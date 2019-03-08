Pro-Brexit protest in Manchester 'quite embarrassing really'
PUBLISHED: 14:14 19 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:20 19 October 2019
Hits Radio/Twitter
As tens of thousands of people gather in London with their demand for a People's Vote, over in Manchester Brexiteers have also made efforts to pull people together in their cause.
No official figures have been released but a social media post purporting to be at the scene of the 'March for Democracy' show roughly 100 people shouting "Out out out! Brexit Brexit Brexit!" on their way to the Victoria Street start point.
"Quite embarrassing really," said Ollie Coburn, the Twitter user who posted the video.
Manchester's Hits Radio has also posted videos of the protest, with a crowd of around 200 marchers shouting "What do we want? Brexit!"
Brexit Party prospective parliamentary candidate for Islington North James Heartfield tweeted a video of the crowd walking along the pavement with the same chant.
Meanwhile in London, aerial cameras have been used to fully take in the numbers attending the People's Vote march.
Confirmed speakers at the pro-Brexit rally include Brexit Party MEP Henrik Overgaard Nielsen and trade unionist Paul Embery.
Social media posts claim that Brendan O'Neill, editor of Spiked, also gave an "impassioned" speech.
