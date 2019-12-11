Make your own Boris Johnson meme on this brilliant new website

Matthew Kennedy and Georgia Horrocks made a website to help people make their own anti-Tory memes. Archant

After Boris Johnson and the Tory PR machine left two voters with an 'early Christmas gift', they made a website to help you make your own memes about the prime minister.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

Matthew Kennedy and Georgia Horrocks created the website borisactually.com to give people the "tools to troll Boris."

There's already been hundreds of funny images made from the prime minister's Love Actually-style campaign video which was widely mocked.

As a lesson in not holding a blank, white card, some people have made messages which read "I've been a liar all my life. That's the truth" and "My PR team are getting sacked in the morning".

You may also want to watch:

After making the Love Actually-style campaign video, Johnson actually admitted that he had not seen the film Love Actually, saying: "I've not seen all of it from beginning to end because I'm so busy, but I, I'm familiar with the basic concept and the fantastic work done by Hugh Grant."

Mathew Kennedy said: "We created it in reaction to Borris Johnson's cringe-worthy, Love Actually inspired, beg to the nation to vote Tory.

Boris has not acted in a loving or altruistic way his entire life. So we'd rather he didn't use our favourite Christmas movie for his power hungry personal agendas."

READ MORE: Hugh Grant has the perfect put-down for the Tories' 'Love, Actually' spoof

READ MORE: New 'Love Actually' parody mocks Boris Johnson as Donald Trump knocks on door



Other top memes already made show Boris holding signs that say "Lost my keys. Can I come in?", "Mogg's in the basement", and "Got Trump a present: The NHS".

You can make your own images here.