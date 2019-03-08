Latest The New European

MANDRAKE: Gavin Barwell happy to be Newsnight punchbag

PUBLISHED: 11:54 14 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:57 14 November 2019

Chief of Staff Gavin Barwell arrives at Downing Street on March 18, 2019 in London, England. Theresa May is attempting to persuade DUP and Conservative MP's to vote for her EU withdrawal agreement which has twice been heavily voted down by the House of Commons. Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images

Chief of Staff Gavin Barwell arrives at Downing Street on March 18, 2019 in London, England. Theresa May is attempting to persuade DUP and Conservative MP's to vote for her EU withdrawal agreement which has twice been heavily voted down by the House of Commons. Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images

2019 Getty Images

Theresa May's old chief of staff is eager to raise his profile as he tries to make a new career in consulting, Dan Hannan promotes The New European and why timing was everything for Sir Michael Fallon

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

Although the government is finding it increasingly hard to find 'cannon fodder' for television current affairs programmes, Lord Gavin Barwell cheerfully popped up on Newsnight last week following Jacob Rees-Mogg's sickening comments about the Grenfell Tower tragedy.

Barwell's cameo appearance was especially surprising since he, as housing minister, was allegedly sent seven warning letters on the need to review safety rules in the months before the Grenfell blaze (he is said to have sent just three short replies), but he nevertheless spoke up for Rees-Mogg, after he'd suggested the victims had only themselves to blame for not leaving the building earlier, saying "we're too quick to demand that people resign".

For good measure, Barwell, pictured, went on to say that Alun Cairns, who has just resigned as Welsh secretary after another crisis, was a man of "the highest integrity."

Barwell, controversially ennobled by Theresa May in her resignation honours for his period as her chief of staff has, however, good reason to want to raise his profile. He has just set up an outfit called Gavin Barwell Consulting to channel earnings from speaking engagements, corporate advice, journalism and other money-making activities. There is no word as yet about this venture in the Register of Lords' Interests, but he will no doubt rectify that in time.

Thanks, Dan

With the BBC still reluctant to acknowledge the existence of this mighty newspaper - wakey-wakey Sarah Sands, editor of the Today programme - I should like to put on record my heartfelt thanks to my old Telegraph colleague Daniel Hannan for shamelessly bigging us up in his Sunday Telegraph column over the weekend.

"The Remainers' newspaper, The New European, carried a picture of Nigel Farage in a Stop Brexit hat," wrote the Vote Leave Founder and sometime MEP. "It's headline? 'Remain's Secret Weapon'."

You may also want to watch:

While naturally grateful to Hannan, I do wonder if it was such a great idea for a man still making such a good living from Telegraph bosses Sir David and Sir Frederick Barclay to go on to slag off Farage quite so robustly. I'd simply remind him that Farage was a guest of the Barclays at their infamous party at the Ritz precisely three years ago to celebrate the vote to leave the EU.

Farage left somewhat the worse for wear after posing with a gigantic plate of Ferrero Rocher chocolates - a nod to the rumours then circulating that he was about to become Our Man in Washington and a television advertisement only Brextremists would be old enough to remember.

Daylight

Judgment in presenter Samira Ahmed's unequal pay case against the BBC may not come until early next year, but what it has highlighted is how journalists at the corporation who focus purely on being impartial purveyors of news and information are likely to be paid significantly less than those - like, say, Jeremy Vine - who manage to combine that with a spot of light entertainment.

This explains the desperate and undignified scramble by corporation journalists to get on to shows like Strictly Come Dancing and Have I Got News for You to demonstrate that they can also be 'personalities'.

All of which would have appalled the late, great Sir Robin Day. His proudest moment, he once told me, was when he appeared on the old Richard & Judy show to promote his memoirs, and, when Richard Madeley started to interview him, Day asked him, quite seriously: "Which one are you, Richard or Judy?" Madeley, possessing little sense of humour, replied simply: "Richard."

Last orders

Sir Michael Fallon's announcement that he was stepping down as the MP for Sevenoaks was interesting in one respect: He had left it until the last possible moment.

This must have irked Anna Firth, the former co-chair of Vote Leave's Women for Britain, who, as a Sevenoaks councillor, would have been a strong contender for the ultra-safe Tory seat. "Michael and Anna did not get along terribly well, not least because Michael was very much a Remainer and Anna very much a Leaver," whispers my man in Sevenoaks. "Revenge can sometimes be a dish served up so cold and late that it can actually be quite mouldy."

In the event, Firth has ended up fighting for Canterbury against the hugely popular Labour incumbent Rosie Duffield, pictured, and the charismatic and charming Liberal Democrat candidate... me!

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

What will Brexit's endgame look like?

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - SEPTEMBER 4: Anti-Brexit campaigner Steve Bray (L) during a cross-party rally organized by the People's Vote, campaigning for a second EU referendum, outside the Houses of Parliament in London, England on September 4, 2019. (Photo by Isabel Infantes/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

ZOE WILLIAMS: Taking the conversation away from Brexit is boosting Labour

DONCASTER, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 09: Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn visits flood hit Conisbrough on November 8, 2019 in Doncaster, England. Parts of northern England endured a month's worth of rain in 24 hours, causing severe flooding. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Big issues are being ignored as the election campaign reaches boiling point

The election campaign has reached boiling point says Michael White. Photo: Martin Rowson

Corbyn hits back at Tusk, saying Brexit Britain will never be a 'second-rate player'

Jeremy Corbyn has responded to Donald Tusk's comments about Brexit.

Don't fall for Boris Johnson's Twitter trap

Boris Johnson's Twitter video promising to

MANDRAKE: Gavin Barwell happy to be Newsnight punchbag

Chief of Staff Gavin Barwell arrives at Downing Street on March 18, 2019 in London, England. Theresa May is attempting to persuade DUP and Conservative MP's to vote for her EU withdrawal agreement which has twice been heavily voted down by the House of Commons. Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images

Boris Johnson is 'astonishingly elastic with truth', says Dominic Grieve

Boris Johnson is 'astonishingly elastic with the truth', said former attorney general Dominic Grieve. Picture: LBC

Minister defends accepting political cash from Russian-born donors

Great Yarmouth MP Brandon Lewis has backed the East while at party conference Photo: PA / Stefan Rousseau

Jacob Rees-Mogg's witterings in the weirdest newspaper column you've never heard of

Jacob Rees-Mogg outside 10 Downing Street. Photo: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

JAMES BALL: Boris Johnson is playing Russian roulette over intelligence report

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson stands in front of Saint Basil's cathedral in Red square in Moscow on December 22, 2017 after a meeting with his Russian counterpart. Johnson's trip to Moscow is the first official visit by a foreign minister from London in five years. Photo: STEFAN ROUSSEAU

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL: How Diego Maradona could show the way to a Remain victory

Diego Maradona uses 'the hand of God'. Photo by Archivo El Grafico/Getty Images

Nigel Farage could be axed from Question Time after Brexit Party pulls out of Tory seats

Nigel Farage appears on BBC Question Time. Photograph: BBC.

Kate Hoey has finally revealed who she is voting for

MP for Vauxhall Kate Hoey. Picture: Daniel Berehulak/Getty Images

Tim Walker explains why he stepped down as Canterbury Lib Dem candidate

Tim Walker has stepped down as Liberal Democrat candidate for Canterbury. Photo: Twitter

Local Tories turn on 'dinosaur' candidate Christopher Chope

Christopher Chope speaking in the House of Commons. Photograph: PA.

Campaign tells general election candidates: step aside for a People's Vote

Campaigners at the People's Vote march in London as MPs vote on Boris Johnson's Brexit deal. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA.

Conservatives 'not being straight' with the British public, says former Tory minister

Former Tory David Gauke. Picture: Sky

Lib Dem candidate threatens to stand down unless chairman apologises over Canterbury situation

Liberal Democrats leader Jo Swinson with campaigner. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA Wire.

'Boris Johnson is amoral and unfit for the job' says former aide

Speaking to LBC Radio’s James O’Brien, the former Conservative MP Nick Boles said: “I think [Johnson] is totally unfit and unqualified to be prime minister. Photo: LBC

Government could end up in court over refusal to publish 'Russian interference' report

Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives in Downing Street, London, following his visit to Ireland. It has been confirmed by Downing Street that parliament will be prorogued at the close of business Monday.

Boris Johnson criticised for making 'crude insults' about Jeremy Corbyn

In his first keynote speech of the election campaign, Boris Johnson is expected to accuse the leader of the opposition of political “onanism”, an antiquated word for masturbation. Photo: PA

This man just called Boris Johnson a 'penguin' and he has the perfect explanation

This man just described Boris Johnson as a penguin on the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire show. Photograph: BBC.

Humiliation for PM as Tesla says Brexit makes UK 'too risky' for new factory

Elon Musk has said Brexit has made Britain 'too risky' for him to consider locating his latest Tesla plant here. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Archive/PA Images

'It's a bit rich': Conservative election claim of 'Labour chaos' taken apart

Shailesh Vara, the incumbent Conservative candidate for North West Cambridgeshire.

Tory candidate convicted of faking expenses stands down from election

Only hours after it was announced he would stand for a new seat, Chris Davies said he would no longge be contesting the Ynys Mon constituency in North Wales “following critical comments in the media”. Photo: PA

'The most David Brent thing ever': PM roasted for 'cringe' Q&A campaign video

Responses online to the video were mixed with some saying it was “the most David Brent thing ever”, and other saying it “looked like a shit reboot of The Office”. Photo: Twitter

Could the 'Rosie and Tim' pact be the start of a new anti-Tory alliance?

Tim Walker and Rosie Duffield. Photograph: Twitter.

Lib Dems will find replacement for Canterbury candidate who stood down to help Labour

Paula Ferguson, the Lib Dem candidate for Winchester and Chandler’s Ford, told BBC Newsnight the party will field a candidate against Labour’s Rosie Duffield as people should “have a chance to vote for a Remain candidate”. Photo: BBC

FULL LIST: The 100 seats which will decide the election

David Lammie speaks at the People's Vote Rally in Assembly Hall, Westminster.

Brexit Party MEP quits as candidate

Former Brexit candidate Louis Stedman-Bryce during the European Parliamentary elections count at the City Chambers in Edinburgh. Photo: PA

Former Tory minister to stand as independent and back second referendum

The former Justice Secretary said he would contest the South West Hertfordshire seat he has held since 2005, though he will no longer stand for the Conservatives..

Lib Dem candidate stands down in Canterbury seat

Former Lib Dem candidate for Canterbury Tim Walker. Photograph: Twitter.

Lib Dem challenger in Boris Johnson's constituency steps down from election race

Elizabeth Evenden-Kenyon on the campaign trail. Picture: contributed

'Only Corbyn can make Britain great again': Eerie video showing PM endorse Corbyn is 'deepfake'

A viral video has shown the prime minister endorse the leader of the opposition to be prime minister. Or has it? Photo: Future Advocacy

Electoral Commission was right to release its report on Vote Leave, court finds

Boris Johnson speaks at a rally with Priti Patel and Michael Gove (right) in front of the Vote Leave bus. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

Former UKIP leader's comments on Muslims receive hundreds of Ofcom complaints

Ofcom has received hundreds of complaints after former UKIP leader Lord Pearson made comments about the UK's Muslim birthrates on Sky News. Picture: Sky News

The 10 funniest tweets of the general election campaign so far

The best ten tweets of the UK 2019 general election so far. Photos: Twitter

Jo Swinson criticises Jeremy Corbyn for not working with Remain alliance

Liberal Democrats leader Jo Swinson during a visit to Stainforth in South Yorkshire to meet people affected by flooding. Photograph: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

Brexit Party MEP says she's not voting in general election after Farage cull

Brexit Party MEP Alexandra Phillips has said she will not vote in the general election as Nigel Farage has stood down her party's candidate in her constituency. Picture: BBC

Tory admits doctored video of Keir Starmer 'went too far'

Rishi Sunak on Good Morning Britain. Photograph: ITV.

Most Read

YouGov polling expert makes surprise prediction about impact of Brexit Party announcement

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage. Photograph: Owen Humphreys/PA.

Gap closes between Labour and Conservatives in dramatic poll shift

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn poses on the seafront in Blackpool during General Election campaigning. Photograph: Joe Giddens/PA Wire.

BBC says use of old footage to ‘cover’ PM’s wreath blunder was production mistake

A production blunder was blamed for the mistake, however some have suggested the decision to used archival footage from 2016 was a deliberate attempt to cover up the prime minister’s mistake. Photo: BBC

‘Turkeys voting for Christmas!’ - Bishop Auckland farmer slamming Brexit leaves BBC reporter ‘shocked’

A Bishop Auckland farmer slams Brexit on BBC News. Photograph: BBC.

Lib Dem candidate stands down in Canterbury seat

Former Lib Dem candidate for Canterbury Tim Walker. Photograph: Twitter.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Anti-Brexit grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Campaigners fighting against Brexit ahead of the Halloween deadline. Photograph: Rick Findler/PA Wire.

Find your nearest anti-Brexit campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.

Newsletter Sign Up

The New European weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy