Boris Johnson accused of taking ‘power naps’ lasting up to three hours

Prime Minister Boris Johnson at a hospital. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire PA Archive/PA Images

A Sunday newspaper has claimed that Boris Johnson is taking daily ‘power naps’ lasting up to three hours.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.





The Mail on Sunday reports that Tory MPs are suggesting chancellor Rishi Sunak could soon become the next Conservative prime minister after ‘cracks’ emerged between Number 10 and 11.

Disagreements have formed between the pair over a post-Brexit trade deal with America and the country’s relationship with China.

Although the newspaper reports the pair are ‘on the same page’ over the lockdown and the economic recovery, there are tensions on a raft of other issues.

Sunak is keen to continue with ties with Beijing, and is also supportive of allowing chlorinated chicken and hormone-filled beef to enter the UK.

Have your say Send your letters for publication to The New European by emailing letters@theneweuropean.co.uk and pick up an edition each Thursday for more comment and analysis. Find your nearest stockist here or subscribe to a print or digital edition for just £13. You can also join our readers' Facebook group to keep the discussion and debate going with thousands of fellow pro-Europeans.

Johnson is aware a number of his own ministers are not happy with investing in Chinese firms, and sides with those that do not want to sacrifice farmers for a Brexit deal.

You may also want to watch:

One Tory MP said: “The sense among my colleagues is that Rishi is allowing more cracks to grow between him and Boris.”

But associates of Sunak denied he is postioning himself for the top job, but that his approval ratings have given him more confidence as chancellor.

The newspaper also reports rumours that Johnson now requires daily ‘power naps’ lasting two to three hours following his time in hospital with Covid-19.

“The chatter about Boris needing naps of two to three hours a day has added to the sense that Rishi’s time could come sooner than expected,” said the MP.

It follows a Sunday Times report in April which claimed that Johnson had not been focused on coronavirus at the start of the pandemic - opting for holidays and weekends off work.

A government source said: ‘No 10 and No 11 are as one in their joint determination to steer the country back to economic recovery in the safest possible way’.

Downing Street added it was ‘completely untrue’ that Johnson needed sleeps during the day, or that Sunak had leadership ambitions.