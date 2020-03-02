Latest The New European

Post-Brexit US trade deal would boost economy by just 0.16%, government reveals

PUBLISHED: 12:56 02 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:30 02 March 2020

International Trade Secretary Liz Truss leaving 10 Downing Street, London. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

International Trade Secretary Liz Truss leaving 10 Downing Street, London. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

PA Wire/PA Images

The government has been criticised after claiming that the UK economy could grow 'at best' by just 0.16% following a trade deal with America.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

A post-Brexit trade deal with the US is estimated as having the potential to grow the UK economy by 0.16%, according to the government's negotiating objectives.

The £3.4 billion yearly increase outlined in the document was predicted under the best-case scenario where the UK eliminates import tariffs with the States.

But if only "substantial tariff liberalisation" is achieved, then the increase estimated in 15 years was put at 0.07%, or £1.6 billion, in the governments' preliminary assessment.

The best scenario was where a "deeper trade agreement" with "full tariff liberalisation" and a 50% reduction in non-tariff measures is struck.

Under this, real wages for workers were expected by Department for International Trade (DIT) to increase by 0.2%, or £1.8 billion.

The scenario predicting a smaller boost to the economy was based on a 25% reduction of non-tariff measures and a "substantial tariff liberalisation".

BBC policy editor Lewis Goodall tweeted that "in economic terms that's really negligible" but added "it would be the biggest FTA [free trade agreement] available".

He added: "Given all the political flak that comes alongside it, on environmental standards for example, or accusations over the NHS, given the benefits are so tiny, I wonder if it'll ever happen."

You may also want to watch:

Critics pointed towards estimates of a potentially larger hit to the economy caused by Brexit after international trade secretary Liz Truss tweeted the figures.

MORE: Comedian hilariously rips apart Liz Truss' cringeworthy interview over Brexit extension

MORE: Minister who changed her mind on Brexit claims 'no-one has changed their mind'

Labour MP David Lammy, a vocal Remain voice in the party, said: "So now you admit the potential economic benefits of a UK-US trade deal are just +0.2% of GDP.

And the cost of Brexit is somewhere between -7.6% and -4.9% of GDP.

"In what planet does this boost wages or create jobs for anyone except the Tory cabinet?"

"This is Brexit logic," tweeted another. "Mathematically 0.2 is clearly greater than -5 so it must be better. Ask Cummings, he has educated himself to 'postgraduate level' in maths."

Twitter user @Manners7SE wrote: "It's remarkable how the government are pretending a US free trade deal is worth pursuing when their own figures show it's only worth a 0.2% kick to the GDP whilst simultaneously being so flippant about a no-deal Brexit. Completely illogical."

"Wah-hey! We get a 0.2% economic increase in NI!" wrote Midori Magma. "They get our NHS & an opportunity to undermine farmers with chlorinated chicken. Brilliant!"

"And that's the best case scenario!" posted Gary Stone. "Let's hope we don't find out what the worst case scenario is!"

Prime minister Boris Johnson has been warned not to "cosy up" to Donald Trump in trade talks by trade union bosses who fear the deal will diminish standards in the UK.

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Latest Articles

'Brexit' one of the bookies' favourite names for Johnson baby

Prime Minister Boris Johnson walks away after driving a union flag-themed JCB, with the words

WILL SELF: Why I'm walking to Paris

Cars and trucks exit the DFDS Seaways Newhaven-Dieppe ferry

GREAT EUROPEAN LIVES: André Previn

German-born American conductor and composer Andre Previn, musical director of the London Symphony Orchestra (1968 - 1979. Photo: John Minihan/Getty Images

The complex history of language and religion in southeastern Europe

Fishing boats in Heraklion harbour, Crete, Greece, circa 1965. Pictures: Garry Hogg/Getty Images

REVIEW: The Upstart Crow - From bard to worse

David Mitchell and Gemma Whelan in Upstart Crow at the Gielgud Theatre. Photograph: Johan Persson

The dance that defined a city through the good times and the bad

Tango dancers performing at San Telmo Plaza Dorrego. Photo: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

The price of fear: The economic ripple of the coronavirus

Passengers wear protective face masks as they arrive from Shenzhen to Hong Kong. Picture: ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP via Getty Images

New blue passport will take Britain back in time

Home Secretary Priti Patel holding a blue passport. Photograph: Home Office/PA Wire.

New immigration proposals are a gangmasters' paradise

Boris Johnson with Priti Patel and Rishi Sunak in the House of Commons. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Why Color Out Of Space is a brilliant film created by three oddballs

A scene from Color Out of Space. Picture: Contributed

Greta Thunberg calls for everyone to be adults while politicians 'behave like children'

Greta Thunberg stands alongside fellow environmental activists for the Bristol Youth Strike 4 Climate protest in Bristol. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA Wire.

Tory MP appointed equalities minister despite voting record on key decisions

Kemi Badenoch is a new minister for equalities. Photograph: House of Commons.

Count Binface to run for London mayor vowing to take capital back into the EU

Count Binface and Boris Johnson at the 2019 general election. Photograph: PA Wire.

Countering climate denialism requires taking on right-wing populism

A poster depicting environmental activist Greta Thunberg which has been pasted to a bus shelter ahead of the Bristol Youth Strike 4 Climate protest in Bristol. Photograph: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire.

The Art Deco designs that captured Britain's seafront

The Art Deco designs that captured Britain's seafront. Photograph: Contributed.

Figurines of pro-EU campaigners to become a feature in Brussels theme park

Pro-EU campaigners have earned their place in a 'Mini-Europe' theme park. Photograph: Mini-Europe.com

Can Greece lift itself out of debt crisis?

Supporters of Greece's opposition party New Democracy wave Greek flags and wait for the speech of their party's leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis. Photo: LOUISA GOULIAMAKI/AFP via Getty Images

Boris Johnson sticks two fingers up at flood victims

Boris Johnson's response to the floods was considered cowardly. Illustration: Chris The Barker/PA.

Priti Patel: The horse whisperer for right-wing Tories

Home secretary, Priti Patel, addresses the delegates on the third day of the Conservative Party Conference at Manchester Central. Photo: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images.

Why Brexit has made me join the gym

Pro-EU campaigners outside the Houses of Parliament ahead of Brexit day. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA.

Changes must be made at French finishing school that creates out-of-touch elite

The Ecole Nationale d'Administration (National School of Administration) in Strasbourg, eastern France. Picture: PATRICK HERTZOG/AFP via Getty Images

Brexit's chilling threat to the music and creative industries

Orquestra Akokan performing on the Siam Stage at Womad 2019. Photo: David Corio/Redferns

Britain starts self-isolating as Priti Patel's new immigration system is unveiled

Home Secretary Priti Patel delivers a speech during the National Police Chiefs' Council and Association of Police and Crime Commissioners joint summit, in London. Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Boris Johnson's choice for rough sleeping role thinks homelessness is 'a choice'

Tory MP Adam Holloway. Picture: House of Commons

Presenter challenges minister on why Boris Johnson still hasn't visited flood victims

Robert Jenrick is questioned by Kay Burley over the government's response to the floods. Photograph: Sky News.

The Trump and Modi bromance that is bad news for Boris Johnson

US President Donald Trump (R) and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi wave at the crowd during 'Namaste Trump' rally at Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera. Photo: MONEY SHARMA/AFP via Getty Images

Michael Gove sparks cringe moment as he echoes Dad's Army in response to SNP

Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove making a statement to MPs in the House of Commons. Photograph: PA Wire.

What Labour must do to get back into the Brexit debate

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in the House of Commons. Photograph: House of Commons/PA Wire.

The government's privatisation agenda means UK will 'never take back control'

Boris Johnson during a Vote Leave campaign event. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protestors outside the Houses of Parliament in London.

Labour MP calls for Harvey Weinstein to be stripped of honour

Disgraced media mogul Harvey Weinstein. (Photograph: VALERY HACHE/AFP/Getty Images)

Who is on the BBC Question Time panel tonight?

Question Time presenter Fiona Bruce. Photograph: BBC.

MANDRAKE: Rupert Murdoch's man at the BBC

Rupert Murdoch listens to a gathering of reporters immediately following a shareholder meeting. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

Government department destroyed reviews into cases where benefit claimants killed themselves

Signage for the Department for Work & Pensions in Westminster. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA.

How the penny has finally dropped for Iain Duncan Smith

Iain Duncan Smith. Photograph: Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA.

Smirky Spice: How Priti Patel is little more than a wannabe Spice Girl

(Left to right) Michael Gove, Chris Grayling, Priti Patel, Iain Duncan Smith and John Whittingdale attend the launch of the Vote Leave campaign at the group's headquarters in central London. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

Jeremy Corbyn has already 'given up so many things' he won't be participating in Lent

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in the House of Commons. Photograph: House of Commons/PA Wire.

Boris Johnson accused of being a 'part-time' PM over floods response

Boris Johnson with Priti Patel and Rishi Sunak in the House of Commons. Photograph: Parliament TV.

BBC defends reporter who described Brexit celebrations as 'very white'

BBC coverage from Parliament Square on Brexit day. Photograph: BBC.

Politician calls on BBC chiefs to review Question Time programme

Fiona Bruce introduces Question Time. Photograph: BBC.

Most Read

Brexit critic Emma Thompson quits Britain for Venice

Actress Emma Thompson joins Extinction Rebellion demonstrators at Oxford Circus in London. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

Calls for government to extend Brexit transition period to focus on coronavirus

Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits a laboratory at the Public Health England National Infection Service in Colindale, north London. Photograph: Henry Nicholls/PA Wire.

Fears for farmers and fishermen as Cummings ally says ‘no need’ for agriculture

Minette Batters, National Farmers’ Union (NFU) president. Photograph: Sky News.

British attempts to rival European space project ‘paused’ over disagreements and costs

Prime minister Boris Johnson at a COP 28 launch event. Photograph: PA Wire.

Elections could be postponed under government plans for coronavirus

Boris Johnson leaves a polling station after casting his vote in an election. Photograph: Ian Nicholson/PA.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protestors outside the Houses of Parliament in London.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.