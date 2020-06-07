Latest The New European

Now is a big moment for a new women’s equality movement

PUBLISHED: 22:00 07 June 2020

Mandu Reid's Women's Equality Party remains firmly anti-Brexit, but the party's leader wants to emulate Nigel Farage's ability to create a groundswell of support for a cause. Picture: George Torode

Mandu Reid's Women's Equality Party remains firmly anti-Brexit, but the party's leader wants to emulate Nigel Farage's ability to create a groundswell of support for a cause. Picture: George Torode

Archant

MATT WITHERS talks to Mandu Reid, leader of the Women’s Equality Party, about the inequities highlighted by the pandemic, working in Boris Johnson’s City Hall and an unlikely political inspiration.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

For reasons that researchers are still investigating, Covid-19 appears to be taking its heaviest clinical toll on men. In many other ways, though, it is clear that it is women being disproportionately hit hardest by the pandemic.

Whether it be the gender pay gap, the impact of schools closing or domestic abuse, data suggests the measures taken to tackle the virus have been particularly harmful to women. So is this the moment for the Women’s Equality Party?

The leader of the five-year-old party, Mandu Reid, is on the phone to me from a park in Lewisham, south London. The 39-year-old, the permanent leader since January, was born in Malawi to a Malawian mother and English father. She is therefore, I venture, one of those citizens of nowhere that Theresa May warned us about.

“Exactly, yeah,” she says. “She did warn the British people about my kind.”

Reid predominantly grew up in Swaziland “in the twilight years of the apartheid regime in South Africa, which was just next door and so – I probably don’t need to spell it out – for us, the very existence of our family was politically significant if you think about it.

“Because I was a mixed-race child with a white father and a black mother in a culture that was fading out – of course it was, it was on its last legs – but it was socially and legally prohibited for the races to mix.

“So for me growing up in that environment and attending an international secondary school, I guess I had a very heightened awareness from the beginning of life of injustice and prejudice.”

Moving to the UK to attend sixth form, she went on to study at the LSE before going on to a career in project and programme management at the Treasury, Department for Culture, Media and Sport and London’s City Hall under three different mayors (Boris Johnson, she says in what is unlikely to be the revelation of the interview, “didn’t poke around in the detail hardly at all”).

What might be more of a surprise is that she only came to feminism in her 20s, her focus previously being on the racial inequality she saw “in vivid technicolour”.

“It wasn’t as obvious to me that inequality between men and women was such a kind of toxic prevailing problem,” she says.

“And I think it was more a gradual thing – I didn’t have a big bang moment, but I just started as a young woman to see how I had to navigate things in the world that young men my age didn’t.

“Just really simple things. Feeling safe at night in a city like London, which isn’t the most dangerous place in the world, but for me I just compared the experience of moving through the world to my male peers and I just thought ‘hang on a minute, there’s, like, something awry here’. And that just caused… it wasn’t like a lightbulb moment, but I’m a very kind of like, curious, inquisitive person and it created almost a line of enquiry, right?”

After reading “a few classic feminist texts”, and seeing the experiences she’d had being echoed, “it really just burgeoned from there”, she says.

But it was a particular difficult time in Reid’s life – what she calls a “stitch-up moment” – which would draw her to the Women’s Equality Party, when she became pregnant at the age of 33.

“I had to make a decision about what to do,” she says.

“And the man was significantly younger than me, his career was less kind of advanced and promising than me yet neither of us could imagine a situation where I wasn’t going to be the sole care-giver of that child.

“And that really struck home when I subsequently discovered the Women’s Equality Party policies. Because I ended up having an abortion. I didn’t feel I could honour the plans and ambitions I had for my life and be a single parent and stay sane and stay afloat financially.

“So when I understood the Women’s Equality Party policies of properly shared parental leave between both parents, and free universal childcare from the age of parental leave to age five, it honestly would have enabled me to make a different choice.

“I was already a feminist at that point but it solidified me, I suppose, that experience, that realisation of how politics isn’t anywhere near ambitious enough when it comes to trying to make equality between men and women a reality.”

The traditional route for a liberal, politically engaged young woman might seem to have been to join, say, the Labour Party and make the arguments for that policy agenda from within, I say. Actually, Reid says, she attempted that but just grew frustrated.

“I joined the Labour Party in 2010 and I tried to get involved locally but I found it very unsatisfactory.

You may also want to watch:

“I found the levels of ambition for the things I believed in insufficient. It always felt like inequality between men and women was a footnote.

“It always felt like their economic policies kind of gave a cursory nod to those issues that were nowhere near radical enough and women were gonna have to wait a hundred f***ing years if we were gonna go at the pace of the party that positioned itself as fighting for us in that regard.”

(Under a policy Reid calls “political polyamory” the Women’s Equality Party allows members to also be in another political party. “We’ll welcome you with open arms. Just don’t tell the Labour Party, they’ll chuck you out.”)

Eventually she became acting leader last year when her predecessor, Sophie Walker, stepped down. She was due to run for leader but her opponent pulled out, making her permanent leader in January. The party now has 30,000 members across 70 branches with the largest concentrations in London, Leeds and Manchester.

Last year I attended the launch of its European election campaign in Hackney, east London. It was, I venture, very Hackney in the make-up of its attendees, more Portlandia than, say, Portsmouth. I wonder if that was a fair representation of the membership.

“I don’t think it’s quite that simple,” says Reid.

“We’re only five years old. People who came on board in the very early days – I think it probably is fair to suggest they were from, I guess, a narrower demographic, but what’s happened over time is that we’ve come to the attention of a much broader constituency of mainly women – although since I’ve been leader more men have joined.

“It’s definitely changing. But I think it’s a completely fair assessment that in the early days, and perhaps because, you know, [the party’s co-founders] Catherine Mayer, Sandi Toksvig and Sophie Walker, the previous leader, were the visible figureheads, it attracted people who had comparable backgrounds. I’m very different from all of them, I have very different networks, I have a completely different make-up.”

What is telling now is that some of the issues which the Women’s Equality Party has campaigned on since its inception, says Reid, are coming into sharper focus as the coronavirus crisis highlights chronic deficiencies in the state.

“And the other thing that’s happened is the public appetite for an understanding of how important these issues are has gone through the roof in the space of just a couple of months,” she says.

“And so whereas it was seen as like a zany thing to do to formulate a manifesto around care and the contribution care makes to the economy – now people are looking at that and seeing how, on so many levels, it makes sense.

“If we had an economy that recognised both paid care work and unpaid care work in a more meaningful way we would have had a more resilient economy that could have coped better with the catastrophic impact of a crisis like this.

“You know how people talk about how the Covid crisis is a great leveller? Well, I talk about it as the great revealer. It reveals all these things that we have been talking about for so long, and in some cases it’s aggravated, you know, inequalities and dysfunctions in our society.”

It is also horrific to think of what may have being going on behind closed doors during lockdown. The domestic violence charity Refuge has reported that visits to its website have increased 10-fold since the nation was confined to home.

“It’s one of the most prevalent crimes in the country,” says Reid. “You’re talking about 2.4 million victims every single year, the vast majority of them women.

“You know, do a comparison between that and Covid deaths. That is an epidemic in its own right. And yet, until Covid struck, were there any calls for the equivalent of PPE for that epidemic? Were there any calls for the equivalent of a vaccination for the epidemic of domestic violence? No.

“In fact the opposite was happening: services were being slashed and burned and stripped back by a government who at every turn removed funding from some of the most vulnerable people in our community.”

Reid had been due to be the party’s candidate for London mayor this year in a poll postponed until 2021. While she concedes she was an “outside bet”, they were genuinely hopeful of getting their first seat on the London Assembly.

And intriguingly, while the Women’s Equality Party was, and remains, firmly anti-Brexit, Reid draws an inspiration from the unlikeliest of figures – Nigel Farage.

“His political capital went from zero to through the roof because he managed to position himself as the spokesman for these big swathes of the British voting public who felt like they hadn’t been and weren’t being listened to,” she says.

“And so the puzzle for me is how do we highlight what’s going on for women and also the way that’s negatively affecting men as well? How do we create that groundswell of support that gives extra political capital to the ideas that we’re trying to promote and what our party’s trying to achieve?

“The way Nigel Farage and UKIP did that provides some inspiration. And I only mean inspiration for the mechanics, because I would argue that his cause was nefarious whereas ours is noble. So my work is very much around using the tactics that served him and UKIP so well towards what we’re trying to achieve.”

Using Farage for good? That would be genuinely revolutionary.

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press with your support. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Latest Articles

Now is a big moment for a new women’s equality movement

Mandu Reid's Women's Equality Party remains firmly anti-Brexit, but the party's leader wants to emulate Nigel Farage's ability to create a groundswell of support for a cause. Picture: George Torode

Donald Trump’s Disunited States threaten the free world

Police hold a perimeter near the White House as demonstrators gather to protest the killing of George Floyd in the morning hours on May 31, 2020 in Washington, DC. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

How the press turned the tide at Dunkirk

Children rush up to a train carrying Troops of the British Expeditionary Force (BEF), who have been repatriated in the Dunkirk evacuation, 26th May - 4th June 1940. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Coronavirus pandemic has reversed progress made in women’s equality

PICTURE POSED BY MODEL. Mary Honeyball says women's equality has suffered due to measures implemented to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Archive

Could Donald Trump delay the election to save himself?

US President Donald Trump holds up a Bible outside of St John's Episcopal church across Lafayette Park in Washington DC. Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

How the UK’s independence parties came to embrace Europe

Saltires and European Union flags flutter in the breeze during a protest by anti-Brexit activists in Edinburgh, Scotland on January 31, 2020. Photo: ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images

How Boris Johnson’s book on driving was a warning to the public

Boris Johnson MP emerges from a sports car after it performed 'donuts' during a visit to Ginetta Sports cars as part of the Brexit Battle Bus tour in 2016. Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

The recovery option that compounds the coronavirus crisis

Extinction Rebellion Hackney on the silent protest. Pictures: Vincenzo Lullo

WILL SELF: Interpretations of art, and why artists tend to resist them

Bulgarian artist Christo Vladimirov Javacheff, better known as 'Christo', unveils his artwork 'Mastaba' on the Serpentine lake in Hyde Park in London on June 18, 2018. (Photo: NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP via Getty Images

The death of Charles Dickens and its curious aftermath

(Original Caption) Photograph of Charles Dickens (1812-1870) seated. Photo: Bettmann Archive

The ultimate endurance of Steve McQueen’s masterpiece Le Mans

American actor Steve McQueen (1930 - 1980) as racing driver Michael Delaney in 'Le Mans', directed by Lee H. Katzin, 1971. (Photo by Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images)

STAR TURN: Running marathons in instalments – the life and career of Michael Hordern

English actor Michael Hordern (1911 - 1995) as Christopher Williams, head of the National Atomic Board, in the stage adaptation of the television play 'Party Manners', by Val Gielgud, October 1950. Photo: George Konig/Keystone Features/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Tearing up the rule on split infinitives

Peter Trudgill advises you to boldly go and continue to use split infititives. Photo: Getty Images

Scotland reports no coronavirus deaths for the first time since lockdown

Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon speaks during a coronavirus update briefing. (Photo by Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Why Boris Johnson is the prime minister who can’t ‘Get Covid Done’

Boris Johnson makes a speech to Conservative Party supporters. Photograph: Owen Humphreys/PA.

James O’Brien says government ministers are ‘backtracking’ on Brexit pledges

James O'Brien on LBC radio; LBC

How TikTok got political

An iPhone user opens TikTok on their mobile phone. Photograph: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

The coronavirus recovery will offer a unique opportunity to revive Europe

European flags fly in Parliament Square. Photograph: Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA.

Polling shows more people believe Boris Johnson tells the truth now than before the 2019 election

Prime Minister Boris Johnson at a rally during the election campaign. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

Tommy Robinson arrested on suspicion of assault

Tommy Robinson arrives at arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London to support Britain First leader Paul Golding in May 2020. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA.

Will anyone be held responsible for the UK’s dismal response to coronavirus?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivering a speech to the Global Vaccine Summit from the White Room of No10 Downing Street. Photograph: Andrew Parsons/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire.

Protesters organise ‘die-in’ on streets outside Cummings’ home over government’s coronavirus handling

Protestors gathering outside Dominic Cummings' north London home and Dominic Cummings (R); PA images

New BBC director general will take pay cut when he replaces Tony Hall

Tim Davie, who will replace Tony Hall as the director-general of the BBC. Photograph: BBC/PA Wire.

Johnson has ended up falling into the same pitfalls as Corbyn

Prime Minister Boris Johnson (right) speaks with Jeremy Corbyn in the Central Lobby before the election. Picture: Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA.

Question Time: David Lammy confronts Tory minister over coronavirus measures in heated debate

Junior business minister Nadhim Zahawi (L) and the shadow minister for justice, David Lammy, during a firey debate on Question Time; Twitter

Jacob Rees-Mogg conjures Thatcher during Brexit extension debate

Jacob Rees-Mogg during a debate in the House of Commons. Photograph: Parliament TV.

MANDRAKE: All water under the bridge for Daily Mail editor-in-chief

Daily Mail editor-in-chief Paul Dacre. Photo: Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images

Devolved governments join Northern Ireland in calling for a Brexit extension

Prime Minister Boris Johnson greets EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen ahead of a meeting in Downing Street. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

James O’Brien delivers epic rant about British politics and the response to the coronavirus pandemic

LBC presenter James O'Brien called the state of British politics 'hilarious' live on air; LBC

A Brexit pause is essential amid coronavirus crisis

Leonie Cooper is Labour's London Assembly Economy Spokesperson. Picture: Archant

The British people are being played for fools

Doctors hold a silent protest during a national 'clap for carers' as they battle with the novel coronavirus pandemic, outside Downing Street. Photo: TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images

Boris Johnson is about to plunge us into the Brexit trap

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set on refusing to seek an extension to the UK's Brexit deal - despite the impact of Covid-19. Photo: Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images

How film reflects Russia’s different experience of the Second World War

A rare moment of tranquillity from Come and See (1985). Picture: The Criterion Collection

Attorney general claims ‘absurd’ to suggest Dominic Cummings tweet was ‘legal opinion’

Attorney general Suella Braverman leaving Downing Street, London; Stefan Rousseau

MPs warn new voting system could lead to second wave of coronavirus

Shadow foreign secretary Lisa Nandy on Sky News; Twitter

We are all Hongkongers now

Hong Kong police massed outside the legislature complex ahead of debate on a bill that would criminalize abuse of the Chinese national anthem in the semi-autonomous city. Photo: AP Photo/Kin Cheung

The febrile summer that lies ahead for Britain

Not drowning but second waving. Picture: Martin Rowson/TNE

Public and political consensus required for Britain to change for the better

Chief advisor to Prime Minister Boris Johnson Dominic Cummings makes a statement inside 10 Downing Street on May 25, 2020 in London, England. Photo: Jonathan Brady-WPA Pool/Getty Images

The oppression of black people is America’s foundation stone

Boston Police Officers arrest a protester in Downtown Crossing in Boston on May 31, 2020. Violent protests erupted late at night after a day of peaceful protests. Photo: Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Ed Davey launches campaign to become leader of the Lib Dems

Sir Ed Davey receives applause following his speech during the Liberal Democrats autumn conference. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

Most Read

The British people are being played for fools

Doctors hold a silent protest during a national 'clap for carers' as they battle with the novel coronavirus pandemic, outside Downing Street. Photo: TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images

‘We want you back’ - Boris Johnson urges EU workers to return to UK to help the economy

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, during a media briefing in Downing Street (Andrew Parsons/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire)

Chris Whitty and Patrick Vallance refused to do press conference after Dominic Cummings statement

Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty (left) and Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance arriving in Downing Street, London. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Polling shows more people believe Boris Johnson tells the truth now than before the 2019 election

Prime Minister Boris Johnson at a rally during the election campaign. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

Jacob Rees-Mogg told he’s the ‘worst holder of the Commons leader title in living memory’

Angela Eagle and Jacob Rees-Mogg clash in the House of Commons. Photograph: Parliament TV.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protestors outside the Houses of Parliament in London.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.