Former Labour MP Luciana Berger joins Liberal Democrats

Jo Swinson and Luciana Berger during a meeting of a cross-party group of MPs at Church House. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA. PA Wire/PA Images

Independent MP Luciana Berger has announced that she is joining the Liberal Democrats, giving the party their 16th MP.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

Luciana Berger has joined the Liberal Democrats. Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA Luciana Berger has joined the Liberal Democrats. Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA

The fifth addition to the Lib Dems' MPs roster in the last few months, Berger left the Labour party to become an independent MP in early 2019.

She has held her Liverpool Wavertree seat since 2010, but broke away from Labour in February alongside six other MPs in a protest against Jeremy Corbyn's leadership.

Berger said at the time that she had come to the "sickening" conclusion that Corbyn's party is now "institutionally anti-Semitic".

MORE: Seven MPs resign from Labour to sit in new Independent group

She then went on to join the newly founded Change UK, but left in June 2019 to sit as an indepdendent.

Speaking after joining the Lib Dems, Berger said: "This is a moment of national crisis. The Liberal Democrats are unequivocal in wanting to stop Brexit and are committed to securing Britain's future as a tolerant, open and inclusive society.

"I am joining Jo Swinson and the Liberal Democrats today, in the national interest, to offer a vital, positive alternative to Johnson and Corbyn and help build a future that our country deserves."

Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson said:

"Luciana is a passionate advocate for women's and LGBT+ rights, and she's at the forefront of efforts to counter anti-Semitism and prevent discrimination. I'm delighted to welcome her to the Liberal Democrats, where we can work together to stop Brexit and build a fairer, more equal society for all.

"Luciana becomes the fourth MP in three months to cross the floor and join the Liberal Democrats. We're thrilled to add her perspective, expertise and skills to our ever-growing parliamentary team.

"The Liberal Democrats are growing in strength as we lead the fight to Stop Brexit altogether. We are fully behind a People's Vote, and we are the rallying point for Remainers and the liberal centre ground."

You may also want to watch: