Latest The New European

Liz Truss to press for lower food standards to get a US trade deal, warns document leak

PUBLISHED: 13:39 07 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:41 07 October 2019

Liz Truss sampling naan breads in Bedfordshire. Leaked documents suggest her department will pressure Defra to lower UK food standards to get a trade deal. Photograph: Liz Truss/Instagram.

Liz Truss sampling naan breads in Bedfordshire. Leaked documents suggest her department will pressure Defra to lower UK food standards to get a trade deal. Photograph: Liz Truss/Instagram.

Archant

Defra will come under "significant pressure" to relax the UK's food, animal health and environmental standards in order to get a post-Brexit trade deal with the USA, leaked documents reveal.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

The lowering of standards could in turn limit the UK's ability to strike a deal with the EU - as well as causing "irreparable damage" to public health, said the documents.

Yet Liz Truss' Department for International Trade (DIT) will press ministers to lower the standards anyway in order to seal a US trade deal, said the document.

The document, which was prepared by civil servants at the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) for minister Theresa Villiers, suggested that there is pressure from Donald Trump's administration to relax standards.

Current UK regulations meet the EU's sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) standards, which are in place to protect people and animals from disease, pests and contaminants - but US food processing of products like chlorine-washed chicken and hormone-fed beef fall far below SPS standards.

But the USA wants access to the UK markets for products like this.

The shadow Brexit secretary Barry Gardiner claimed that US standards outline acceptable levels of "maggots in orange juice, rat droppings in ginger and hormone levels in beef" - which he said should be "zero".

The document, which was obtained by Unearthed, the investigations unit at Greenpeace, said: "Agreeing to the US asks could severely limit our ability to negotiate an agreement with the EU.

"[...] EU concerns about the risk of non-compliant goods entering its territory would for instance be heightened if the UK acceded to US demands on chlorine-washed chicken."

The document adds: "Weakening our SPS regime to accommodate one trade partner could irreparably damage our ability to maintain UK animal, plant and public health, and reduce trust in our exports."

Nonetheless, the Defra document predicts that Liz Truss' trade department will lay on "significant" pressure.

"Defra will come under significant pressure from DIT to accommodate the US's asks," it says. "DIT are concerned about the ability for controversial SPS issues to hold up negotiations [with the USA]."

A Defra spokesperson told Unearthed that the department did not comment on leaked documents. "The UK is a world leader on animal welfare and environmental standards, and this will only continue to improve after we have left the EU," said the spokesperson.  Labour's shadow Brexit secretary Barry Gardiner told Unearthed: "Trade agreements with the USA and Australia risk opening the floodgates to food imports to much lower standards.

"Their rules specify 'acceptable levels' of maggots in orange juice, rat droppings in ginger and hormone levels in beef. The right level should be zero. Undercutting our farmers and food manufacturers like this would drive many of our producers out of business and put jobs at risk." Liberal Democrat spokesperson for foreign and Commonwealth affairs Chuka Umunna said the DIT was acting in "desperation".

"The promises made by Boris Johnson and the Conservative government that the UK would have a whole host of trade deals in place by Brexit day have now long been seen to be nonsense, however this desperation by Liz Truss represents a new low," he said.

"This leak shows how government ministers are willing to abandon safety standards on the food we feed our families in a hopeless attempt to try and replace the trade we will lose as members of the European Union.

"The Tories' vision of Global Britain is in tatters. Our position on the world stage is no longer being a leader in minimum standards to protect people's welfare, but instead we are witnessing our government try to roll these back or abandon them entirely.

"This grovelling to Donald Trump to get a trade deal must stop. The route out of this mess is to stop Brexit and the Liberal Democrats will continue to lead this fight."

You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

Tory party chairman mocked for drawing graphs to explain Brexit strategy

James Cleverly's explanation for why Brexit must be done by October 31st. Photograph: Twitter.

Academic resigns from government panel after appointees screened for their Brexit views

The Home Office has been accused of politically vetting candidates to an independent advisory panel on drugs, including by screening candidates for their views on Brexit. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire/PA Images

Jennifer Arcuri denies ever getting favours from Boris Johnson

Jennifer Arcuri, the businesswoman and close friend of Boris Johnson who received business assistance during his time as London Mayor. Picture: Youtube

Double standards: Boris Johnson continues to mimic Trump's poisonous playbook

US president Donald Trump and Britain's prime minister Boris Johnson arrive for a bilateral meeting during the G7 summit. (Photo by Stefan Rousseau - Pool/Getty Images)

Everything you need to know about the People's Vote march on October 19

Hundreds of thousands of people turned out to protest in October 2018 and the People's Vote campaign want to bring even bigger numbers on October 19 2019. Picture: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

The new book telling the cruel story of Alzheimer's

French writer Annie Ernaux, who has penned 'I Remain In Darkness'. Picture: Ulf Andersen/Getty Images

A City in Music: Favela funk in Rio

Brazilian youngsters enjoy a

Remember the Brexit 50p? 'No coins have actually been minted'

An early design of the ill-fated (so far) 'Brexit 50p'. Picture: HM Treasury

My anchovy odyssey: Visiting the Italian town where the divisive fish is king

Monterosso, Italy, was the perfect destination for James Brown to indulge his passion for anchovies. Picture: Getty Images

The artists who recorded Amsterdam's gilded moment

Gerrit Berckheyde's 'View of Amsterdam', c.1675. Picture: Collection of Brasenose College, Oxford

Under the influence: The lightning-quick rise of Insta fashion brand Boohoo

Funke Tijani is an ambassador for fast-fashion giant, Boohoo. Picture: Getty Images

Brexit Party MEP's firm featured in 'Brexit readiness' video days after mocking preparations

Brexit Party MEP Lance Anisfeld. Photograph: Isabel Infantes/PA.

Three decades on from the fall of the Berlin Wall

West Germans celebrate the unification of Berlin atop The Berlin Wall on November 12, 1989. Picture: Getty Images

How I helped England win the Rugby World Cup

Jonny Wilkinson kicks the last gasp drop-goal that won England the Rugby World Cup against Australia in 2003. Picture: Tom Jenkins/Getty Images

Stage Review: Blood Wedding

Blood Wedding. Photograph: Contributed/Marc Brenner.

The New European poll of the week on caretakers, conferences and coffee cups

Journalist takes down 'vacuous talking head' in TV clash about the Good Friday Agreement

Spiked writer and commentator Ella Whelan was called out for 'panglossian nonsense' about the Good Friday Agreement by OpenDemocracy journalist Peter Geogeghan. Picture: STV

'Ireland owes this country nothing' - Bonnie Greer on Question Time on Brexit negotiations

Bonnie Greer was on the panel of BBC's Question Time. Photograph: BBC.

The lies of Rye: Why we all rewrite our own versions of history

Boris Johnson delivers his speech during the Conservative Party Conference at the Manchester Convention Centre. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

JAMES BALL: No-deal Brexit conspiracies lead us all to a dark world

James Ball says some in the City of London have been unfairly linked to a no-deal Brexit conspiracy. Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

BONNIE GREER: With Michigan won, Trump is done

Democrat Gretchen Whitmer defeated Republican Bill Schuette to become governor of Michigan. Picture: Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

MITCH BENN: We must keep standing up to 'bullies' Johnson and Trump

Toxic Twins: Boris Johnson and US president Donald Trump at the UN in New York. Picture: Saul Leob/Getty Images

High Court defeat could mean blow for 'settled status' cases

Campaign group The3million has lost a High Court battle over an

Tory peer calls for Dominic Cummings to be stripped of Westminster pass

Dominic Cummings in Downing Street. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

MICHAEL WHITE: Boris Johnson has bet the farm on Cummings' cunning plan

Boris Johnson's proposed hybrid model for the Irish border has been badly received by the EU. Picture: Martin Rowson

Corbyn says that no MP Labour should be willing to support PM's 'reckless' Brexit proposals

Jeremy Corbyn gives statement on Boris Johnson's Brexit proposals. Photograph: Parliament TV.

BREX FACTOR: Is James Cleverly the least aptly-named politician of all time?

Tory chairman James Cleverly whips the crowd into a frenzy at the Conservative Party conference. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL: Boris Johnson has great balls of liar

Boris Johnson was frustratingly elusive when asked about his relationship with Jennifer Arcuri on The Andrew Marr Show. Picture: PA Images

The 'Stop Stella' billboard shows how urgently we need reform in political advertising

The billboard targeting pregnant Labour MP Stella Creasy in her constituency in Walthamstow, which was later taken down. Picture: Stella Creasy

Brexit Party candidate to return from living in Italy to fight to leave EU

Supporters at a Brexit Party rally. Photograph: Peter Byrne/PA.

DUP crowd calls for a 'noose' for Jeremy Corbyn at Boris Johnson speech

Boris Johnson speaks at a raucous DUP event in which the crowd called for a 'noose' for Jeremy Corbyn. Picture: Sky

Young doctor told she must leave the UK or face prison after Home Office letter

Mu-Chun Chiang (left) with her friend Mina Mesri. Photograph: Mina Mesri/PA Wire.

All the best tweets about that Tory coffee-related conference drama

Boris Johnson runs scared of Channel 4 news at Tory party conference

Boris Johnson has been accused of running scared of Channel 4 after refusing them an interview. Picture: Channel 4

Fact-checking Boris Johnson's '£400 million a week' claim with latest figures

Boris Johnson leaves his office in Westminster. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA.

Boris Johnson tries to claim remaining in EU would now cost '£400 million a week'

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a visit to Bestway Wholesale in Manchester. Photograph: Henry Nicholls/PA Wire.

Tory MP names the MPs he suggests were chosen solely because of their gender

Philip Davies has named two MPs he felt were chosen

Why the podcast is the perfect antidote to Brexit politics

The New European podcast team, Steve Anglesey, left, Geraldine Scott, and Richard Porritt. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Former Australian PM: UK is not a 'top tier' trading partner

Former Australian PM Julia Gillard appeared to pour cold water over the UK's future trading relationship, saying it is not a

Legal experts want to know why Dominic Cummings' pal sat on Supreme Court legal team

Media gathered outside The Supreme Court in London. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire/PA Images

Most Read

Boris Johnson’s claims on nuclear fusion leave scientists baffled

The then chancellor George Osborne (centre) with Boris Johnson (left) looking through microscopes during a visit with Jeremy Hunt (right). Photograph: Frank Augstein/PA.

The lies of Rye: Why we all rewrite our own versions of history

Boris Johnson delivers his speech during the Conservative Party Conference at the Manchester Convention Centre. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

Boris Johnson’s plan to ‘squat’ in Downing Street crosses the ‘threshold of insanity’, claims Heseltine

Boris Johnson outside 10 Downing Street, London. Photograph: Gareth Fuller/PA.

Former Tory minister joins Lib Dems urging ‘liberal conservatives and social democrats’ to follow

Guy Verhofstadt holds a 'Bollocks to Brexit' t-shirt with Catherine Bearder during Lib Dem party conference. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Furious woman in Boris Johnson’s constituency speaks for all of us

A furious member of the public was unequivocal in her views about Boris Johnson in his constituency of Uxbridge and South Ruislip. Picture: Sky

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Anti-Brexit grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Remain campaigners protesting against Brexit. Picture: Bruce Tanner.

Find your nearest anti-Brexit campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.

Newsletter Sign Up

The New European weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy