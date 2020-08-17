Liz Truss complains Donald Trump’s tariffs on British products are ‘unacceptable and unfair’

International trade secretary Liz Truss. Photograph: Parliament TV. Archant

International trade secretary Liz Truss - who is seeking a post-Brexit trade deal with America - has claimed the country’s tariffs on British products is ‘unacceptable and unfair’.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

Truss was complaining about America’s tariffs which were slapped on products from Europe including Scottish whisky, French wine and Airbus aircraft as part of a tit-for-tat dispute over EU subsidies for Airbus.

America announced last week it was planning not to impose tariffs on £5.75bn of British goods after dropping import taxes on shortbread biscuits.

But Truss wants the US to go further in dropping all of the tariffs, praising the whisky industry as “a jewel in our national crown”.

You may also want to watch:

“I am determined to settle the issue as soon as possible and help our struggling producers,” she wrote in the Telegraph.

But rather than point the finger at America she blamed the EU for not doing enough to negotiate with the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

And she insisted the government will have a better platform to end such tariffs when the UK has left the EU.

“The government is stepping up talks with the US to try and break the impasse, and will be entering into further discussions with my opposite number US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer in the coming weeks.”

It appears a possible trade deal between the UK and US in 2020 is now unlikely as a series of talks were reportedly delayed until next spring.

Last week Truss stalled an agreement with Japan because of tariffs on soft cheese such as Silton meaning the deal is unlikely to be as good as the one on offer with the EU.