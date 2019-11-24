My challenge to Boris Johnson for this election

Prime Minister Boris Johnson (left) with Health Secretary Matt Hancock during a visit to Bassetlaw District General Hospital in Worksop. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

TIM WALKER issues a challenge to prime minister Boris Johnson.

As Boris Johnson tries to portray himself as the man to lead the whole of the United Kingdom, Mandrake challenges him to pay a campaign visit to Liverpool, which understandably feels it has no relationship whatsoever with him.

When he became PM, Merseyside MP Maria Eagle asked him to apologise to Liverpool for the offence he caused in a notorious piece that appeared in the Spectator while he was its editor. "He's accused my constituents of wallowing in their victim status, repeated offensive and proven untruths about the cause of the Hillsborough disaster and called Liverpool self-pity city," Eagle said.

With no apology from Johnson forthcoming, it's time he visited the city. One of his aides will say only: "We'll think about it."

Dacre's acres

Although still railing against the European Union to anyone still willing to listen, Paul Dacre, the ousted Daily Mail editor, has also been quietly benefiting from it.

Figures just published show that he was in receipt of £106,000 in EU subsidies last year - comprising £35,437 for his country retreat at Wadhurst in Sussex, plus £70,311 for Langwell, his other estate in Scotland. His English estate benefits included £5,015 "agri-environment climate" payments and £9,042 for "greening practices beneficial for climate and environment."

In Scotland, the handout included £14,347 for "payments to areas facing natural and other specific constraints," plus £21,815 for "greening practices". Though down on 2017's payments, he's still picked up in a total of £332,521 over the past three years.

Going down

Fiona Hill, appears to have become distinctly disenamoured of her old boss, Theresa May. Her former joint chief of staff in Downing Street admits to Anthony Seldon in his excellent book May at 10 that she could be "surly and not particularly pleasant".

This was very different from the Fiona I last saw in the May for PM campaign HQ in 2016, when she was walking around calling May "boss" on the phone and extolling her virtues to the press with evangelical passion. I fear Fiona's WhatsApp image must reflect her current state of mind: the blazing German airship Hindenburg in its final moments.