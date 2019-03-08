Stuck for a poster for the March for Change? We've got you covered

Pick up a free March for Change poster in this week's edition of The New European. Picture: Archant Archant

The New European will be highlighting the most hilarious posters at the anti-Brexit March for Change, which will are sure to find creative ways to say "no to Boris, yes to Europe".

The march, which has been organised by a wealth of grassroots groups fighting Brexit, aims at sending a clear message to the incoming prime minister that the country wants to stay in the EU.

That message will be amplified by powerful speakers at a concluding rally including Owen Jones, Femi Oluwole, Sandi Toksvig, Billy Bragg, Caroline Criado-Perez, Ayesha Hazarika, Naomi Smith and Gavin Esler.

But if you're short on time and artistic skills to get your feelings across you can pick up a free pull-out poster to stick on your placard when you get this week's New European, which will be on sale with plenty of other goodies at below-RRP prices at the start of the march.

Get fully kitted out with anti-Brexit themed beach towels, snack packs (including a free paper!), foam hands, baseball caps and more. The New European team will be outside the Hilton Hotel on Park Lane from 10am.

Get your anti-Brexit message across with The New European merchandise at the start of the March for Change. Picture: Archant Get your anti-Brexit message across with The New European merchandise at the start of the March for Change. Picture: Archant

And if you're particularly proud of your posters, outfits, stunts and antics at the march, make sure to send your pics for publication online or in print to theneweuropean@archant.co.uk, or tag us in a tweet at @theneweuropean. We're already getting some great submissions.

