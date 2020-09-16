Another top Tory legal official offers resignation over Brexit law-breaking

Advocate General for Scotland, Lord Keen QC, arrives at the Supreme Court, London; Aaron Chown PA Archive/PA Images

Another top Tory legal official has resigned over Boris Johnson’s Brexit bill.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

Lord Richard Keen, who is the Tory advocate general for Scotland, said he had handed in his resignation Wednesday morning.

Speaking to the Scottish paper the Press and Journal, he said: “I tendered my resignation to the prime minister first thing this morning, I’ve not yet heard back from the prime minister.”

Asked if he could be persuaded to stay, he replied: ““I tendered my resignation to the prime minister first thing this morning, I really can’t say any more.”

The government is yet to issue a comment and when a Johnson’s spokesperson was asked if Keen was still in the post, he said he had “nothing further” to say, which could suggest Downing Street is trying to persuade the senior legal officer not to quit.

You may also want to watch:

Lord Keen appeared to defend the secretary for Northern Ireland who admitted the Brexit bill would break international law “in a very specific and limited way” in the Commons by suggesting he had answered the wrong question.

He later backtracked on those comments and the Northern Ireland secretary cleared up any misunderstandings during a Commons committee hearing.

“I’ve spoken to Lord Keen and it’s fair to say that when he looked at the specific question that I asked last week that he’s in agreement with me that the answer I gave was correct,” Lewis said.

The Guardian understands Lord Keen had previously told friends he was staying to “steady the ship”. One source said: “That’s what he seems to have been doing.”

The paper also revealed last week that Keen had warned that tearing up aspects of the Withdrawal Agreement would breach the ministerial code – a view rejected by the attorney general, Suella Braverman.

“It is his opinion that [the ministerial code] includes the obligation under international law to act in good faith with respect to the UK’s treaty obligations,” an official paper leaked to the Guardian said.