Lorraine Kelly brands Johnson and Corbyn handshake 'ghastly' after ITV debate

Just a few days on from hitting out at the Boris Johnson's associate Jennifer Arcuri, Lorraine Kelly has delivered another rant about the "outrageous" ITV leaders' debate on Tuesday.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, Kelly said: "Shame on them [MPs not coming on TV], and good for you. That is terrible that they're not coming on, it's outrageous."

Piers Morgan told her: "It's pathetic... it makes my blood boil," with Kelly in agreement.

Kelly continued: "It's ridiculous, shame on them and shame on that debate last night. That debate was terrible, it was underwhelming. Absolutely outrageous. I was shouting at the television."

She said the TV debate was "dull", and she "didn't learn anything".

Later on her own show which follows Good Morning Britain, the host spoke more with ITV News and GMB's Ranvir Singh about the debate, hitting out at Corbyn and Johnson.

"That handshake though," she said, referring to the moment Julie Etchingham asked the two leaders to pledge to make political discourse better.

"How ghastly was that. That kind of summed it all up though, how excruciating. I don't even know why they had to do that, it was horrible."