Latest The New European

Government demands to know what schools are doing to prepare for Brexit

PUBLISHED: 13:19 18 September 2019 | UPDATED: 13:19 18 September 2019

A 'Get ready for Brexit' sign on display in public. (Photo by David Cliff/NurPhoto via Getty

A 'Get ready for Brexit' sign on display in public. (Photo by David Cliff/NurPhoto via Getty

David Cliff/NurPhoto

The government has demanded to know what schools and councils are doing to prepare for Brexit.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

In a letter schools minister Lord Agnew said the government needs "a clearer understanding of school preparedness" for the UK leaving the European Union.

It urges schools to contact their food suppliers to ensure they will be able to continue supplying food if Brexit goes ahead on October 31, according to the Times Educational Supplement (TES).

The letter also says that schools should raise any concerns they have about meeting their legal duties to pupils with special educational needs and disabilities, pupil health and safety or safeguarding, with their local authority or academy trust.

And it asks councils, and multi academy trusts (MATs), which run chains of state schools, to "reach out" to school leaders to make sure that guidance on food supplies, medicine and data protection is followed, the TES reports.

The TES reports that the letter says: "The government is already engaging with a wide range of school food stakeholders, including working directly with suppliers, to support industry preparedness and ensure continuous supply ahead of 31 October.

"Schools should contact their food supplier(s) if they procure food directly (and the same goes for local authorities and academy trusts where they arrange food on behalf of schools) to ensure they are planning for 31 October.

"This is to ensure that suppliers are making the necessary arrangements to continue the supply of food to schools, and to make sure that schools can continue to meet nutritional standards, accommodate special dietary needs and manage allergies, for example when introducing any substitute products."

Lord Agnew's letter also attaches a survey.

"As part of wider activity for preparing to leave the EU, we now require a clearer understanding of school preparedness.

"As a priority, therefore, we would be grateful if you could please arrange for an appropriate person in your local authority or academy trust to complete the following relevant short survey."

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

Boris Johnson confronted by angry parent over NHS 'being destroyed'

Boris Johnson was interrupted in his visit to a hospital by a parent angry at

Polish ambassador urges UK Poles to return amid settlement scheme concern

Polish ambassador to the UK Arkady Rzegocki, pictured here in 2017, has urged Poles in the UK to consider returning. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Archive/PA Images

Government demands to know what schools are doing to prepare for Brexit

A 'Get ready for Brexit' sign on display in public. (Photo by David Cliff/NurPhoto via Getty

UKIP leader boycotts his own party conference over low ticket sales

Dick Braine. Photograph: TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images.

Join Bonnie Greer, Steve Anglesey, Richard Porritt and James Ball at The New European podcast live!

The New European Podcast is taking part in Podcast Live.

Brexit Party MEP calls Guy Verhofstadt 'the Darth Vader of Europe'

Guy Verhofstadt's reaction to being called

Everything you need to know about the People's Vote march on October 19

Hundreds of thousands of people turned out to protest in October 2018 and the People's Vote campaign want to bring even bigger numbers on October 19 2019. Picture: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Supreme Court: Boris Johnson aimed to silence parliament, court hears

Lord Pannick has told Supreme Court judges that Boris Johnson's aim in proroguing parliament was to silence it. Picture: PA Video

Brexit has divided the country like never before, says David Dimbleby

David Dimbleby. Photograph: Matt Crossick/PA.

Yellowhammer deemed 'seriously misleading' as leaked documents spell major problems for ports

A giant SOS message is projected on to the white cliffs of Dover. Photograph: Led By Donkeys.

Justice secretary refuses to quash rumours of a second prorogation

Justice Secretary Robert Buckland has refused to rule out a second prorogation of parliament. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire/PA Images

Supreme Court case begins in head-to-head battle between Scottish and English rulings

Protesters outside the Supreme Court in London where judges are due to consider legal challenges to Boris Johnson's decision to suspend parliament. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

Boris Johnson's empty Luxembourg lectern is already a meme

Boris Johnson is replaced by a tub of lard. Photograph: ChrisTheBarker/Twitter.

Lib Dems could win up to 100 seats in an election with its anti-Brexit stance, MP predicts

Chuka Umunna (left) is joined by Jo Swinson (right) following his speech during the Liberal Democrats autumn conference at the Bournemouth International Centre in Bournemouth. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

Hard Brexiteer says the EU is 'threatening lives' over no-deal Brexit medical supplies

Andrew Bridgen has said the EU is threatening lives over medical supplied if the UK leaves without a deal. Picture: Deutsche Welle

Lifeboats charity sees 'sharp increase in donations' after Times hatchet job

An RNLI lifeboat in Margate. The charity has hit back at criticism that it spends 2% of its income saving foreign lives. Picture: RNLI Margate

One in five universities worried by effects of no-deal, poll finds

Cambridge University. Pic: Archant library

How 'It's A Knockout' helped to unite Europe

Television Programme BBC series It's a Knockout The British heat of Jeux Sans Frontieres which is being held at Princess Anne Park in Washington (Photo by NCJ Archive/Mirrorpix/Getty Images)

ZOE WILLIAMS: The shifting trade unions are striking back on Brexit

People gather to protest against British prime minister Boris Johnson's policies on Brexit and the prorogation of parliament. Picture: Ray Tang/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The joke is on all of us when it comes to Boris Johnson's humour

Boris Johnson holding up a string of sausages around his neck during a visit to Heck Foods Ltd. Photograph: Darren Staples/PA.

JAMES BALL: Both sides must take blame for the damage caused to our system

Boris Johnson visits Ireland. (Photo by Lorraine O'SULLIVAN / AFP).

MANDRAKE: Dominic Cummings retains directorship

Number 10 special advisor Dominic Cummings gestures outside his home in London Picture: ISABEL INFANTES/AFP/Getty Images

MATTHEW D'ANCONA: Our slow-burning approach to news is catching alight

Londoners read the newspapers headlines about Britain's entry to the Common Market, January, 1973. (Photo by © Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)

Bonnie Greer: Average Joe is the rival who Trump fears most

The Delaware delegation prepares for the nomination of their senator, Joe Biden in 2008. Picture: Chuck Kennedy/MCT/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Government 'get ready for Brexit' ads have ended up on The New European podcast

An electronic display showing a 'Get ready for Brexit' government advert,in London. Photograph: Yui Mok/PA.

MITCH BENN: How Boris Johnson became the prisoner of parliament

Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives in Downing Street, London. Photograph: Yui Mok/PA.

Path open for independent Scotland to join EU, says minister

Scotland's constitutional relations secretary Mike Russell (Pic: PA Wire/PA Images)

Vince Cable to address Lib Dems after Tory Gyimah defection

Sir Vince Cable with activists in Chelmsford. Photograph: David Mirzoeff/PA.

We'll smash the prorogration of parliament - as well as the Brexit patriarchy

Protesters in Bristol are fighting to defend our democracy. Photograph: Ben Birchall/PA Wire.

Johnson thinks he has 'rough shape' of a deal while Ireland says ideas fall 'very short'

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar Photo: PA / Laura Hutton

Leave.EU broke electoral law but not a criminal matter, say Met Police

The Metropolitan police have closed their investigation into Arron Banks' Leave.EU

Boris Johnson heckled during speech: 'Get back to parliament'

Boris Johnson was heckled by a man shouting 'get back to parliament' during the prime minister's speech at the Convention of the North. Picture: Sky News

Nigel Farage claims there are 'no facts at all' in the Yellowhammer document

Nigel Farage has claimed there are

Business in pubs will soar if we leave EU on October 31, claims Wetherspoon boss

Tim Martin appears on TV. Photograph: GMB/ITV.

EU president-in-waiting accused of pandering to 'extreme right' with new migration office

Incoming EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen. Picture: Omer Messinger/Getty Images

Confused by the courts? Your recap on Brexit legal cases

A general view of the High Court on the Strand, London. Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA Archive

Former PM says government 'still not telling the truth' about no-deal Brexit

Former prime minister Gordon Brown. Photograph: Jane Barlow/PA.

Boris Johnson presses ahead with 'very good' idea for £15 billion Irish bridge

Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes part in an activity with school children as he visits the NLV Pharos, a lighthouse tender moored on the river Thames to mark London International Shipping Week. Picture: Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA Wire

Protester photobombs Nigel Farage's BBC appearance and steals the show

A man in a 'deport racists' t-shirt was escorted out of a Brexit Party venue by security while Nigel Farage was being interviewed on BBC. Picture: BBC

WILL SELF: Multicultural Man on street art

Morrie's painting of a frog spirit under a starry sky. Picture: Will Self

Most Read

Government could suspend parliament for a second time if it loses court case

Thousands of demonstrators gather outside Downing Street to take part in Stop the Coup protests. (Photo by WIktor Szymanowicz/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Sunblest and soufflés: How Jacob Rees-Mogg’s diet goes way some way to explaining his Brexit views

Jacob Rees-Mogg stops to buy a sandwich as he walks along the main street near his constituency office in Keynsham. Picture: Matt Cardy/Getty Images

Tory Brexiteer MP says ‘country will explode’ if we don’t leave EU on October 31st

Mark Francois presents the government's EU referendum leaflet to Ash Sarkar on the BBC's Politics Live. Photograph: BBC.

Brexit Party MEP challenged on her Cambridge Analytica involvement in EU parliament

Brexit Party MEP Alexandra Phillips was visibly riled when she was challenged in EU parliament over her involvement with Cambridge Analytica. Picture: EU Parliament

Lifeboats charity sees ‘sharp increase in donations’ after Times hatchet job

An RNLI lifeboat in Margate. The charity has hit back at criticism that it spends 2% of its income saving foreign lives. Picture: RNLI Margate

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Anti-Brexit grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Remain campaigners protesting against Brexit. Picture: Bruce Tanner.

Find your nearest anti-Brexit campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.

Newsletter Sign Up

The New European weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy