Lorraine Kelly remembers working with Esther McVey and this clip says it all

Lorraine Kelly has appeared to brutally snub Tory leadership hopeful Esther McVey when she was asked if she remembers working with her.

In a clip that has gone viral on Twitter, Esther McVey appeared on Good Morning Britain, presented by Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid.

McVey was herself a daytime TV presenter before she entered politics, having co-presented GMTV with Eamonn Holmes in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

When the camera cut to Lorraine Kelly, who was due to plug her upcoming show, Reid asked her: "Do you remember Esther McVey from her GMTV days?"

Kelly just says "yep" and bursts out laughing, before moving on quickly to describe her show.

The clip of the split-second moment has gone viral, being shared hundreds of times on Twitter.

In a longer version, after Kelly has introduced her upcoming segments, the camera moves back to the GMB studio/Lorraine Kelly split screen, where Morgan probes her further.

"So you got on with Esther, then, Lorraine?" he asks.

Kelly then claims not to remember having worked with McVey after all. "I really don't, it was an awful long time ago."

Later in the day, while addressing an audience at a meeting of the Eurosceptic Bruges Group in central London, McVey was asked by a reporter what went on between her and Kelly.

She replied: "Well, we used to share a dressing room and she used to be the programme afterwards and obviously she used to be partnered with Eamonn Holmes and then I was promoted to be partnering with Eamonn Holmes.

"But she's great and it was a great show. I can't believe it, I think it was 20 years ago I did that show, but never mind, it was really good at the time, it was really good fun."

McVey's TV career spanned CBBC and numerous now-forgotten shows, during which other colleagues certainly do remember her.

Former colleagues have described her as having "absolutely no humility whatsoever", with one saying: "I would cross the street to avoid meeting her."