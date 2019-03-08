Video

Pro-Brexit protest in Manchester 'quite embarrassing really'

A view of the pro-Brexit march taking place in Manchester. Picture: Hits Radio/Twitter Hits Radio/Twitter

As tens of thousands of people gather in London with their demand for a People's Vote, over in Manchester Brexiteers have also made efforts to pull people together in their cause.

No official figures have been released but a social media post purporting to be at the scene of the 'March for Democracy' show roughly 100 people shouting "Out out out! Brexit Brexit Brexit!" on their way to the Victoria Street start point.

"Quite embarrassing really," said Ollie Coburn, the Twitter user who posted the video.

Manchester's Hits Radio has also posted videos of the protest, with a crowd of around 200 marchers shouting "What do we want? Brexit!"

Brexit Party prospective parliamentary candidate for Islington North James Heartfield tweeted a video of the crowd walking along the pavement with the same chant.

Marching for Brexit in Manchester pic.twitter.com/gQbUCdaSpM — JamesHeartfield (@JamesHeartfield) October 19, 2019

Meanwhile in London, aerial cameras have been used to fully take in the numbers attending the People's Vote march.

Confirmed speakers at the pro-Brexit rally include Brexit Party MEP Henrik Overgaard Nielsen and trade unionist Paul Embery.

Social media posts claim that Brendan O'Neill, editor of Spiked, also gave an "impassioned" speech.

Anti-#EU protesters are gathering outside #Manchester Cathedral ahead of a march for a 'clean break #Brexit'.



It comes on the same day as MP's vote on #BorisJohnson's new deal in parliament. pic.twitter.com/weJn2NvjoY — Hits Manchester News (@hitsmcrnews) October 19, 2019

People fill central London in the People's Vote march. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire/PA Images People fill central London in the People's Vote march. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire/PA Images