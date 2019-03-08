Video

Man to appear in court charged with throwing milkshake at Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage after he was doused in milkshake during a campaign walkabout in Newcastle. (Tom Wilkinson/PA Wire)

A man who threw a milkshake at Nigel Farage during a city centre walkabout is due to appear in court facing charges of common assault and criminal damage.

The politician's suit was left covered with the banana and salted caramel Five Guys drink during an event in Newcastle ahead of last month's European elections.

Paul Crowther, who was arrested at the scene after being filmed dousing Farage with the milkshake, told journalists the act was "a right of protest against people like him".

He said: "The bile and the racism he spouts out in this country is far more damaging than a bit of milkshake to his front."

The 32-year-old, of Holeyn Road, Throckley, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, was charged by Northumbria Police with common assault and criminal damage.

The criminal damage charge relates to a microphone which was damaged during the incident on May 20, the force said.

Crowther is due to appear at North Tyneside Magistrates' Court on Tuesday morning.

In the immediate aftermath of the incident, Farage was heard telling a member of security staff that he "could have spotted that a mile off".

Later that day, the Brexit Party leader said: "I won't even acknowledge the low-grade behaviour that I was subjected to this morning, I won't dignify it, I will ignore it.

"Perhaps keep buying new clothes and carry on."