Latest The New European
Opinion

'From every angle': Brexit and its multi-faceted threat to Romani community

PUBLISHED: 15:11 15 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:17 15 March 2020

Campaigners march on Westminster in support of the Romani community. Photograph: The Traveller Movement/Facebook.

Campaigners march on Westminster in support of the Romani community. Photograph: The Traveller Movement/Facebook.

Archant

LUNA WILLIAM on how Brexit threatens the Romani community from all angles - including their rights, mobility, support and access to services as well as a rise in discriminatory attitudes.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

The Romani community is one with a long and complicated history. Since its origin, members have faced prejudice, discrimination and persecution across Europe.

Now Romani -- or Roma - are facing further hurdles in the UK. Since free movement laws, Roma have been able to easily move between countries and across borders in Europe; a practice which is not only central to preserving nomadic principles, but also to ensuring that members of these communities can seek refuge in safe countries should they need to.

Sadly, this need is not hypothetical, and has been utilised on various occasions throughout history, with perhaps the most significant example being during the Nazi regime, when the Roma were persecuted, imprisoned and murdered in Germany and Nazi-occupied countries. Then, Roma had to claim political asylum in the UK and other safe European countries; a route which was and is still fraught with legal issues.

The introduction of free movement laws, which followed the end of WWII, made it easier for both European economic migrants and asylum seekers to move to the UK in hopes of a better life.

Have your say

Send your letters for publication to The New European by emailing letters@theneweuropean.co.uk and pick up an edition each Thursday for more comment and analysis. Find your nearest stockist here or subscribe for just £20. You can also join our readers' Facebook group to keep the discussion and debate going with thousands of fellow pro-Europeans.

While the UK by no means provides an entirely non-discriminatory or equal society for Roma, it has acted as a refuge of sorts for those fleeing from more extreme forms of oppression and threat since then. In other European countries Roma, Gypsies and Travellers are severely mistreated; in Hungary, Romania and the Czech Republic, for example, it is not uncommon for them to be subjected to forced evictions, physical and verbal attacks and police brutality. In these countries, efforts to tackle these issues are far less structured than the UK and Roma are often unprotected or disbelieved by police and social services.

For these communities, mobility is the backbone to helping to escape this ongoing onslaught of discrimination. And it is difficult to overstate how much free movement plays a part in allowing this mobility to remain a reality. Now that Brexit has officially been triggered, it is only a matter of time until free movement laws cease to exist in Britain. With this, all future European entrants will be subject to UK visa restrictions, and will need to fork out anything between £300 and £2000 to visit, work, study or join family, all the while meeting visa duties and living with a limited leave to remain in the UK.

While Johnson's latest immigration update does confirm that the rights of EU nationals who arrived in the UK before or during the implementation phase (ending in June next year) will be protected. In theory, this means that they will be able to retain their right of abode (meaning they have symbolic free movement), however, this only applies if they officially register for settled status.

Though this process has been dubbed as 'simple and straightforward' by Home Office officials, there are several communities who are likely to slip through the cracks of the EU Settlement Scheme - an issue which will cause huge problems for them in the coming years, as they will effectively become 'undocumented' and lose access to public services and funds.

The Roma is one of these communities. According to Mihai Bica, founder of the Roma Support Group, the Romani community is at a disadvantage when it comes to applying for settled status.

'The Roma community is the most vulnerable group when it comes to accessing their future settled status,' Bica suggests.

This difficulty, he says, is down to a combination of illiteracy and a lack of access to online resources and tools. As well as this, many Roma are not aware of their rights and how they will change after Brexit - and many who are don't know how to begin the process of preserving them. In part, this is down to a lack of information, as well as a lack of support for those who have less of an aptitude for or access to technology.

The estimations for how many Roma and Gypsies live in the UK currently vary, but it is believed there are between 200,000 and 300,000 currently living in the UK.

You may also want to watch:

What we do know is that there are supposedly around 900,000 Europeans still unregistered. According to the estimations of people like Bica, Roma form a large proportion of this, and with the deadline fast approaching this is deeply concerning.

Once the implementation phase has ended, all those who remain unregistered will lose their right to abode. In practice, this means that they could lose access to healthcare, housing, and education.

As in stands, the Roma are already disadvantaged in all of these areas; a report commissioned by the UN last year found that Roma, Gypsies and Travellers experienced the worst levels of racial discrimination and inequalities in every sector. In schools, 9 out of 10 Roma children were bullied, and many reported experiencing prejudices from educational staff. What's more, the report found very little Roma representation across either the sector's workforce or in British school's curriculums.

In terms of healthcare, the report found that Roma are more likely than other ethnic-minority communities to be refused healthcare based on their ethnicity. As well as this, all Travelling communities in the UK were more likely to suffer from bad health across the board, including high infant mortality rates, high maternal mortality rates, lower life expectancy, lower child immunization levels, and a higher presence of anxiety and depression.

In housing, the situation was not much better. In one example given by the Rapporteur, Roma and Gypsies who were paying rent to councils were expected to bathe themselves and their children in 'freezing cold amenity blocks with extortionate heating costs'. Meanwhile, elderly and disabled people were 'having to go outside to a toilet block in the middle of a cold, Winter's night'.

These living conditions are the norm for many members of the Roma community; despite paying rent and taxes to their local councils, they are still very often cut off from essential services on a daily basis. Currently, there is little financial support allocated to improving the lives of Roma specifically. While there are charity-lead integration and inclusion schemes in the UK, these are mostly funded by EU initiatives. As it stands, the European Social Fund and the European Research Fund allocate approximately £2.3 billion to the UK (according to their 2014-2020 budget) for the use of promoting social equality and inclusion - this is used to support ethnic minorities around the UK, including the Roma. This vital funding will be lost along with Brexit, and with it the progress such initiatives have started to make.

It seems, then, that Brexit threatens the Roma from all angles, posing a loss of their rights, mobility, support and access to services as well as a rise in discriminatory attitudes. Since the referendum result, racially motivated hate crime has almost doubled in the UK. Many forms of prejudice and racism have been normalised since the Leave campaign, and an 'anti-other' attitude seems to pervade a great deal of the discourse surrounding post-Brexit plans, in both public and political spheres. Being Roma has always been hard, but the UK has, until now, remained a relative haven amongst the rest of Europe for this community. Now, this haven is being threatened, and we must act quickly to tackle this. The threats posed by Brexit against this community are serious and dangerous, and we must be aware of them. Right now, we are taking a step back, when instead we should be leading the way towards social equality and inclusion.

- Luna Williams is the political correspondent for the Immigration Advice Service, an organisation which provides advice and support for EU and non-EU nationals looking to migrate to the UK.

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Latest Articles

Government denies 'herd immunity' is policy for tackling coronavirus

Health secretary Matt Hancock on the Andrew Marr show. Photograph: Jeff Overs/BBC/PA Wire.

'From every angle': Brexit and its multi-faceted threat to Romani community

Campaigners march on Westminster in support of the Romani community. Photograph: The Traveller Movement/Facebook.

Schooled in spying: Inside the life of Vladimir Putin

Putin during his inauguration ceremony in 2004. (Photo by: Sovfoto/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Government launches public information campaign over coronavirus

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, alongside Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Whitty (left) and Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance (right), during a press conference, at 10 Downing Street, London. Photograph: Simon Dawson/PA Wire.

New #viralkindness postcard launched to help people self-isolating

A picture of the postcard that has gone viral, helping people to help others during the coronavirus pandemic. Image: Becky Wass/PA Wire.

GREAT EUROPEAN LIVES: Tamara de Lempicka

Tamara de Lempicka at her easel in 1940. Picture: Getty Images

F1: The race that sent motorsport back to the future

Jim Clark (middle) with designer, engineer and Lotus founder Colin Chapman (right). Picture: Bob D'Olivo/The Enthusiast Network via Getty Images/Getty Images

Altered reality: The artwork of Jan van Eyck

Jan van Eyck's lifelike painting of a statue of St John the Baptist in St Bavo's Cathedral, Ghent. Picture: Lukasweb.be-Art

Crime and creativity - Tijuana, a city on the edge

Carlos Santana performs on July 12, 1996, at the North Sea Jazz Festival in The Hague, Netherlands. Picture: Frans Schellekens/Redferns

MICHAEL WHITE: Can Boris Johnson rise to the challenge of the coronavirus?

Boris Johnson visits flood victims. Illustration by Martin Rowson.

Keir Starmer - The man to run Labour's faction factory?

Labour leadership favourite Sir Keir Starmer must unite the party if he succeeds Jeremy Corbyn. Picture: Anthony Devlin/Getty Images

Mark Francois says he's not going away as he becomes chair of ERG

Mark Francois is interviewed by host Christopher Hope at the event organiser by the Daily Telegraph. Photograph: Contributed.

STAGE REVIEW: The Prince of Egypt

Luke Brady as Moses in The Prince of Egypt. Picture: Matt Crockett

Michael Heseltine - The lion of Remain still has his claws out

Lord Michael Heseltine speaks at a 'Vote for a Final Say' rally about Brexit in December. Picture: Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images

A city under siege from coronavirus: My life in locked-down Italy

Turin's Piazza Vittorio before the latest lockdown was announced. Picture: Georgia Flynn

Johnson and Trump are ineffectual in dealing with coronavirus

Masked people walk in front of a TV screen showing a live broadcast of U.S. President Donald Trump's speech at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

The American history that explains the move in support towards Joe Biden

The funeral service for Cynthia Dianne Wesley, one of the African-American girls killed in the racist bombing of a church in Birmingham, Alabama, in 1963. Picture: Getty Images

The lowest points of the Brexit journey so far

Boris Johnson during a Vote Leave campaign event. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

The sovereignism virus sweeping Europe

A London taxi driver waves a Union Jack flag in Westminster after the Brexit vote. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

Why empty shelves are our bog-standard response to panic

Empty shelves where toilet roll was on sale in an ASDA store. (Photo by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images).

10 reasons not to panic over coronavirus

The coronavirus visible under a microscope. (Photo By BSIP/UIG Via Getty Images)

With allies standing down and dissent growing, is Nicola Sturgeon sinking?

Scotland's First Minister and Scottish National Party leader Nicola Sturgeon. Picture: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images

Britain must become better prepared for a crisis

Fans wear face masks during the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Leicester City and Birmingham City at The King Power Stadium. Picture: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

POLL: Is it time to walk out on the Commonwealth?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend the Commonwealth Day Service 2020 in London on March 9. Picture: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Business investment down 20% since Brexit referendum compared to OBR projections

Chancellor Rishi Sunak outside 11 Downing Street, London, before heading to the House of Commons to deliver his Budget. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA Wire.

How the Spanish flu is a reminder of mankind's vulnerability

The 39th Regiment, wearing masks to protect soldiers from the flu virus, marches through the streets of Seattle in December 1918 Photo: ©Atlas Archive / The Image Works.

Government finally admits next round of Brexit talks could be shelved over coronavirus

Michael Gove appears before a House of Commons select committee. Photograph: Parliament TV.

European parliament president self-isolating following Italian coronavirus orders

President of the European parliament, David Sassoli, speaks to the media outside 10 Downing Street. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA.

Spare us the lectures on leadership, Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage in the parliament chamber at the European Parliament in Brussels. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire.

WILL SELF: The Archers is now a symbol of our disunited kingdom

The long-running BBC Radio show The Archers has seen Will Self through major life events. Picture: The Archers

The aviation pioneer with the balloon sized ego

An oil painting made c 1840 by E W Cocks depicts Jean-Pierre Blanchard's balloon arriving at Calais Harbour in 1785. Photo by SSPL/Getty Images

From Bowie to Joy Division: Warsaw's place in music history

Brodka has made the transition from Polish Pop Idol winner to respected electro-pop artist. Photo: Tabatha Fireman/Redferns

STAGE REVIEW: Pass Over

Moses (Paapa Essiedu) and Kitch (Gershwyn Eustache Jr) in Pass Over at Kiln Theatre in London. Picture: Marc Brenner

Does any language actually make sense?

A model with the Buick Wildcat II concept car designed by Harley Earl, Detroit, Michigan, 1954. Photo by Underwood Archives/Getty Images

Behind the scenes of The Deer Hunter

American actor Robert de Niro on the set of The Deer Hunter, written and directed by Michael Cimino. Photo by Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images

Brexit has made town twinning a battleground - but it's always been political

Witney is twinned with Unterhaching, Germany and Le Touquet, France. Photograph: Y.m.oxon/Wikimedia.

Boris Johnson faces first Tory rebellion over Huawei decision

David Davis listens in the House of Commons, London. Photograph: PA.

Associate EU citizenship would keep United Kingdom together

Torn apart? Obituaries for the United Kingdom are already being written. Illustration: Chris Barker/The New European.

The Tories will blame coronavirus for all the ills of Brexit

A woman at Green Park station on the London Underground tube network wearing a protective facemask. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire.

Boris Johnson squirms after being quizzed on new baby

Boris Johnson squirmed when probed about his family life on ITV's This Morning. Picture: ITV.

Most Read

Ann Widdecombe slammed for claims coronavirus will be like AIDS - ‘not as devastating as feared’

Brexiteer Ann Widdecombe. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

10 reasons not to panic over coronavirus

The coronavirus visible under a microscope. (Photo By BSIP/UIG Via Getty Images)

Matt Hancock tweets new coronavirus advice - but people had to pay to read it

Health Secretary Matt Hancock arrives in Downing Street, London, ahead of a meeting of the government's emergency committee Cobra to discuss coronavirus. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Nigel Farage says he now agrees with Jeremy Corbyn

Nigel Farage is selling these placards for £35. Photograph: Brexit Party.

Who’s on Question Time tonight?

Question Time presenter Fiona Bruce. Photograph: BBC.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protestors outside the Houses of Parliament in London.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.