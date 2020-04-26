Video

Manchester mayor Andy Burnham shares plan to return to ‘normality’ after coronavirus

Andy Burnham, the mayor of Greater Manchester. Photo: Sky News. Sky News

The mayor of Manchester has shared his ideas about how the country should be stepping back into normality following the coronavirus pandemic.

Andy Burnham, Greater Manchester mayor, said during Sophy Ridge on Sunday on Sky News: “We need to start thinking about building a better economy, building back better.

“One of the other ideas I would put forward today is that ongoing government support for businesses should be linked to good employment standards and particularly payment of the real living wage.”

The Labour politician added leaders need to come together and prepare people for “living in a very different way”.

“Things aren’t going to be the same,” he said, adding: “We need to be honest with the public about all of that.”

Burnham is planning to implement social distancing on public transport, among other measures.