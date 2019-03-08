As chances of a Lib Dem/Labour coalition rise, Swinson is pledging to 'keep Corbyn out'

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson. Photograph: PA/Sky. Archant

As Boris Johnson's chances of failing to secure a majority at the next election rise, Jo Swinson has reportedly pledged to keep Jeremy Corbyn out of government.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

New Lib Dem MP Luciana Berger has told the Jewish Chronicle that she has had assurances from Swinson that she "would not enter any coalition with Jeremy Corbyn as prime minister" or support any government led by him in any way.

Berger told the newspaper that it would be "impossible" for her new party leader to work with Corbyn "in any sort of arrangement."

The former Labour MP said: "Jo Swinson has made clear the Lib Dems would not enter any coalition with Jeremy Corbyn as prime minister.

"The fact that he is a Brexiteer reinforces the gulf between his vision for the future of our country and that of the Liberal Democrats.

"Jo has also said that his inability to act on antisemitism in the Labour Party would make it impossible for her to work with him on a personal level in any sort of arrangement."

During the leadership contest, Swinson said that she would not work with the Labour leader.

She said: "Jeremy Corbyn? Absolutely not. He's a Brexiteer and a danger to our country."

A poll by ComRes gave the Tories just a one percent lead over Labour - meaning Johnson would have the largest government - but would fall well short of a majority.

It means that a Remain coalition could form an alternative government including Labour, the Lib Dems, and SNP.