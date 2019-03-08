Video

Liz Truss mocked for shoehorning joke about Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy into speech

International Trade Secretary Liz Truss speaking at the Conservative Party Conference at the Manchester Convention Centre. Photograph: Danny Lawson/PA. PA Wire/PA Images

A government minister has been mocked for her attempts to shoehorn a reference about Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy into a speech.

Appearing in front of representatives from the Commonwealth the international trade secretary Liz Truss tried to make light of a story about two footballers' wives in her speech, while also trying to make it relevant to politics and her actual role.

She told the annual Commonwealth trade ministers meeting: "There has been a massive fall out between some very influential figures which has divided the nation.

"There has been finger pointing, there has been blame shifting, and there has been denials.

"But enough about Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy," continued Truss, to a limited amount of laughter.

"For those of you who don't know, those are footballers' wives who engaged in an Instagram spat."

Trying to make it relevant in any way to her speech on international trade, she continued: "I just wanted to say British football is a fantastic export, is it not?"

There was polite laughter as the minister tried to persevere with the audience.

Social media users, who had been previously enjoying the story on the row between the two z-list celebrities, were aghast.

Trade Secretary doing a standup comedy routine whilst the UK economy is thundering off a cliff. pic.twitter.com/kAG6zLkFzr — Dutch editor (@Dutch_editor) October 9, 2019

One said: "Wow. You just ruined something very precious for us all with that overly prepared delivery. Please don't ruin Christmas next."

"It's all in the timing and delivery," said another.

"Siri show me the worst joke delivery of all time..." posted Chris Barker.

"You can always Truss-t Liz to make you cringe," responded Harry Caine.

Mary-Ann Becks replied: "She was determined to make that joke even though she had to explain it as the majority of her audience clearly had no idea who she was talking about."

"Oh god. Can't we have anything that these people don't ruin?" sighed Elizabeth Ammon.

"I would say stick to your day job but you're not very good at that either," said Scott Deeney.