Latest The New European

Mali and its wailers: How music unites this West African country

PUBLISHED: 06:30 06 April 2020

NSalif Keita performs at The Apollo Theater on April 9, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Shahar Azran/WireImage)

NSalif Keita performs at The Apollo Theater on April 9, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Shahar Azran/WireImage)

2011 Shahar Azran

A stunning musical heritage is one of the things that keeps this disparate nation together - even through the hard times. SOPHIA DEBOICK reports

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

“Music is our cotton, our gold and our diamonds,” says Grammy-winning Malian musician Toumani Diabaté, a key ambassador for the music of his homeland.

Landlocked and half desert, Mali boasts a musical body of work that is both deeply rooted in the ancient past and has great currency in the present. For nearly 30 years it has been the toast of world music, its blues rhythms and inimitable spirit having instant appeal.

Yet in 2012 half the country faced a complete ban on music as a rebellion of Tuareg separatists and a military coup created conditions for Islamists to seize control of the northern regions of Timbuktu, Gao and Kidal. An official decree banned all western music as “the music of Satan”. Musicians were threatened and attacked. Instruments were piled on pyres and burned. For a country with such an incredibly rich musical tradition this was a deep obscenity, but while music was stifled, it couldn’t be suffocated altogether.

Amid the chaos of 2012 many fled south to the capital Bamako, a polluted, seething, low-rise city on the banks of the River Niger. But the capital too was in turmoil in the wake of the coup, and the legacy of thirty years of undemocratic rule and the murderous suppression of protests during the March Revolution of 1991 still hangs heavy.

Despite the speedy recapture of the north, Islamist violence continues. In November 2015 an attack on the city’s Radisson Blu Hotel saw 170 hostages taken and 20 killed by Al-Mourabitoun and Al Qaeda, and much of the country remains outside government control, while full democracy still eludes the country.

But for all this uncertainty, one thing has remained a constant. Bamako has always been the nerve centre of Malian music, a place with a djembe drum player on every street corner where Mali’s myriad ethnic groups come together to cross-pollinate their musical traditions.

Here songs are sung in the tongues of the Bambara and Mandinka peoples (part of the broader majority Mande), as well as Songhai and Tuareg, the official language of French, and Bambara – the lingua franca across more than 40 native languages.

The tradition of the Mande griots – the troubadour singers of historical and praise songs – and the somewhat meditative ‘desert blues’ of the Mandinka and the Tuareg peoples loom large in Mali’s musical exports to the West, and Malian music has been hot property for decades.

A steady stream of western musicians have gone to Bamako for inspiration and to record, Damon Albarn’s collaborative album Mali Music (2002) being a notable recent example of co-option.

The story of modern Malian music begins with the Rail Band, founded in 1970 as one of many government-sponsored projects that sought to use culture as a focus for national pride.

The Rail Band were so named as they were the resident performers at the bar of the Bamako Station Hotel, the place to be seen in 1970s Bamako.

You may also want to watch:

Melding electric guitar and jazz brass with African drums and traditional instruments like the lute-like kora and ngoni, the Rail Band sang Mandinka and Bambara lyrics based on a griot template. Featuring vocalist Salif Keita, who stood out both for his noble birth as a Malian prince and his albinism, and singer and kora player Mory Kante, the band toured across West Africa and became Mali’s biggest stars.

But the Rail Band had rivals. Les Ambassadeurs were the resident band at the exclusive Motel de Bamako. A jukebox band, playing a cosmopolitan mix of styles, Les Ambassadeurs featured the famed Guinean guitarist Kanté Manfila, who joined the band in 1972.

That same year, Salif Keita defected to Les Ambassadeurs and their trajectory to becoming a more serious creative force, fusing disparate international influences into something that spoke to the Malian post-independence experience, was set.

While the Rail Band’s Mory Kante would have a No.1 single across Europe in 1988 with Yeke Yeke, it was Salif Keita who led the charge of Malian music breaking out on to the international stage as a critically acclaimed force. His third solo album, Amen, went to No.1 on the Billboard World Music chart and earned him his first Grammy nomination in 1991.

Quickly bringing up the rear was Ali Farka Touré, his Talking Timbuktu (1994) album with Ry Cooder also topping the World Music chart and winning a Grammy. Touré was born to farming stock in the village of Niafunké in the Timbuktu region, where he later became mayor, but it was 600 miles away in Bamako, where he moved in 1970 and became an engineer for Radio Mali, that he made his first recordings as well as his last.

By the time of his death in 2006, Ali Farka Touré was considered a Malian national hero, the fact he sang in a range of the country’s languages giving him broad appeal. His fusion of the traditional music of north Mali with desert blues and American soul, blues and funk would also have massive appeal in the West, the propulsive drive of his guitar and traditional stringed instrument playing compared to John Lee Hooker’s sound. It was through Radio Mali that he made the first of his albums in the 1970s, and he bookended his career with two albums recorded on the top floor of Bamako’s Hotel Mandé – In the Heart of the Moon (2005) and Savane (2006).

Both the Hotel Mandé albums were recorded with Toumani Diabaté, and one of Touré’s greatest contributions to Malian music was his role as a mentor to younger musicians.

Diabaté, born in 1965 and from a long line of musicians, is a player of the kora and has taken over Touré role as the face of Malian music. His music is well-rooted in the musical melting pot that is Bamako, his 2006 album Boulevard de l’Indépendance, also recorded during the Hotel Mandé sessions, namechecking the thoroughfare that runs from the national museum to the river, famous for its large statue of a hippopotamus in the middle of the road.

Since the crisis in Mali began in 2012, music has been a means of processing the trauma. Samba Touré, like so many others, moved south to Bamako from his ancestral village in search of work. There he joined his first band, Farafina Lolo (‘Africa Star’), and was mentored by Ali Farka Touré (no relation), as well as touring internationally as part of his band. His adaptation of the older man’s playing style to the electric guitar has earned him comparisons to Hendrix.

Even before the events of 2012, Samba Touré’s Songhai-language songs often called for peace and Malian unity, but 2013’s LP Albala (‘Danger’) reflected on the crisis directly and was recorded as Touré’s own village in Timbuktu was under occupation by radical Islamists. On the track Fondora – one full of foreboding – he directly demanded that “all killers leave our road”, while 2015’s Gandadiko (‘Burning Land’) analysed human failings at length once the occupation was over.

The four-piece Songhoy Blues were forged directly in the turmoil of 2012. Having fled the north, they got together in Bamako, starting out by covering the foundational songs of Ali Farka Touré. The band’s debut album Music in Exile (2015) had a far more rock attitude than other notable Malian acts and was co-produced by Nick Zinner of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs.

Extensive international touring and widespread critical acclaim has followed, the band featured prominently in the 2015 documentary They Will Have to Kill Us First, and their funk-influenced album Résistance (2017) saw them collaborate with Iggy Pop.

Today, the music of Mali has an unassailable place on the world stage, and includes a diverse range of acts. Bamako-born husband and wife  team Amadou & Mariam began performing together in the 1980s,  and their joyful French-language songs like Beaux Dimanches, capturing the festive atmosphere and parading of Sunday best in Bamako, are a world  away from the rock influence of Songhoy Blues and the driving Tuareg desert blues of Tinariwen, who formed in Kidal in 1979 but waited 20 years before they were ‘discovered’ by the French recording industry at a music festival in Bamako.

Solo artists like Bassekou Kouyaté, virtuoso player of the traditional ngoni, Vieux Farka Touré, son of Ali Farka Touré, and the enchanting Bambara singer Rokia Traoré, who all moved to Bamako in their youth, add to the palette of Malian music. Traoré has been quoted as saying “Without music, Mali will cease to exist.” Since Malian musicians have kept on playing, even in the face of extreme violence, there seems little danger of that.

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press with your support. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Latest Articles

Apocalypse now: How to find coronavirus comfort in catastrophe movies

Movie poster advertises the British release of 'The World, the Flesh, and the Devil,' starring Harry Belafonte, Inger Stevens, and Mel Ferrer (MGM), 1959. (Photo by John D Kisch/Separate Cinema Archive/Getty Images)

Mali and its wailers: How music unites this West African country

NSalif Keita performs at The Apollo Theater on April 9, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Shahar Azran/WireImage)

‘Armageddon bored with this’ - why I want to hit fast forward on the pandemic

The coronavirus outbreak is spreading across the UK. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images

Scotland’s chief medical officer apologises for flouting guidance to visit second home

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon (left) with Chief Medical Officer Dr Catherine Calderwood at a news conference in Edinburgh. Photograph: Jeff J Mitchell/PA Wire.

Coronavirus quarantine will fail if people feel villainised

A police officer in a vehicle speaks to a man resting on the grass in Greenwich Park in London on March 26, 2020 after the government ordered a lockdown to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus. - Britain's leaders have urged people to respect an unprecedented countrywide lockdown, saying that following advice to stay at home would stop people dying of coronavirus. (Photo by Ben STANSALL / AFP) (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

Health secretary should have stayed away longer, argues new Labour deputy leader

Angela Rayner speaks to Sophy Ridge on Sky News about coronavirus. Photograph: Sky.

SNP set for bloodletting after Alex Salmond acquitted of sexual assault

Former Scottish First Minister Alex Salmond has been cleared of sexually assaulting nine women while he was Scotland's first minister. The jury found the former SNP leader not guilty on 12 of the sexual assault charges facing him, while another was found not proven, a further charge of sexually assaulting a 10th woman had previously been dropped by prosecutors. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Called in to question: The show that brought TV into disrepute

Twenty One host Jack Barry with contestant Charles Van Doren (Photo by NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

‘Old party politics must go’: Lib Dem Layla Moran on the coronavirus response

Liberal Democrat MP, and leadership hopeful, Layla Moran. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA Wire.

STAR TURNS: What it’s like to meet Roger Moore

English actor Roger Moore, circa 1958. (Photo by Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images)

After Apollo: The fallout from space’s great escape

Space Center, Houston: Doinald K. Slayton (L-sitting), Director, Flight Crew Operations and astronauts Thomas K. Mattingly, (L-standing) and John Young, (R- sitting), huddle around unidentified fliight controls in mission control on 4/13. Apollo 13 is in serious trouble after an electrical problem 205,000 miles from the earth. It is not know when this NASA pools picture was made tonight 4/13/1970.

Brussels is Europe’s Crucible: The city that hosts a continent

The landscape of Brussels at sunset. Photograph: Getty Images/Westend61.

‘No time for sideshow mob’: Why the Brexit talks during the coronavirus outbreak have so far missed the point

Martin Rowson's illustration for Issue 189 of The New European. Photo: Martin Rowson

The fight for associate EU citizenship must not stop

A European Union flag in front of Big Ben at an anti-Brexit event. Photograph: Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA.

It’s time to write off 2020

A woman walks past a message of support for the NHS in Londonderry, as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. PA Photo. Picture date: Tuesday March 31, 2020. A total of 1,408 patients have died after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Sunday. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus. Photo credit should read: Michael Cooper/PA Wire

‘Labour members don’t think like the public’ - the unforgiving spotlight awaiting Starmer

The challenges awaiting LAbour's expected new leader could hardly be greater. Picture: Anthony Devlin/Getty Images

Coronavirus in Europe: Is lockdown France’s fraternité fraying?

A man rides his bicycle past the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France, with the city in lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus. Picture: Getty Images

Why conspirator-in-chief Trump believes the same virus theories as my postman

Donald Trump, conspirator-in-chief, is peddling dangerous conspiracies and myths about coronavirus. Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

‘Bella Figura’: How Italy’s coronavirus tragedy can be understood through its culture

Pope Francis walks in a desert Via Del Corso, as he leaves the church of San Marcello on the Corso, where a miraculous crucifix is housed. Photo by Vatican Pool/Vatican Media via Vatican Pool/Getty Images)

Should we social distance from our social media?

Even for those who might have described themselves as social media sceptics, the coronavirus crisis seems to be driving more of us to rely on it. Photo: Yui Mok / PA

Coronavirus: If Europe fails, who will succeed?

Two migrants from Sri Lanka with protective masks pass by a graffiti against European Union on the building of the Athens university during a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19 on March 27. Photo: Getty Images

20 reasons to look on the bright side of this crisis

A sign by Wembley Park Tube Station in London that thanks the hardworking NHS staff who are trying to battle coronavirus. Photograph: John Walton/PA Wire.

Coronavirus is the world’s war... this is how we tackle it together

IDLIB, SYRIA - MARCH 24: Members of the Syrian Civil Defence (White Helmets) disinfect buildings and tents where families live collectively as a preventive measure against coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic in Idlib, Syria on March 24, 2020. (Photo by Muhammed Said/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

ANDREW ADONIS: Global cooperation is the real herd ‘immunity’

A woman wearing a protective face mask walks in Canary Wharf, London during rush hour, after Prime Minister Boris Johnson has put the UK in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Photo: Victoria Jones / PA

Newsreader left baffled by government announcement of just 30 ventilators for NHS

Jane Hill, a BBC newsreader, announces the number of ventilators for the NHS to tackle coronavirus. Photograph: BBC.

ANDREW ADONIS: Why we must prepare now for life after lockdown

A cyclist passes street art in Stokes Croft, Bristol, as the UK enters the second week of lockdown due to the global coronavirus pandemic. Photograph: Ben Birchall/PA Wire.

Reader survey: How well do you think Boris Johnson has dealt with coronavirus?

Prime minister Boris Johnson during a press briefing on coronavirus. Picture: Simon Dawson/PA Wire.

Coronavirus panic buying is a sign of what could happen after no-deal Brexit

Supermarket shelves stripped bare amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Archant

What will the world be like after coronavirus? Four possible futures

Motivational posters for NHS workers are a sign of a more passionate response to the coronavirus outbreak Photograph: Andy Leek/PA Wire .

Government doing everything it can to follow its own coronavirus rules, insists Gove

Prime Minister Boris Johnson chairing the morning Covid-19 Meeting in 10 Downing Street from No 11 Downing Street, after self isolating after testing positive for the Coronavirus. Photograph: Andrew Parsons/Crown Copyright/10 Downing Street/PA Wire.

Stage review: On Blueberry Hill

Niall Buggy and David Ganly in 'On Blueberry Hill' at Trafalgar Studios, London. Picture: Marc Brenner

A city in music: Rome - singing for a country’s soul

Italians join the flash mob call to perform

The art of advertising

A 1920s advert for Craven A cigarettes. Picture: Bodleian Libraries, University of Oxford

The story behind ‘the greatest scoop in the world’

Men of the First Battalion Scots Guards marching over the Hohenzollern Bridge during the British occupation of Germany after the First World War. Picture: Getty Images

The shadow hanging over China’s coronavirus recovery

A Chinese tourist visits the reopened Great Wall on Marc 24. It had been closed from January 25 following the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Getty Images

Pack leader: The lowdown on the Liberal Democrats’ low-key boss

Mark Pack is co-leader of the Liberal Democrats following Jo Swinson's departure from parliament. Picture: markpack.org.uk

Why Boris Johnson must now channel his inner Churchill

Leighton Andrews believes Boris Johson must channel his inner Winston Churchill during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Getty Images

How the logic of shopping local made a crisis comeback

Supermarket shelves stripped bare amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Archant

Health secretary Matt Hancock tests positive for coronavirus

Health Secretary Matt Hancock watches Prime Minister Boris Johnson speak during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons. Photograph: House of Commons/PA Wire.

Coronavirus and the challenges of home-schooling

A closure notice outside a school in Hackney, London, amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Getty Images

Most Read

Jacob Rees-Mogg’s firm accused of profiteering from coronavirus crisis

Leader of the House of Commons, Jacob Rees-Mogg, arrives for a cabinet meeting in Downing Street. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

Called in to question: The show that brought TV into disrepute

Twenty One host Jack Barry with contestant Charles Van Doren (Photo by NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

Matt Hancock lowers target for number of ventilators needed to tackle coronavirus

Matt Hancock answers questions about ventilators on the BBC. Photograph: BBC

Hard Brexit after the coronavirus pandemic would leave many struggling to survive, warns SNP

A worker removes Union flags from flagpoles in Parliament Square, London, following events to mark the UK's departure from the European Union on January 31st. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA.

Coronavirus quarantine will fail if people feel villainised

A police officer in a vehicle speaks to a man resting on the grass in Greenwich Park in London on March 26, 2020 after the government ordered a lockdown to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus. - Britain's leaders have urged people to respect an unprecedented countrywide lockdown, saying that following advice to stay at home would stop people dying of coronavirus. (Photo by Ben STANSALL / AFP) (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protestors outside the Houses of Parliament in London.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.