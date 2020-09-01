New barrier to be installed on M20 in preparation for possible queuing after Brexit
PUBLISHED: 22:02 01 September 2020 | UPDATED: 22:02 01 September 2020
PA Archive/PA Images
The M20 is set to be closed next week as a new barrier is installed to tackle possible queues leading to the Port of Dover after Brexit.
The moveable barrier will replace a fixed structure that had been installed ahead of a possible no-deal Brexit, but was removed in January when a Brexit deal was agreed.
Highways England say the new concrete barrier will be deployed or removed within hours, and will allow lorries to be held on the motorway if there is disruption to ferries crossing the Channel after Brexit.
There will be closures next week and in late November, as well as speed reductions on open lanes, to allow for the roadworks.
Nicola Bell, Highways England South East regional director, said: “Road closures are always challenging and we recognise the impact this work will have on the region’s businesses and local communities.
“However, this new solution avoids month long closures to install the steel barrier and by closing the road overnight, we are reducing disruption during busier periods, which is positive for drivers, local businesses and residents.”
In July it was reported the government is planning to build a large ‘lorry park’ near the port of Dover to hold up to 10,000 vehicles waiting to travel to Europe after Brexit.
