!

And it's not as though we were a spectacularly united nation before that campaign in 2016. We've been divided - by class, by race, by geography, by income, by politics, by generation - for centuries. That's not to say it's a good thing, or even acceptable. But it isn't new. Brexit was just a new source of division.

Johnson may think he can heal the Brexit wounds, but what about the others? How is he going to help the have-nots while he is beholden to the have-a-lots? He's spoken about the NHS and policing, and hinted at social care, but what about food banks and homelessness, getting the trains to run on time? It's going to be enough of a stretch paying for the promises he has made, let alone the ones conspicuously absent. The billion, trillion, zillion trees he's going to plant to save the planet are not, sadly, likely to include the magic money variety. Nor is there going to be a Boris Brexit boom, whatever his supporters in the press may say.

Ah yes, the press. The Brexity newspapers, too, are calling for unity, for the country to "get behind Boris". But what is their definition of unity? It certainly doesn't include "the left", a vague catch-all for anyone remotely pro-European, empathetic to others less advantaged, concerned about climate change, or - dare I say it? - vegan. Beardy, sandal-wearing Guardianistas remain as beyond the pale as ever they were. It's fine to tar Remainers with the same woke brush, but an outrage to suggest that any (not all) Leavers are thick or racist.

And what about those new friends on the council estates? How long will the Mail and Express stand by them in this obligatory show of national unity? Hmmm. My bet is that once the scapegoated European fruit-pickers have packed their bags, the poor saps who were duped into voting to send them on their way will take their place. Not in the fields, of course - Brits are too good for that sort of menial labour - but on the front pages, as "benefit cheats" and "the unacceptable faces of the welfare state".

Back in Westminster, though, Johnson will surely reap the Brexit reward of a united Tory party? That was, after all, the true objective of this whole enterprise. He's got his landslide majority. He doesn't need the DUP or the ERG. He doesn't have to listen to Francois. He can rid his cabinet of incompetent Spartans. He can lead a well-rounded government of talents from all wings of the party. He can be the One Nation Tory he professes to be and shepherd rich and poor alike to those promised sunlit uplands.

Except in his quest for power he jettisoned the moderates, the rational, the wise, the experienced, the talented. There may be raw ability in the new intake, but that will take time to develop and nurture. Meanwhile, there are already cracks in the 'united' party: over HS2, immigration, Heathrow, Huawei. Johnson is already being described, disparagingly, as "Brexit Hezza" - and we haven't Brexited yet.

Those cracks will doubtless widen as we get down to the details of trade negotiations, defence budgets, social policy. As Remainers knew all along, Europe was a convenient whipping boy for domestic ills. Now they'll have to find someone else to blame. Squabbling will resume as normal.

We have a prime minister, a notorious liar, cheat and scoundrel, supported by billionaires and vested interests, in pursuit of a chimera. We are not and never have been (in times of peace) a united country. Our eclecticism is what, if anything, makes us special.

He could have been special, too. Boris Johnson is motivated by vanity, ambition, but not - I suspect - by the prospect of personal financial enrichment. I don't think he's a greedy man. He just wants history books to describe him as a great leader.

He knew, as everyone knew, that the country was crying out for an end to this nightmare. He interpreted that as a desire to "get Brexit done" and, fair play to him, secured a mandate for just that. But he also knows that mandate came courtesy of our voting system rather than the will of the people, and that more than half the country thinks that Brexit is a bad idea.

If he had chosen that other article, the one in favour of staying in the EU; if he had supported Cameron's Remain campaign with the gusto he put into Leave, he would still be living in the house he lives in today. He'd be presiding over a richer and less divided nation. He would be able to afford to spend on the domestic agenda he claims to espouse.

What's more he could have come closer to his oft-cited childhood ambition. An engaged UK would have bossed Europe. We have the best military, the best scientists, the best teccies. We should have been there shoulder to shoulder with France and Germany, forging a powerhouse to match the US, China and Russia. World King? Maybe not. Continent King? Certainly.

Instead he is the holed ship's captain charged with steering a leaky life raft into the mid-Atlantic, hoping the man on the distant coast will come to his rescue.

When that Downing Street countdown reaches 00.00 this Friday, it may not be only Remainers who are rueful of what might have been.

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

LIZ GERARD: Why I won't unite with Leave voters after Brexit

Leave and Remain protesters outside the Houses of Parliament. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images

MATT KELLY: Remain must become something much bigger

Protestors during a march for Britain to Remain in the EU. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA

'We pay taxes, why can't we vote?' - The Brits who will lose their voting rights as a result of Brexit

MEs hold up scarves during a ceremony prior to the vote on the UK's withdrawal from the EU. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

BONNIE GREER: My meeting with Brexit Britain's man of the moment

Bonnie Greer met up with controversial actor and Brexiteer, Laurence Fox. Picture: Twitter

ANDREW ADONIS: Brexit Day is only the end of the beginning

Andrew Adonis says we must be optimistic following Britain's exit from the EU. Picture: Getty Images

BBC director general says it is not their job to 'catch out' politicians

Boris Johnson is interviewed by Andrew Neil. Photograph: BBC.

Meet the woman making Brexit politician portraits with porn

Jeyda Heselton's portrait of David Cameron from her Brexhibition

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Young anti-Brexit protester demonstrates against the UK's departure from European Union. Photograph: Luciana Guerra/PA.

How 'have' didn't hold: The bizarre history of a common word

At Amsterdam's Schiphol airport, passengers are often told to 'keep' passports ready. Why do British airports say 'have'? Photo: Wikicommons

Remainers aren't going away: Conference hears how pro-EU movement will continue after Brexit

Dominic Grieve speaks at the Grassroots for Europe conference. Photograph:Twitter.

The remarkable life of film director Alexander Korda, who shaped views of Britain globally

Sir Alexander Korda reading a book on a couch, United Kingdom, 1948 (Photo by Nat Farbman/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images)

Mumbai: The home of Bollypop

Bollywood actor Salman Khan (C) performs on stage during the 20th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards at NSCI Dome in Mumbai early on September 19, 2019. Photo: INDRANIL MUKHERJEE/AFP via Getty Images

Big Ben crowdfunder organisers admit defeat as questions raised about donated money

Mark Francois speaking in his office in the Houses of Parliament. Photograph: Gareth Fuller/PA.

Don Quixote: the cinematic saga of Cervantes' great work

1933: French actor Fyodor Chaliapin Jnr (1907 - 1992) and George Robey (1868 - 1954) star in G W Pabst's film version of Miguel de Cervantes' classic novel 'Don Quixote'. (Photo by Roger Forster/General Photographic Agency/Getty Images)

The Windermere children who escaped the holocaust in the lake district

COMPELLING ACCOUNT: Survivors with the actors who play them in The Windermere Children. Photo: Helen Sloan/BBC

It's time for a popular movement to protect the constitution from vandals

An effigy depicting Dominic Cummings, Prime Minister's chief adviser, manipulating Boris Johnson. Photo by Maciek Musialek/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Voyage of the doomed: the unknown story of the world's worst maritime disaster

DOOMED: The ill-fated Wilhelm Gustloff. Photo by Hugo Jaeger/Timepix/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images

Listening to the 'voiceless' women in the criminal justice system

An interior view of Chelmsford Prison. Photograph: PA/Andrew Parsons.

As we head to Brexit day the blame game has already started

Boris Johnson stands in front of cabinet ministers at the despatch box in the House of Commons. Photograph: PA Wire.

STAGE REVIEW: RAGS The Musical

HUGE WASTE: Sam ATTwater as Bronfman and Crolyn Maitland as Rebecca in RAGS the Musical. Photo: Pamela Raith

What TV producers can all learn from this commentator's take on Meghan Markle

Amna Saleem appears on Newsnight. Photograph: BBC.

MANDRAKE: How the John Bercow peerage row provides a useful distraction for the government

Former House of Commons speaker John Bercow. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/ PA Wire/PA Images.

In defence of the HS2 project

A HS2 sign near the village of South Heath in Buckinghamshire. Six regional bosses of a UK business organisation have urged the Government to build HS2 in full, amid a Government-commissioned review which could lead to all or part of the high-speed rail network being scrapped. Photo: Steve Parsons / PA

WILL SELF: Britain is no bulldog, it's more like my 12-year-old arthritic Jack Russell

Jack Russells Lottie and Jessie pictured in their kennel at Battersea Dogs & Cats Home. Photo: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire

Why Sajid Javid is the chancer of the exchequer

Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid talking to Conservative Party suporters on the election campaign trail. Photograph: Tom WIlkinson/PA.

Len McCluskey says Jeremy Corbyn 'changed the face of British politics forever'

General Secretary of Unite Len McCluskey. Photograph: Andrew Milligan/PA.

Brexiteers' focus on London for January 31st celebrations shows their promises ring hollow

Elizabeth Tower, which houses Big Ben, at the House of Commons in Westminster. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA.

Podcast: Nandy on the rise, Boris Q&A and plans for January 31

Get our free, weekly podcast from The New European every Friday morning.

Remainers should try blasting out Ode To Joy more often

Remainers march against Brexit. Photograph: NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP via Getty Images.

EU officials sign-off Withdrawal Agreement ahead of January 31st

EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Battle Bologna: Can Italy's far-right Salvini be stopped by the sardines?

Leader of Italy's far-right League (Lega) party, Matteo Salvini (C) gestures on stage next to centre-right Senator and regional candidate Lucia Borgonzoni (L) during a campaign rally on January 18, 2020 in Maranello, a week ahead of Emilia-Romagna regional vote. Photo by ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP via Getty Images

'A dog whistle debate': How the politicising of immigration lead to Remain's failure

Nigel Farage poses with the infamous EU referendum poster in Westminster on June 16, 2016 in London, England. Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images

Meet the German MEP playing the long game to get the UK back into Europe

OPTIMIST AND UK LOVER: German MEP Terry Reintke. Photo: Cornelis Goilhardt

The Labour leadership race shows Scotland's unsettled status

GAINING MOMENTUM: 80,000 Scottish Independence supporters march in glasgow following the general election. Photo by Stewart Kirby/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The BBC is set for a decade of danger as a culture war brews

The BBC headquarters at New Broadcasting House is illuminated at night. Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images

Swimming against the tide - who are Italy's anti-fascist 'sardines'?

People attend a rally of the anti-fascist

Nicky Morgan to stand down from culture secretary role after becoming lifelong peer

Culture secretary Nicky Morgan has confirmed she will stand down from the Cabinet in the forthcoming reshuffle. Photograph: House of Lords.

WATCH: Dutch prime minister warns UK there is only '50-50' chance of Brexit trade deal this year

The Dutch prime minister has warned that the UKs position on a deadline for trade talks with the EU risks a return to a cliff-edge no deal Brexit.

Why I chose to pen a song based on the UK's departure from the EU

Terence Blacker with fellow musicians from the EU. Photograph: Terence Blacker.

Despairing of Labour's long-term viability is nothing new

Shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer delivers his speech during the Labour Party Conference at the Brighton Centre in Brighton. Photograph: Gareth Fuller/PA.

Most Read

EU anthem Ode To Joy enters Top 25 chart as campaigners push for top spot on Brexit day

Anti-Brexit supporters take part in the Unite for Europe march (Photo by Ray Tang/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Jacob Rees-Mogg is deleting tweets referencing a bad Brexit deal

Leader of the House of Commons, Jacob Rees-Mogg, arrives for a cabinet meeting in Downing Street. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

New Brexit battle for Remainers and Leavers as Ode to Joy nears top of UK music chart

Remainers are trying to get Ode To Joy to Number 1 on Brexit day, while Brexiteers want 17 Million Fuck-Offs to take the spot. Photograph: Getty Images/YouTube.

Tory MP bans French and German wine from Brexit celebration party

Conservative MP Andrew Rosindell (Pic: John Hercock)

UK needs to embrace chlorinated chicken, says Trump spokesperson ahead of Brexit trade talks

(left to right) Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US President Donald Trump during the annual Nato heads of government summit. Photograph: Steve Parsons/PA.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Young anti-Brexit protester demonstrates against the UK's departure from European Union. Photograph: Luciana Guerra/PA.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.