Bad romance: Love Island turns TV toxic

PUBLISHED: 10:00 05 July 2019

Kevin O’Sullivan

Caroline Flack the presenter of TV show Love Island. Picture: Ian West/PA Archive/PA Images

Caroline Flack the presenter of TV show Love Island. Picture: Ian West/PA Archive/PA Images

PA Archive/PA Images

Arguably, in these turbulent times there are more important things to worry about than reality television. But after the suicide of a man whose guest appearance on ITV's tawdry bun-fight The Jeremy Kyle Show left him distraught, the possibility must be conceded that lives are at stake.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Nevertheless, while it features prominently in news bulletins and on newspaper front pages, the Commons inquiry into the controversial genre that brought us enduring hits like Big Brother, The X Factor and The Apprentice, is a strange spectacle.

Despite the undeniable seriousness of the exercise, the bizarre sight of stern-faced MPs grilling squirming television executives about what happens behind the scenes on Britain's favourite light entertainment programmes is faintly laughable. Certainly not something I ever expected to see at the mother of all parliaments.

But as I suppressed my inappropriate giggles, the strangeness of it all got stranger still when members of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee asked Jeremy Kyle's executive producer Tom McLennan if he knew the accuracy rate of the show's fabled "all important" lie detector tests.

He explained he was not an expert on lie detectors and, as such, indicated that he did not know. Which, to me, was extraordinary because three weeks earlier I had written in The New European that the accuracy rate was a substantially unreliable 62%. If I knew, why didn't the programme's executive producer?

The importance of this cannot be underestimated. Steve Dymond, the 63-year-old construction worker who took his own life with an overdose of morphine he'd been prescribed for arthritis, was plunged into a state of despair after failing a Kyle lie detector. He'd been banking on passing to prove to his fiancée he hadn't been unfaithful to her.

So, given that more than a third of the tests delivered results that were flat out wrong, when Dymond protested his innocence there's a strong chance are he was telling the truth. An unedifying saga that ended in tragedy.

After refusing to testify, Kyle himself was conspicuous by his absence. Especially when the inquiry heard from psychologist Graham Stanier - the show's head of aftercare in charge of tending to the wellbeing of the guests who were often subjected to searing admonishments by the roaring host.

When quizzed over whether he was concerned about the impact Kyle's theatrical contempt had on his guests, Stanier insisted he wasn't responsible for the presenter's behaviour. So are we talking about a duty of care that didn't extend to caring about how Kyle loudly attacked nervous neophytes with no experience of the pressure cooker of being on TV? One of the regular refrains of the raucous daytime production was an outraged Jeremy rounding on people and shouting: "You're a liar!"

Next up in the inquiry hot seat was ITV chief executive Dame Carolyn McCall who stood by her decision to axe The Jeremy Kyle Show and pledged that the channel would never again broadcast programmes trading on contrived emotional drama fuelled by lie detectors and DNA tests.

Dame Carolyn stressed that ITV's new favourite cash cow Love Island is a model of propriety, showering its contestants with care throughout the series and then providing continued help and advice on how to cope with the perils of instant fame when their brief period in the limelight ends.

You may also want to watch:

Call me a cynic, but I find it hard not to draw a comparison with the way ITV reacted back in 2007 when a judge accused the Kyle programme of "human bear baiting" after security guard David Staniforth was fined £300 for headbutting bus driver Larry Mahoney during a raging row as they squared up to each other on the studio stage. Judge Alan Berg added that in his opinion the producers should also have stood trial.

At the time, Kyle was the king of daytime television pulling in more than a million viewers every weekday morning and earning a fortune in advertising revenue. Perhaps that is why the channel's then bosses barely acknowledged the judge's devastating broadside and - basically - kept calm and carried on regardless.

ITV will be anxious to play down any similarities. But while Love Island may not seem so explosively exploitative, there can be no denying that ITV2's romance competition (a must for those who despise the #MeToo campaign) manipulates the participants and deliberately choreographs contrived emotionally-charged melodrama.

In the garish Majorcan mansion they call Casa Amor, the scantily clad beautiful young things are made to 'couple up' and encouraged to kiss, cuddle and - hopefully - fornicate for the cameras.

The situation is as artificial as it gets. But thanks to an intoxicating cocktail of sun-kissed Mediterranean days, candle-lit nights and the promise of lucrative celebrity status, relationships are undoubtedly formed. Only to be abruptly broken up in raunchy games requiring the players to swap partners, or by predatory new arrivals who swiftly become relationship wreckers.

So far in the current series, Sherif Lanre was thrown out by producers for kicking a girl between the legs (accidentally, he insisted) and calling her the worst name in the female-insulting book. And domestic abuse groups have slammed the alleged controlling behaviour of Joe Garratt, whose instruction to his partner Lucie Donlan to steer clear of the other guys had her in floods of tears. Unimpressed by this uncomfortable interlude, viewers voted Joe off the island. For the record, after his eviction he vehemently rejected the suggestion he was in any way abusive or controlling towards Lucie.

Then there was Irish scientist Yewande Biala who fell for the improbably muscular model Danny Williams and, through their excruciatingly awkward declarations of mutual attraction, a kind of affection developed. Until the statuesque bikini-clad Arabella Chi teetered in on her skyscraper heels and, when challenged to make the choice, Danny unceremoniously dumped Yewande in favour of the new girl. Yewande's hurt and humiliation was painful to witness. But this is what Love Island does. It deliberately upsets the few for the entertainment of the many.

In fairness, ITV is not the only channel that stands accused of effectively using members of the public as commodities to service the relentless production line of reality TV formats. Channel 4 and Channel 5 were responsible for the now defunct Big Brother.

The BBC still produces The Apprentice, the comedy business contest that turns wannabe tycoons into national laughing stocks. And MTV's long-running Ex On The Beach - which pitched former lovers against each other - was pulled from the airwaves in March after contestant Mike Thalassitis (also an alumni of Love Island) killed himself. He was, it should be pointed out, distressed over the passing of his grandmother.

While ITV is making all the right noises about this year's new, improved duty of care on Love Island, might there one day come a time when the television industry faces up to the elephant in the studio? If counsellors and psychologists are required to deal with the trauma of the members of the public who take part, maybe this is a programme that shouldn't be made?

Just as, 12 years ago, ITV turned a blind eye to the dubious antics of The Jeremy Kyle Show, the channel appears anxious to ignore the inherent potential dangers of Love Island. After sobbing fits, a man expelled for an alleged violent attack on a woman and charges of emotional abuse, is this really a safe format? Or is it, like the Kyle programme always was, an accident waiting to happen? Watch this space.

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

Bad romance: Love Island turns TV toxic

Caroline Flack the presenter of TV show Love Island. Picture: Ian West/PA Archive/PA Images

£5.3 billion of EU regional funding runs out in 18 months and the government has no plan

Engineers installing superfast broadband in Cornwall, funded in part by ESIF cash. Post-Brexit, ESIF grants will run out nationwide in December 2020. Picture: Simon Burt/PA Archive/PA Images

'Europe's Moral Conscience' leading the way in their protests

A meeting of leaders of the Allied Nations during commemorations for the 75th Anniversary of the D-Day landings. In attendance is prime minister of the Czech Republic Andrej Babis, (third in from the right of top row) who is the target of Czech protestors. Picture: Jack Hill/The Times/PA Wire/PA Images

Lobbyists are 'wetting themselves' over NHS post-Brexit opportunities, peer warns

Lord Brooke warns about privatisation of the NHS after Brexit. Photograph: House of Lords.

Places like Sunderland may have voted for Brexit, but no one voted for this

Aerial view of the mouth of the River Wear in Sunderland. Photograph: Owen Humphreys/PA.

Sunderland ready to shed its Brexiteer image at major rally for a People's Vote

MP David Lammy at a People's Vote march. Photograph: Yui Mok/PA.

What men's football can learn from the female game

USA's Megan Rapinoe on the pitch prior to the FIFA Women's World Cup semi final match against England. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA Wire/PA Images

The EU-Mercosur trade deal: Why this is the worst time to leave the EU

It will be difficult for the UK to replicate a deal like the EU-Mercosur deal. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire/PA Images

How our next prime minister has already promised the earth and more

Favourite to become the Conservative party leader Boris Johnson. Picture: Dylan Martinez/PA Wire/PA Images

ANDREW ADONIS: Merkel's new masterstroke

German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen has been proposed as European Commission chief. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Archive/PA Images

Police say Brexit investigation 'nearing completion' as Remain MPs demand answers

The Metropolitan Police have responded to Remain MPs' threatened legal challenge to hurry their investigations into Leave campaigns. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA

Prosecutor could appeal Boris Johnson court case decision as judge explains why it was thrown out

Boris Johnson MP, Labour MP Gisela Stuart and Douglas Carswell address the people of Stafford in Market Square during the Vote Leave campaign. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Scotland's Catch-22: How Brexit harms the case for independence AND the Union

A pro-EU rally at Edinburgh's Royal Mile. Photograph: David Cheskin/PA.

Significant rise in threatening letters sent to MPs since Brexit vote

Metropolitan Police officers at Parliament Square in London as the Vote Leave bus passes by. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA.

CHARLIE CONNELLY: The greatest literary balls-up in history

Naomi Wolf, American author, during the 2019 Hay Festival on May 25, 2019 in Hay-on-Wye, Wales. (Photo by David Levenson/Getty Images)

Annunziata Rees-Mogg called a 'fake' by Brexiteer MP for taking an EU salary

Brexit Party MEP Annunziata Rees-Mogg was lost for words after she was called a 'fake' for taking an EU salary by a Brexiteer MP. Picture: BBC

Ode To Joy - the story of the European anthem

Magid Magid says he was told to leave EU parliament grounds

Green Party MEP Magid Magid tweeted that he had been told to leave the grounds outside the EU parliament. Picture: Magid Magid

Philip Hammond hints he might vote with Labour against a no-deal Brexit

Philip Hammond hinted that he could vote with Labour to prevent a no-deal Brexit. Picture: Parliament TV

Research from 'secretive' hardline Brexiteers ERG to be released after transparency battle

Jacob Rees-Mogg is chair of the 'secretive' European Research Group. Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

'Largest, loudest, proudest' anti-Brexit party throws its weight behind March for Change

Over one million people took part in the anti-Brexit 'Put it to the People' march - the Lib Dems are now calling for a big turnout on July 20. Picture: Wiktor Szymanowicz/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Farage calls Brexit Party stunt in European parliament 'cheerful defiance'

Nigel Farage called the Brexit Party's stunt in the European parliament

The latest bid to stop a no-deal Brexit has stalled

House of Commons Speaker John Bercow in the House of Commons.

Can Boris Johnson really prorogue parliament to force a no-deal Brexit?

MPs in the House of Commons for the result of the Meaningful Vote. Photograph: Mark Duffy/House of Commons.

Next Tory leader might not become PM, say constitutional experts

The next Tory leader doesn't automatically become PM, say two constitutional scholars. Picture: PA/Tim Ireland

Pensioner told black woman 'when Brexit comes you will be gone'

John Keogh leaves Croydon Magistrates Court in south London. Photograph: Jess Glass/PA Wire.

Jeremy Hunt compares no-deal costs to bank bailout and everyone is confused

Conservative leadership hopeful Jeremy Hunt speaking on Sky News' Sophy Ridge on Sunday. Picture: Sky News

Tory leadership hopefuls told spending sprees impossible in the event of a no-deal Brexit

Jeremy Hunt and Boris Johnson at a leadership debate. Photograph: BBC.

Eurofile: The edge of Ealing

Richard Hearne (r) and Philip Stainton (l) struggle over a stolen bicycle during the open-air filming of an Ealing Studios production entitled Passport to Pimlico. (Photo by © Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)

Nigel Farage is launching a pro-Brexit newspaper

The Brexiteer newspaper is being launched by Nigel Farage. Photograph: Twitter.

Stephen Fry skewers 'Little England's' power to go it alone in the face of 'existential threats'

Stephen Fry has bemoaned 'Little England's' chances of going it alone. Picture: BBC

WILL SELF: The multicultural man in Marseille

Marseilles' cite radieuse was designed by Le Corbusier. Photo: Wikipedia

Boris Johnson refuses to rule out proroguing parliament to push a no-deal Brexit through

Boris Johnson still would not rule out proroguing parliament to get a no-deal Brexit through. Picture: Sky

MITCH BENN: How reason and balance depend on what side of the fence you sit

Activist Carrie Symonds takes part in an anti-whaling protest outside the Japanese Embassy in central London. PA Wire/PA Images

We should be leading in Europe not running from it

An army veteran. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA.

Number 10 says it would be 'grossly irresponsible' to block no-deal Brexit

The front door of 10 Downing Street in Westminster. (Rick Findler/PA)

The new Lib Dem leader must move Left to make a success of their Remain lead

Ed Davey and Jo Swinson, who are going to have to make a direct left wing appeal if they are to drive the Lib Dem's remain surge home.

Were the moon landings a waste of space?

30Th Anniversary Of Apollo 11 Landing On The Moon (9 Of 20): Astronaut Edwin E. Aldrin Jr., Lunar Module Pilot, Is Photographed Walking Near The Lunar Module During The Apollo 11 Extravehicular Activity. (Photo By Nasa/Getty Images)

MANDRAKE: Tensions in David Davis/Boris Johnson alliance

Brexit Secretary David Davis and Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson in the House of Commons, London. PA Archive/PA Images

Where Pride began: Fifty years since the Stonewall riots

Parade goers attend the Sao Paulo Pride Parade which is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots on June 23, 2019 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Rebeca Figueiredo Amorim/Getty Images)

Most Read

Lib Dem MEPs wear Bollocks to Brexit t-shirts to European parliament

Lib Dem MEP Luisa Porritt wears a Bollocks to Brexit t-shirt. Photograph: Twitter.

Pensioner told black woman ‘when Brexit comes you will be gone’

John Keogh leaves Croydon Magistrates Court in south London. Photograph: Jess Glass/PA Wire.

Presenter hits out at Brexit Party MEP claiming his salary and living in France

Emily Maitlis interviews Brian Monteith on BBC Newsnight. Photograph: BBC.

Brexit Party MEP criticised for complaining about commute to new job in Strasbourg

David Bull MEP rants about the time it takes to get to the European parliament. Photograph: Twitter.

Annunziata Rees-Mogg called a ‘fake’ by Brexiteer MP for taking an EU salary

Brexit Party MEP Annunziata Rees-Mogg was lost for words after she was called a 'fake' for taking an EU salary by a Brexiteer MP. Picture: BBC

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: our pick of this week's anti-Brexit events and grassroots campaign activities

Layla Moran MP is confirmed to speak at the For our Future's Sake fundraising dinner. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Archive/PA Images

Here's our weekly pick of the upcoming Remain-focused campaign activities, talks and events nationwide.

Newsletter Sign Up

The New European weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy