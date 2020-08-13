Macron’s moment on the world stage

PUBLISHED: 12:08 13 August 2020

TOPSHOT - French President Emmanuel Macron adjusts his protective mask as he visits the Gemmayzeh neighbourhood which has suffered extensive damage due to a massive explosion in the Lebanese capital, on August, 6. 2020. (Photo by - / AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

TOPSHOT - French President Emmanuel Macron adjusts his protective mask as he visits the Gemmayzeh neighbourhood which has suffered extensive damage due to a massive explosion in the Lebanese capital, on August, 6. 2020. (Photo by - / AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

Archant

The French president’s casting of himself as the man to rebuild Lebanon underlines his self-confidence and ease with his country’s colonial past. JASON WALSH reports.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

The dizzying complexity of France’s web of foreign entanglements was on full display during Emmanuel Macron’s recent visit to Beirut, just two days after the explosion which had devastated a swathe of the city. In remarkable scenes, the French president was mobbed by locals demanding political change as he walked the streets of Lebanon’s capital.

The symbolism was noteworthy: no Lebanese leader had yet dared show their face, let alone walk among the people, and yet here was a foreign leader – of the former colonial power no less – doing just that.

Indeed, Macron could scarcely walk the streets of Paris as easily as he did those of Beirut and his critics at home were quick to accuse him of posing as a foreign saviour with his swift visit to the stricken city.

Macron’s tone was no less remarkable. Speaking at a press conference, Macron made much of the need to avoid corruption in aid payments – music to the ears of many Lebanese, no doubt. But while saying it is not up to France to tell Lebanon’s leaders what to do, he openly called for, depending on how you decode it, either a change of attitude from the Lebanese government, or a change of government. “I hope that in the coming weeks we will see change”, he said, calling for a “new political order”. It didn’t take long: on Monday Lebanese PM Hassan Diab announced the entire cabinet was to resign.

In the Q&A session during his visit Macron seemed to waver between calling for revolution and reform, while repeatedly saying it was neither his nor France’s job to decide Lebanon’s future.

It was fascinating stuff to watch from abroad: any British politician telling a former colony to, more or less, get its act together would be lucky to be met with scepticism and mockery.

The French president would likely not be so warmly welcomed everywhere – but he would hardly be chased out of even the most controversial of former colonies, either.

Indeed, a 2017 state visit to Algeria was a diplomatic success. A year later he acknowledged that France had committed torture during the Algerian War of Independence, singling out the case of mathematician and anti-colonial activist Maurice Audin, who was ‘disappeared’ in 1957.

It was an uncomfortable truth for the land that invented the concept of human rights, but one Macron has not been afraid to speak. Before becoming president, he called French colonialism a “crime against humanity”, resulting in jubilant and sulking newspaper editorials at home in equal measure. But as with all official apologies, history is not the true subject of the words being spoken.

Part of the reason for his 2017 visit was to seek Algerian support in quelling violence in neighbouring Libya, an enterprise in which France played a role: then French president Nicolas Sarkozy and British prime minister David Cameron were among those who pushed hardest for the 2011 military intervention that saw dictator Muammar Gaddafi toppled and killed, but the country descend into still ongoing violence.

But Macron did not only have a message of atonement. In another forthright piece of advice to former colonial subjects that it is difficult to see a British counterpart offering, he also told Algerians they should not look to past atrocities and should instead focus on the future. His words proved as controversial as his earlier ones accepting Gallic wrongdoing, but – as his recent visit to Lebanon proved – the president was clearly not put off the idea that former imperial powers should not be afraid to offer strong words of advice in lands they once ruled.

In sub-Saharan Africa, too, French influence continues to run deep, with post-colonial relationships which the president – like his predecessors – also appears to wear lightly.

Indeed, there is some truth to the idea that France views Africa as its pré carré or backyard, with Françafrique policies key to positioning itself as a major power.

Diplomatic ties are close and both investment and aid flow, but the details have often been controversial.

The nature of the country’s role in Rwanda’s civil war and subsequent genocide is famously murky, and France stands accused by the current government in Kigali of protected genocidaires.

The truth remains disputed and in 2019 Macron ordered an official inquiry, while this year researcher François Graner won a court battle to obtain access to the official archives of François Mitterrand, who was president at the time.

France has also been criticised for inaction in Cameroon. The country where France once waged war against the independence movement is in a state of near civil war, with the Francophone majority pitted against an Anglophone minority. Human rights organisations have complained that France has not done enough to stop abuses, claiming close business and military links between the two countries are at the root of inaction.

France does intervene in Africa, however. It is currently engaged in Operation Barkhane, a seemingly endless war against jihadists across the Sahel, with operations spanning Burkina Faso, Mali, Mauritania, Niger and Chad. Last week, eight were killed in an assault on French aid workers.

You may also want to watch:

Many in Europe seem only dimly aware of this conflict, and France has won little Western support or even interest – though there is a small British detachment.

Indeed, much of this flies under the radar for English speakers: reporting of metropolitan France is scanty enough, but outside of the likes of the BBC World Service or foreign pages of the broadsheets, much of the Francophone world goes close to ignored.

Though the governments of the Sahel nations support French intervention, accusations of neo-colonialism persist in France’s relations with African countries.

For decades it controlled two currencies, the Central African CFA Franc and West African CFA Franc, used in 14 nations. Critics say this makes virtual vassal states of the countries using them.

The West African CFA Franc is now to be re-named the Eco when late last year the eight countries using it abandoned a policy forcing them to keep 50% of their reserves in the French treasury. In May France agreed to the changes. It will remain pegged to the Euro, however.

Not all of France’s overseas engagements are controversial, though, and parts of its former empire are directly integrated with the mainland –albeit some more happily than others.

In October, the French Pacific territory of New Caledonia will hold an independence referendum, the result of which will be recognised by France’s government. Indeed, it is the second of three, with the first, which was won 56% to 44% by those who wished to remain part of France, being held in 2018, and the final scheduled for 2022.

The country has also been busy expanding the Francophonie, the Gallic answer to the Commonwealth. In truth the Francophonie, though, is small-fry. What really matters is power, and for Macron, whatever his immediate goals in visiting Lebanon, the international stage has proved a comfortable perch.

Macron is not the first French president to seek to stand astride the globe; though he displays an undoubted élan for it – for his predecessors much international activity was visible only in the Francophone world. This may seem like a handicap, but arguably it was to France’s advantage.

Algeria gaining independence in 1962 was a watershed. This was the high water mark of not only national self-determination movements but post-war recognition that colonialism had to end. And yet, even then, France continued to exert influence in its former possessions.

Successive French presidents have been at ease getting involved in Africa in particular, whether through economic and diplomatic initiatives, or military interventions. Typically this is presented as either selfless aid – former president François Hollande said France supported Africa because of its “great potential” – or simple foreign relations between friendly states that share a common language. But it is quite obvious which state is in the more powerful position. France even intervened in support of the government in Zaire, now the Democratic Republic of Congo, a former Belgian colony.

The power of the French language should not be discounted – 44% of French speakers live in Africa – and business ties are real, too. French industries, not only oil companies but even retail banks and supermarkets, are widespread. But these ties typically lead back to two key facts: firstly, since decolonisation France has worked to maintain relations with its former colonies. Secondly, much of the rest of the world simply pays little attention.

Part of the reason for French interest in Africa is to win votes at the UN and international support in general, but when it comes to high profile gestures, whether in former colonies or on the international stage in general, the real audience is at home.

For Macron today, the pressure to renounce his liberal economic reform plans is immense in the face of a looming recession – French GDP fell by 13.8% in the second quarter of this year – and so, facing an election in 2022, he is in dire need of any fillip he can get.

Prior to the pandemic, French unemployment fell to 7.8%; decent by recent standards, but still high. The central bank predicts it will now hit 23.3%. Public debt is expected to reach 120% of GDP and key French industries such as tourism, luxury goods, aerospace manufacturing and culture and entertainment, are among the worst hit by the Covid crisis.

For the moment there are no serious challengers, though a deep recession could change that, whether in the form of a resurgent Marine Le Pen or, indeed, a Macron-like insurgent apparently appearing from nowhere.

In beefing-up France’s profile abroad Macron is hoping to restore some national pride, something that can be seen in many of his actions. His ability to twist Angela Merkel’s arm into supporting a bloc-wide pandemic aid programme has made him the effective leader of the EU, while US president Donald Trump’s lack of gravitas has left a vacuum in geopolitics, or at least the theatre of geopolitics, he has been happy to attempt to fill.

Whether diplomatic actions win elections back home is another question – though they can certainly help lose them – and in Lebanon Macron may have bitten off more than he can chew.

Feted he may be – the Lebanese certainly seem united in the desire for change – but this unity is unlikely to last, and no French leader could ever prove to be a rallying point for a divided and sectarian society where communal jockeying for power is written into the constitution. In Beirut, Macron proposed “a new pact”, but whether any plan could safely break Lebanon’s, quite intentional, sectarian deadlock is unclear.

Indeed, French ties to Lebanon are stronger among Maronite Christians than with either Sunni or Shi’a Muslims, and Macron, far from reforming the country’s confessional politics, may well end up standing accused of favouring one side over the others.

How he deals with the Iran-backed Hezbollah, too, may prove controversial with the United States and others. Meanwhile, another former French colony borders Lebanon, one in an even more parlous state, and with great potential for infectious instability: Syria.

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press with your support. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Latest Articles

Boris Johnson moves Dominic Cummings into Cabinet Office in latest Whitehall power grab

Senior aide to prime minister Boris Johnson, Dominic Cummings in Downing Street, London.

MANDRAKE: Peerage for wife of Boris Johnson’s biographer

Prime minister Boris Johnson lifting a few rounds of weights at a branch of The Gym Group in his South Ruislip constituency; Archie Brooksbank/The Gym Group/PA Wire

The Lib Dem leadership race on which so much could hang

Layla Moran, MP for Oxford West and Abingdon, hosts the inaugural meeting of an All-Party Parliamentary Group on Coronavirus after being elected chair, in Portcullis House on July 08, 2020 in London, England. Picture: GettyImages

Trump’s plot to gaslight his way to victory

US President Donald Trump points to Christina Hagan, Candidate for US Representative from Ohio's 13th Congressional District, as he speaks on economic prosperity, at Burke Lakefront Airport in Cleveland, Ohio, on August 6, 2020. (Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP)

EMMA KENNEDY: What the new Lib Dem leader must do to rescue my party

Supporters wait for the arrival of Britain's opposition Liberal Democrats leader Jo Swinson for a general election campaign visit to an eco home building site in Sheffield, on November 22, 2019. Picture: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

The summer of chaos - is the heat making us overlook other issues?

People take to the sea as they enjoy the hot weather on Hayling Island beach in Hampshire. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

Lebanon - A land of hope amid Beirut blast devastation

People walk next debris from destroyed buildings near the site of last week's explosion that hit the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

What makes a state, a state? Why places like Kosovo live in limbo

Kosovo artist Alkent Pozhegu works on the final touches of a mosaic made with grains and seeds, depicting the portrait of British pop star of Kosovo descent Dua Lipa, in Gjakova on July 29, 2020. (Photo by Armend NIMANI / AFP) (Photo by ARMEND NIMANI/AFP via Getty Images)

Macron’s moment on the world stage

TOPSHOT - French President Emmanuel Macron adjusts his protective mask as he visits the Gemmayzeh neighbourhood which has suffered extensive damage due to a massive explosion in the Lebanese capital, on August, 6. 2020. (Photo by - / AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

Ministers blame ‘technical issues’ after site fails to report largest jump in daily coronavirus cases since lockdown

Health secretary Matt Hancock during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (COVID-19); PA video

James O’Brien challenges Tory supporters in epic monologue on Boris Johnson’s pandemic failures

LBC host James O'Brien goes on epic monologue; LBC, Twitter

With Harris pick, Biden reaches out to young Black Americans

Kamala Harris listens during a gun safety forum in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

‘World beating’ trends on Twitter as Boris Johnson’s claim comes back to haunt him over recession

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaking during a media briefing in Downing Street. Photograph: PA Video/PA Wire.

Tory education minister gives his handling of A-level results ‘A-’ despite 11th hour change to the way they are calculated

Education minister Nick Gibb (R) and LBC presenter Nick Ferrari; LBC

Tory immigration minister asks to re-record live TV interview after forgetting which country he is from

Immigration minister Chris Philp makes an embarassing gaffe on live TV over recent border talks with the French; The Sun

Priti Patel slammed for avoiding media scrutiny during visit to Kent coastline

Home secretary Priti Patel. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Scottish Tory leader says he has ‘trust’ in PM despite resigning from government in protest of Dominic Cummings

Scotland's Tory Party leader, Douglas Ross, live on Good Morning Britain; Twitter

Government hired firm with links to Dominic Cummings to track tweets by UK citizens

Number 10 special advisor Dominic Cummings arrives in Downing Street in central London on July 21, 2020. (Photo by Tolga AKMEN / AFP) (Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

Sturgeon issues warning to Boris Johnson: ‘Follow coronavirus advice in Scotland like everyone else’

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon during First Ministers Questions at the Scottish Parliament. Photograph: Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail

Churchill’s grandson says Boris Johnson has the ‘worst’ cabinet in 36 years and is nothing like his idol

Former MP Sir Nicholas Soames arrives at Parliament on September 30, 2019 in London, England; Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images

Brexiteer claims that authorities are trying to ‘cover up’ number of migrants in UK

Brexit Party chairman Richard Tice. Photograph: Joe Giddens/PA.

Boris Johnson says he wants to save the ‘magic’ of the United Kingdom

Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes part in archery during a visit to the Premier Education Summer Camp at Sacred Heart of Mary Girl's School, Upminster in Essex. Photograph: Lucy Young/Evening Standard/PA Wire

Boris Johnson’s ‘lucrative’ post-Brexit trade deals bound to damage UK economy, study claims

Prime minister Boris Johnson regularly claimed that it would be easier for the UK to strike trade deals with other nations once it left the EU; Lucy Young/Evening Standard/PA Wire

Priti Patel slammed for claiming ‘the British people’ want asylum seekers sent back

Priti Patel, Secretary of State for the Home Department leaves Downing Street; Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images

Democracy for sale: How dark money infiltrated British politics

Boris Johnson MP, Labour MP Gisela Stuart and UKIP MP Douglas Carswell address the people of Stafford in Market Square during the Vote Leave, Brexit Battle Bus tour on May 17, 20016 in Stafford, England. Boris Johnson and the Vote Leave campaign are touring the UK in their Brexit Battle Bus. The campaign is hoping to persuade voters to back leaving the European Union in the Referendum on the 23rd June 2016. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

BREXITEERS OF THE WEEK: Farage ally who said it took ‘democratic principle’ to turn down peerage set to join Lords

Claire Fox with Nigel Farage and former Brexit Party MEPs ahead of the last European elections. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

‘Astonishingly offensive’: Charity built in wake of Warrington bombing slams Boris Johnson’s peerage for Claire Fox

Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photograph: Christopher Furlong/PA.

Tory politician called on to resign after breaking coronavirus social distancing rules

Kelham Cooke, second from right, appears to flout coronavirus lockdown rules. Photograph: Instagram.

Boris Johnson should beware as the stench of sleaze is hard to shift

Boris Johnson tries out a North Yorkshire Police Rural Taskforce bike. Photo: Charlotte Graham - WPA Pool/Getty

Government sets up £650m fund to help Northern Ireland firms cope with bureaucracy caused by Brexit

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove arrives in Downing Street, for a cabinet meeting, for the first time since the lockdown, to be held at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) in London; Kirsty O'Connor

Priti Patel derided over Royal Navy threat towards France as Home Office’s approach to migrants is questioned

Home secretary Priti Patel. The government has been accused of a

Couple ‘100% certain’ Dominic Cummings broke lockdown rules twice and issue challenge to prove them wrong

Dominic Cummings leaves his north London home as the row over the Durham trip taken by prime minister Boris Johnson's top aide continues; PA images, Kirsty O'Connor

‘Too many were after Theresa May’s blood’ - Former cabinet minister on how Tories ‘sabotaged’ her leadership

Ex-justice secretary David Gauke said former prime minister Theresa May was standing on a rock in the middle of a minefield after Chequers and knew she could not keep standing; Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Renewed calls for Dominic Cummings to be sacked after rise in lockdown rule-breaking following Durham trip

Senior aide to prime minister Boris Johnson, Dominic Cummings, whose trip to Durham at the height of lockdown while suffering from Covid-19 drastically undermined public trust in the Governments handling of the pandemic, according to new research; Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Alastair Campbell selects his three greatest sporting memories

Alistair Campbell waves to the crowd during the 2003 Flora London Marathonat the Mall in London, England. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Brutal film Painted Bird does not hide the horrors - but it is a must-watch

A still from the movie trailer for The Painted Bird.

Why Princess Anne is the ultimate royal

Bonnie Greer says Princess Anne is the ultimate royal. Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Rulers of the road: the story of Pat Moss and Ann Wisdom

Pat Moss (L) with her partner, Ann Wisdom (R), winners of European Women's Championship Auto Rally. (Photo by Brian Seed/The LIFE Images Collection via Getty Images/Getty Images)

GREAT EUROPEAN LIVES: The life of Klaus Nomi

UNITED KINGDOM - MARCH 05: Photo of Klaus NOMI; Klaus Nomi in London 5 March 1982 (Photo by David Corio/Redferns)

Boris Johnson’s audacity during this crisis continues to amaze

The House of Lords. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Most Read

Tory immigration minister asks to re-record live TV interview after forgetting which country he is from

Immigration minister Chris Philp makes an embarassing gaffe on live TV over recent border talks with the French; The Sun

Boris Johnson visits empty school to emphasise they are safe when busy

Prime minister Boris Johnson holds his arms out like an aeroplane, demonstrating the two metre distancing rule, during his visit to St Joseph's Catholic Primary School in Upminster. Photo: Lucy Young/Evening Standard/PA Wire

Nigel Farage says Leave voters will not get what they voted for at end of Brexit transition period

Nigel Farage in the parliament chamber at the European Parliament in Brussels. Photograph: Yui Mok/PA Wire.

Tory Brexiteer proposes ‘taking back Calais’ to deal with number of migrants crossing the English Channel

Edward Leigh, the Tory MP. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Government hired firm with links to Dominic Cummings to track tweets by UK citizens

Number 10 special advisor Dominic Cummings arrives in Downing Street in central London on July 21, 2020. (Photo by Tolga AKMEN / AFP) (Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protesters outside the Houses of Parliament. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.