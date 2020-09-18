Video

Tory peer swears on camera while delivering coronavirus speech to House of Lords

Tory peer Lord Bethell was caught swearing in the House of Lords; Twitter Archant

A Tory peer has been caught swearing during a speech in the House of Lords.

Lord Bethell mumbled the words “for f**k sake” when his internet connection was interrupted while delivering a speech on coronavirus.

The House had adjourned for five minutes to deal with peer’s technological problems but unfortunately he did not fare better on his second attempt.

The peer, who is a junior health minister, started: “May I say something about local restrictions.

“Over the summer recess we have combined tightening restrictions in areas with outbreaks with the easing of business restrictions... oh for f***’s sake.

The peer then cut out and had his speech finished by Tory whip Baroness Penn.

Liberal Democrat health spokeswoman Baroness Jolly later joked: “It’s not always helpful to have a minister with dodgy connections.”

Journalist Esther Webber said: “Not sure how Hansard is going to deal with this one.”

PA reporter Richard Wheeler wrote: “When you’ve got to recap Covid-19 regulations but your technology is playing up... Take it away, health minister Lord Bethell”

Ray Eley quipped: “Nice one member of the House of Lords that’s awake.”