Latest The New European

MANDRAKE: Dacre dread at Daily Mail

PUBLISHED: 21:03 01 January 2020 | UPDATED: 21:04 01 January 2020

Paul Dacre, former editor of The Daily Mail, arrives to give evidence to the Leveson Inquiry. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

Paul Dacre, former editor of The Daily Mail, arrives to give evidence to the Leveson Inquiry. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

2012 Getty Images

Former editor's book and TV show worries Mail executives, Rosie Duffield is in disgrace for winning and Boris Johnson's fear of "Sir" Iain Duncan Smith.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

Paul Dacre's intemperate attack on Geordie Greig ‑ he said his successor as editor of the Daily Mail had been "economic with the actualité" ‑ has led to sense of dread among senior executives at the newspaper group about the publication of his forthcoming autobiography.

"The plan is for it to come out at around the time his Channel 4 series The World According to Paul Dacre is aired in around 12 months and no one is expecting either endeavour to help the Mail in its quest to attract a younger audience," says my man at Northcliffe House. "This will be Victor Meldrew shouting 'I don't believe it' two last times."

The veteran Brextremist has already spoken about calling his memoirs A Dish Best Eaten [sic] Cold, which suggests he may yet launch another broadside against Greig and others who have displeased him over the years such as David Cameron, Alan Rusbridger, Stephen Fry and Melvyn Bragg.

I hear Dacre has been getting up first thing in the morning to write the book, which he's signed up Natasha Fairweather Boris Johnson's literary agent ‑ to help him to sell.

Mandrake wonders if the book will include any criticism, too, of Lady Rothermere, who is credited with pushing for Greig to replace him as editor of the Daily Mail. Before Christmas, her ladyship got all the female luminaries of her husband's newspaper ‑ including Sarah Vine, Amanda Platell, Maggie O'Riordan and Liz Hunt ‑ together for a "brainstorming" meeting to see how best to make the title more attractive to women readers.

Knight error

Furious that this typically incompetent government briefly and accidentally put online his home address when they published the New Years' honours list, Iain Duncan Smith now has the humiliation of seeing an online petition gathering momentum to call for his knighthood to be withdrawn.

"Even Boris Johnson could see than an honour for Duncan Smith ‑ the architect of the cruel Universal Credit system ‑ wasn't going to be popular, but Duncan Smith made it clear to him that he owed him," whispers my man in Whitehall. "It was the usual thing about 'it's not that it matters to me, but it would just mean the world to my wife to be made a Lady'. The plain fact is Johnson is scared of Duncan Smith."

The petition was set up by Dr Mona Kamal Ahmed, an NHS psychiatrist who says she has frequently seen people with chronic mental illness experiencing panic attacks caused by the assessments claimants were put through and over potentially losing welfare payments.

Neil's fortune

Canny Andrew Neil has built up an £8.5 million fortune in his private firm Glenburn Enterprises, which he set up in 1990 as an "artistic creation" business. Its latest accounts for the year to December 31, 2018, show the firm held £8.7 million in fixed asset investments and £646,000 in cash, with a further £1.2 million in tangible assets.

These assets are offset by costs of £1.1 million which leaves the company with a net worth of £8.5 million, £200,000 up on the £8.3 million his business was worth at the end of 2017. No word on Neil's pay from the firm, which the latest figures show employed three members of staff, down one on the number employed the year before.

Labour pain

With Labour still blaming the electorate rather than itself for what went wrong in the general election, it's perhaps not so surprising it's turning on Rosie Duffield, one of its candidates who had the temerity to get herself re-elected.

Ben Hickman, her local constituency association chairman in Canterbury, has just sent an email to members moaning about her. He was especially incensed that Duffield went on ITV's Peston show on the eve of the election and correctly predicted a Tory majority.

"How this was supposed to help secure a Labour government, let alone stop a hard Brexit, is hard to imagine," Hickman wailed. He was also livid that she had advocated tactical voting, but, during the campaign, he'd managed to bite his lip "to allow us the best chance of winning locally." He now wants her conduct to be "addressed".

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

10 New Year's resolutions for Remainers

A European flag is lit up by anti-Brexit campaigners outside the Houses of Parliament. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA.

MANDRAKE: Dacre dread at Daily Mail

Paul Dacre, former editor of The Daily Mail, arrives to give evidence to the Leveson Inquiry. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

Government earmarks £3 billion for farmers to help with loss of EU subsidies after Brexit

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a visit to Darnford Farm in Banchory near Aberdeen. Photograph: Andrew Milligan/PA.

Petition calling for Iain Duncan Smith not to get a knighthood hits nearly 200,000

Iain Duncan Smith. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Rebecca Long-Bailey 'considering' Labour leadership run as other Corbyn allies eye bid

Rebecca Long-Bailey on the Andrew Marr show. Photograph: BBC.

Brexiteer Iain Duncan-Smith to receive knighthood in New Years Honours

Brexit Bogeyman Iain Duncan-Smith in the House of Commons. Photograph: House of Commons.

Two thirds of my staff are EU nationals. This is what I'm worried about.

Anti-Brexit campaigners wave Union and European Union flags outside the Houses of Parliament. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

George Osborne compares Boris Johnson to Dr Jekyll and Hyde character

George Osborne appears on LBC Radio. Photograph: LBC.

Ed Davey's Christmas message urges people to love their neighbours - 'even those who believe in unicorns'

Ed Davey delivers his Christmas message. Photograph: PA/Lib Dems.

Boris Johnson wants to 'reunite the country' - here's my plan for doing it

Boris Johnson. Photograph: Leon Neal/PA Wire.

Only democratic change will help us rejoin the EU

Campaigners fighting to stay in the EU. Picture: Peter Summers/Getty Images.

How boomers created the magic of Christmas childhoods

It's A Wonderful life (1946) Photo: Contributed

Lessons from history that Labour need to learn

Jeremy Corbyn will stand down as Labour leader. Picture: JONATHAN BRADY/PA IMAGES

The big Lib Dem mistake was not to focus on the Tories

Former Liberal Democrat Leader Jo Swinson. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire/PA Images.

Labour's failure was not to explain the consequences of Brexit

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn after casting his vote in the 2019 General Election. Picture: Joe Giddens/ PA Wire

My appeal to Remainers fighting Brexit - don't give in

Anti-Brexit demonstrator outside the Houses of Parliament. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

UK is becoming 51st state of America under Tories, claims SNP MP

Boris Johnson with US president Donald Trump. Picture: Saul Leob/Getty Images.

Woman who lost wedding ring in ballot box reunited with jewellery item

Charlotte, 22, reunited with her wedding ring and the ballot box after it slipped off her finger while casting her vote in Thursdays general election. Photograph: Trafford Council /PA Wire .

Complaints into former Welsh secretary not upheld

Boris Johnson with Alun Cairns during a visit to Barry Island in South Wales. (Frank Augstein/PA)

Labour MPs rebel against leadership to support Brexit deal

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks during the Brexit debate in the House of Commons. Photograph: House of Commons/PA Wire.

Labour MP says she will back Boris Johnson's Brexit deal

Emma Lewell-Buck in the House of Commons. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Pro-Remain Labour MP Clive Lewis to run for Labour leader

Norwich South Labour MP Clive Lewis. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme

Group formerly known as Change UK announces it is disbanding

Mike Gapes, Chuka Umunna, Anna Soubry, Heidi Allen, Chris Lesley, Gavin Esler and Andrea Cooper at the launch of Change UK, The Independent Group's European election campaign. Photograph: Nicola Tree/Getty.

Former Tory MP who lost seat made life peer to continue as minister

Conservative candidate Zac Goldsmith loses his Richmond Park seat in the 2019 general election. Photograph: Steve Parsons/PA.

SNP's Ian Blackford calls out Boris Johnson for playing with phone in debate

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford criticises Boris Johnson for playing with his phone. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Rise in reports of people flagged up to authorities over right-wing extremism

Home secretary Priti Patel during a visit to Kent Police College in Maidstone. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

WILL SELF: The true meaning of Christmas

Michael Gove is chased by an anti-Brexit Father Christmas. Photograph: Sky News/Twitter.

The classical music clown who refused to be cowed

Danish-born pianist Victor Borge. Photo: Boris Spremo/Toronto Star via Getty Images

STAGE REVIEW: A Christmas Carol

A Christmas Carol at the Old Vic in London. Photo: Manuel Harlan

London's Calling: The city as a subject for song

The Kinks, (L-R) Peter Quaife, Ray Davies, Dave Davies, and Mick Avory in London, England, 1966. Photo: Reprise Records/Warner Bros./Courtesy of Getty Images

New exhibition to rescue art's radical women

Self-portrait by Jessica Dismorr. Photo: Private Collection

How relationships differentiate from one language to another

How relationships differentiate from one language to another. Photo: Getty Images

The Spector hanging over Christmas

Music producer Phil Spector in Los Angeles 1963. Photo: Ray Avery/Getty Images)

When Shoot! Magazine was football's messenger

50 Years of Shoot! Photo: Shoot! Magazine

That's life: The story of the classic photo journalism magazine

Children at Puppet Theatre, Paris, 1963. Photo: Alfred Eisenstaedt

MANDRAKE: Why did Theresa May's adviser drop out of TV election coverage?

Theresa May's former chief of staff Nick Timothy and joint-chief of staff Fiona Hill after the 2017 general election. Photograph: Rick Findler/PA.

Romania remembers its bloody 1989 revolution

A crowd of civilians hide after the overthrow of Romanian dictator Nicolae Ceausescu. Photo: David Turnley/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images

The fascinating history of space stations

International Space Station: Photo by NASA via Getty Images

Agatha Christie: A very modern mystery writer

1946 in Devonshire, England- Agatha Christie at typewriter in her home.

Our books of the year

A worker organises and straightens books in a bookstore. Photograph: Ben Birchall/PA.

Most Read

Politician to hand back MBE in protest at Iain Duncan Smith’s knighthood

Mike Smith-Clare (left) is returning his MBE honour because Iain Duncan Smith (right) is receiving a knighthood. Photograph: Archant/TNE/House Of Commons.

Former black rod argues that John Bercow does not deserve to join House of Lords

Former House of Commons speaker John Bercow. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/ PA Wire/PA Images.

Borough Market traders horrified at being featured in government pro-Brexit video

Borough Market traders said they

Honours snub could make John Bercow first former speaker in 230 years not to receive peerage

John Bercow will deliver Channel 4's alternative Christmas message. Photograph: Mark Johnson/Channel 4/PA.

Petition calling for Iain Duncan Smith not to get a knighthood hits nearly 200,000

Iain Duncan Smith. Photograph: Parliament TV.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Anti-Brexit grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Campaigners fighting against Brexit ahead of the Halloween deadline. Photograph: Rick Findler/PA Wire.

Find your nearest anti-Brexit campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.