Stuck for a poster for the March for Change? We've got you covered
PUBLISHED: 08:00 20 July 2019
The New European will be highlighting the most hilarious posters at the anti-Brexit March for Change, which will are sure to find creative ways to say "no to Boris, yes to Europe".
The march, which has been organised by a wealth of grassroots groups fighting Brexit, aims at sending a clear message to the incoming prime minister that the country wants to stay in the EU.
That message will be amplified by powerful speakers at a concluding rally including Owen Jones, Femi Oluwole, Sandi Toksvig, Billy Bragg, Caroline Criado-Perez, Ayesha Hazarika, Naomi Smith and Gavin Esler.
But if you're short on time and artistic skills to get your feelings across you can pick up a free pull-out poster to stick on your placard when you get this week's New European, which will be on sale with plenty of other goodies at below-RRP prices at the start of the march.
Get fully kitted out with anti-Brexit themed beach towels, snack packs (including a free paper!), foam hands, baseball caps and more. The New European team will be outside the Hilton Hotel on Park Lane from 10am.
And if you're particularly proud of your posters, outfits, stunts and antics at the march, make sure to send your pics for publication online or in print to theneweuropean@archant.co.uk, or tag us in a tweet at @theneweuropean. We're already getting some great submissions.
