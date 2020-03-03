Tories deny Cummings responsible for another adviser exiting government

Chief Adviser to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Dominic Cummings, listens during a press conference at Downing Street, London. Photograph: Frank Augstein/PA Wire.

A political aide who clashed with Boris Johnson's chief adviser Dominic Cummings has left her role in government.

Lynn Davidson exited her post as special adviser to Defence Secretary Ben Wallace.

However, senior Tory sources stressed her departure was not in response to her criticising Cummings as "out of order" during a meeting on February 14.

The Times had reported that the controversial adviser to the prime minister was confronted over his "unkindness" to aides when he said "I'll see some of you next week" shortly before the reshuffle.

Cummings has been criticised over his treatment of colleagues as he undertakes a shake-up of how the government is organised.

The Tory source insisted that discussions about her moving to either the health or education departments began before her clash with Cummings.

Davidson, a former journalist at The Sun, has been contacted for comment.