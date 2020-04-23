Latest The New European

MANDRAKE: How Boris Johnson is spoilt for choice for places to stay during coronavirus recovery

PUBLISHED: 08:55 23 April 2020 | UPDATED: 08:59 23 April 2020

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his girlfriend Carrie Symonds. Photograph: Yui Mok/PA.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his girlfriend Carrie Symonds. Photograph: Yui Mok/PA.

PA Wire/PA Images

With Boris Johnson flouting coronavirus advice to stay at Chequers after his hospital stay, TIM WALKER reveals the prime minister is spoilt for choice for homes to stay in.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

Although the official government advice makes it clear that “essential travel does not include visits to second homes”, Boris Johnson and his lover Carrie Symonds have both decamped from Downing Street to Chequers, the prime minister’s grace-and-favour mansion in the rolling Buckinghamshire countryside.

Mandrake can disclose that Johnson is now spoilt for choice when it comes to where to recuperate with four homes to choose from – in addition to Downing Street and Chequers, he and Symonds co-own a £1.3 million four-bedroom townhouse that they bought in Camberwell, south London, last summer. His divorce lawyers have now secured the £1,250,000 Oxfordshire farmhouse that he bought with his former wife Marina Wheeler in 2003.

Newly updated ownership records disclose that since the finalisation of his divorce, Johnson has become the sole owner of the beautiful rural idyll. The property – worth just £640,000 when Johnson and Wheeler acquired it – is one of two that they owned. Their Islington town house, bought for £2.3m in 2009, was sold late last year for £3.35m.

As great as Johnson’s fortune is, I will always remember how parsimonious he was during the 12 years I worked with him at the Daily Telegraph. Even though his salary of £270,000 a year was almost as much as the cost of the entire newsroom, I never once recall him buying a round of drinks.

Have your say

Send your letters for publication to The New European by emailing letters@theneweuropean.co.uk and pick up an edition each Thursday for more comment and analysis. Find your nearest stockist here or subscribe to a print or digital edition for just £13. You can also join our readers' Facebook group to keep the discussion and debate going with thousands of fellow pro-Europeans.

He does, of course, have substantial outgoings with an unquantifiable number of children to support, and now, on top of everything else, sole responsibility for the mortgage on the property in Oxfordshire.

DIVINE RIGHT

You may also want to watch:

Even in the face of a deadly pandemic, David Cameron’s sense of entitlement remains one of the wonders of the world. When I ask the former prime minister’s factotum Laurence Mann if publication of the paperback edition of his memoirs might have to be pushed back, the reaction is swift and emphatic. “The paperback edition of For the Record has not been postponed – it will be out later this year, as planned,” Mann tells me. He adds it would be “completely false” to suggest otherwise.

Assuming Cameron is right that coronavirus will not have the temerity to meddle with his schedule, the paperback edition will, I am told, be coming out with a new chapter, bringing it bang up to date. It’s unlikely to include a word of criticism of his fellow Old Etonian Boris Johnson. “He’s a very tough, very resilient and very fit person, with a tremendous zest for life,” Cameron wrote on Twitter when the PM was hospitalised. “We all want you safe, well and back in Downing Street.”

HOT WATER

 Whoever the miscreant is who keeps leaking stories about Michael Gove to the Sunday Times’ political editor Tim Shipman has defiantly struck again. On Sunday, Shipman disclosed that Gove had been given the important task of chairing discussions on the long-term options in relation to coronavirus. There was even another leak from a cabinet meeting in which Gove was said to have told his old rival Matt Hancock that he was now siding with the chancellor Rishi Sunak against him. “We need to run this hot,” Gove said. Hancock replied: “I don’t agree.”

“Run this hot” means Gove wants people to go back to work while the virus remains deadly, a strategy that will in the short term probably be popular with people bored with the lockdown. Longer term, not so much.

PROPHECY

 The giddy social whirl that I see unfolding each day on the pages of my diary contrasts with the unutterable boredom of my actual lockdown life. On Sunday, I was due to celebrate Gina Miller’s birthday with her. In addition to being a lot of fun to be around, and the victor in two court cases against the governments of Theresa May and Boris Johnson, she can now also lay claim to being a prophet.

Last summer Gina urged Jeremy Corbyn and Jo Swinson not to accede to Boris Johnson’s demand for a general election. “That would give him his chance to turn the UK into a laboratory for experimenting with the most extreme right-wing ideology we’ve ever seen,” she wrote. If only the dunderheads had listened.

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press with your support. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Latest Articles

MANDRAKE: How Boris Johnson is spoilt for choice for places to stay during coronavirus recovery

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his girlfriend Carrie Symonds. Photograph: Yui Mok/PA.

Majority of public think government has poorly handled coronavirus PPE situation

Health Secretary Matt Hancock arrives ahead of the opening of the NHS Nightingale Hospital; Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

The road ahead must be both fairer and greener

A virtually empty Broadway in New York City on Easter Sunday. Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images

Government rebutting ‘around 70 pieces of false information about coronavirus a week’

Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Secretary Oliver Dowden leaves the Cabinet Office in Whitehall, London, after a meeting of the government's emergency committee Cobra to discuss coronavirus. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

Half of Brits don’t care if Northern Ireland leaves the UK

LONDONDERRY, NORTHERN IRELAND - JANUARY 30: The Peace Bridge crosses the River Foyle in sight of The Guildhall building on January 30, 2013 in Londonderry, Northern Ireland. A year of events have started as Derry celebrates being the UK City of Culture for 2013. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

George Osborne says country’s ‘health’ dependent on appointment of an acting PM

Former chancellor George Osborne says the 'health' of the nations lays on the government appointing an acting prime minister . Photograph: LBC.

British scientists don’t know if ‘long-lasting immunity’ to coronavirus is possible

Technicians during the opening of the new Covid-19 testing lab at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow. Photograph: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

Labour politician sacked for claiming Boris Johnson’s hospital stay was a ‘publicity stunt’

Prime minister Boris Johnson. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA

Boris Johnson’s legacy will be defined by bluster and half-truths

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressing the Welsh Conservative Party Conference in the Llangollen Pavilion in north Wales. Photograph: Peter Byrne/PA.

Care minister Helen Whately in another ‘car crash’ interview after giving ‘wrong’ numbers over coronavirus deaths

Tory care minister Helen Whately has been accused of giving ‘wrong’ numbers of frontline coronavirus deaths during another ‘car crash’ interview.

Labour leader Keir Starmer to take on Dominic Raab face to face in PMQs

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer will take on the first secretary of state, Dominic Raab, in the first round of PMQs since Easter. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA.

Deliveries of PPE for NHS staff arrive from Turkey and Burma

PPE equipment is in short supply. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Images

Matt Hancock dismisses claims ‘political decision’ prevented UK joining EU scheme

Health Secretary Matt Hancock during a media briefing in Downing Street, London. Photograph: PA Video/PA Wire.

Lib Dems urge Priti Patel to offer foreign NHS workers right to remain after coronavirus

Around 2,800 overseas NHS workers face going home in 12 months if they are not offered the right to remain; Peter Byrne

Senior Tory admits government could face ‘Chilcot-esque’ inquiry after coronavirus epidemic

Former defence minister Tobias Ellwood said he expects members of his own government will face a 'Chilcot-esque' inquiry at the end of the coronavirus epidemic; Channel 4

Boris Johnson pauses rest to telephone Donald Trump to thank him for messages of support

US President Donald Trump (front) with Dominic Raab (centre left) and Boris Johnson (centre right) at a Nato summit. Photograph: PA/Stefan Rousseau.

Coronavirus exposes the Brexit myth that Britain can ‘go it alone’

Delegates hold

Radio presenter confronts former Tory health minister for ‘misleading listeners’ over budgets

LBC presenter Nick Ferrari confronting former health minister Nicola Blackwood over PHE £4.51 billion budget

Keir Starmer to break tradition to front PMQs while Boris Johnson is away

Keir Starmer speaks at the Labour Leadership Hustings at Cardiff City Hall. (Photo by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images)

Donald Trump is more focused on the US election than tackling coronavirus, Piers Morgan claims

President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Boris Johnson supporter spectacularly fails to defend PM over coronavirus response

Prime minister Boris Johnson during a press briefing on coronavirus. Picture: Simon Dawson/PA Wire.

Coronavirus: Heavy use of hand sanitisers could boost antimicrobial resistance

A man uses hand sanitiser gel. Photograph: Ben Birchall/PA Wire.

Priti Patel faces legal action over bullying allegations

Home secretary Priti Patel. Photograph: Pippa Fowles/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire.

Tony Blair calls on Boris Johnson to appoint a coronavirus minister to offer ‘100% focus’ on response

Tony Blair on Sky News

Coronavirus: Calls from journalists for an end to the lockdown are out of step with public opinion

Newspapers displayed at a local shop the day after Boris Johnson put the UK in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Photograph: David Davies/PA.

Music and hedonism in Tel Aviv

Israeli singer Netta Barzilai, the winner of the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest, performs during a dress rehearsal for the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final. Picture: Vyacheslav Prokofyev\TASS via Getty Images

Michael Gove admits Boris Johnson missed five Cobra meetings but says he was not required

Michael Gove is questioned about Boris Johnson skipping coronavirus cobra meetings. Photograph: BBC.

Don’t leave the tough questions over coronavirus for the inquests and inquiries

Health Secretary Matt Hancock during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (COVID-19). PA Photo.

The book to transport you during lockdown

Church of St John the Divine, Kaneo, Lake Ohrid, Macedonia. Built on a bluff overlooking the lake, this church was built in the 13th century. Picture: Vivienne Sharp/Heritage Images/Getty Images

How a film about the Iranian Embassy siege was spoiled by Britsploitation

Lewis Collins practising stunts for his new role as Captain Skellen in Euan Lloyd's film 'Who Dares Wins'. Picture: Central Press/Getty Images

Timescale for coronavirus vaccination remains ‘very difficult’ to predict says leading vaccinologist

Vaccinologist Sarah Gilbert appeared on Andrew Marr today, April 19, to discuss the progress made with a coronavirus vaccine. Picture: The BBC

Niall Griffiths: My Croatian saviour

Niall Griffiths has fond memories of Croatia, pictured here Split. Picture: Public Domain Pictures

WILL SELF: How the lockdown is bringing London’s history back to life

Two walkers observing social distancing in Alexandra Palace, North London as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the virus. Picture: PA/Victoria Jones

Josip Broz Tito’s secret Balkan island

Josip Broz Tito, centre, entertains on the island of Brioni, 1952. His guests are Yugoslav army chief Colonel General Kocha Popovich, left, and Yugoslav partisan military leader Vladimir Dedijer. Picture: Getty Images

The long lag between Boris Johnson and the country’s recovery from coronavirus

When will the world resurrect after Covid-19? Picture: Archant

Sadiq Khan says not seeking extension to Brexit talks during coronavirus crisis ‘beggars belief’

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan. Picture: Stefan Rousseau / PA

March for Change launches petition for public inquiry into government’s coronavirus strategy

Mike Galsworthy addressing followers on Facebook

100 metre grass painting created in tribute to NHS heroes

A field art piece celebrating the NHS created by Jamie Wardley of Sand In Your Eye in Mytholmroyd, West Yorkshire. Photograph: Sand In Your Eye/PA Wire .

Lib Dems were wrong to postpone leadership election

Ed Davey with fellow Lib Dem MPs and party president Sal Brinton. Photograph: Lib Dems.

What’s in a place name?

George Washington, portrait painting by Constable-Hamilton, 1794. From the New York Public Library. Picture: Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

Most Read

Government shelves Priti Patel’s immigration bill

Home Secretary Priti Patel's immigration bill was removed from the order paper on Tuesday. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA.

British diplomat admits ‘political decision’ not to join EU bulk-buy scheme not ‘e-mail error’

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a visit to the Mologic Laboratory in the Bedford technology Park in Bedfordshire. Photograph: Jack Hill/The Times/PA.

Boris Johnson has gone from a ‘very, very strong position’ to a weak one, says polling expert

Boris Johnson at a rally with party supporters after the Conservative Party was returned to power in the General Election with an increased majority. Photograph: Gareth Fuller/PA.

Keir Starmer to break tradition to front PMQs while Boris Johnson is away

Keir Starmer speaks at the Labour Leadership Hustings at Cardiff City Hall. (Photo by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images)

Former chief scientific adviser ‘cannot recall a Cobra meeting not attended by PM of time’

Prime minister Boris Johnson during the general election (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protestors outside the Houses of Parliament in London.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.