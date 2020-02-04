Video

Brexiteer says she's 'got what she voted for' but cannot explain what's changed

Jeremy Vine (left) and Beverley Turner (right) talk to caller Margaret about Brexit Day. Photograph: Channel 5. Archant

A Brexiteer who called into a television chat show programme to claim she has had 'the last laugh' has been unable to explain anything tangible that has changed in her life since Brexit Day on January 31st.

Margaret from Hertfordshire called Jeremy Vine on 5 to tell the panel of guests that as a Brexiteer she had been given the "last laugh" on Brexit.

"I really don't care if they're mocking me or not, because I'm sitting here having voted for Brexit, and I'm having the last laugh," she told Vine.

"I got what I voted for and that's all I care about," continued the caller, as panellist and journalist Beverly Turner started to question what she meant by this.

"Margaret, please, tell me how your life is different today on Monday morning than on Friday morning?" asked Turner.

"It's very different because I voted for what I wanted and I got it," insisted Margaret. "And don't you dare sit there and say to me 'how is my life different?' because I voted what I voted for, and I got what I voted for."

"Which is what?" continued Turner. "My life is no different this morning than it was on Friday, and yours isn't."

"Yeah... but... You're trying to tell me what I voted for was wrong," claimed the caller.

"No I'm just wondering what you voted for?" said Turner again.

"I voted for a lot of things," said the Brexiteer. "Do you want me to spend the next half an hour on the telly telling you?"

"Give me one, urged the journalist. "Help me out, you've come on here to prove people who voted Brexit are not thick, do that."

Margaret went on to explain that she was "fed up" with the justice system because Europe "lets them off".

"But that hasn't affected your life, that's what I'm saying Margaret, your life is no different on Monday to what it was on Friday," pointed out Turner.

The caller accused Turner of being "patronising" and said Remainers always wanted Leavers to "prove them wrong" on their views.

Vine intervened to claim that the caller's answer could be that what is different between Friday and Monday is that "at last the country has got out of the EU which you voted for three-and-a-half years ago".

But the panellist pointed out that we have not truly left the EU and that there is plenty still to be sorted.

It prompted guest Mike Parry to claim that Turner just wanted to rejoin the European Union, but the journalist insisted she just wanted to be convinced it would be a success.