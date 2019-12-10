Video

New 'Love Actually' parody mocks Boris Johnson as Donald Trump knocks on door

Boris Johnson has been mocked in a parody video of his #BorisActually campaign video with Donald Trump knocking at the door. Photos: Avaaz Archant

In the latest development to the Love Actually saga of videos seen during the Christmas election campaign, Boris Johnson has been mocked in a parody of his own video, with Donald Trump edited to be knocking at the door.

After Labour's Dr Rosena Allin-Khan released a video in the style of one of Love Actually's most famous scenes in that slammed the Conservative party in mid-November, the prime minister released his own today where he knocks at a door to explain why people should vote Tory.

Now, the pro-tactical voting group has taken to editing the video so that Johnson is snuggled up inside with Jacob Rees-Mogg, until the US president comes knocking at the door.

Donald Trump drops through cards which read: "With any luck by next year, you'll be selling off the NHS to me!

"We'll have the biggest, hardest Brexit - tremendous!

"But there's a huge problem. People are voting tactically, to stop Brexit and get you out."

The video's release follows Johnson admitting that he is scared over the prospect of tactical voting keeping him out of government.

In the video, Trump continues: "[Tactical voters] are backing whoever can beat the Tories in every seat. Total clowns. But it could work. So let me give you some advice.

"Call the Russians! And don't call me until it's done."

The video, produced by Avaaz, urges voters that they can defeat Boris Johnson, save the NHS, and stop Brexit by voting tactically on December 12, and links to their website - thesmartvote.org

Johnson's own video was mocked by many - including actor Hugh Grant - who said "it was quite well done. Very high production values, clearly the Conservative Party have an awful lot of money. Maybe that's where all the roubles went.

Grant added:"But also, I did notice one of the cards from the original film that he didn't hold up was the one where Andrew Lincoln held up a card saying 'because at Christmas you tell the truth."