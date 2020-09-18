Video

First minister of Wales criticises Boris Johnson for only calling once since May

First minister of Wales Mark Drakeford. Photograph: BBC. Archant

First minister of Wales Mark Drakeford has slammed Boris Johnson for his ‘simply unacceptable’ approach to communicating with the devolved administrations.

Drakeford said he has only received ‘one brief phone call’ from the prime minister since May 28, despite calling for better communications between the UK and Cardiff Bay, Holyrood, and Stormont.

”I think that is simply unacceptable to anyone who believes that we should be facing the coronavirus crisis together,” he said.

He explained: “All these issues need to be discussed at a UK level, by the four governments working together. But as far too often in this crisis, that opportunity has not been there.”

He continued: “We need a regular, reliable, rhythm of engagement: a reliable meeting even once a week would be a start. I make this argument not because we should all do the same things, but because being round the same table allows each of us to make the best decisions for the nations we represent.

“There is a vacancy at the heart of the United Kingdom, and it needs urgently to be filled, so we can talk to each other, share information, pool ideas and demonstrate a determination that the whole of the country can face these challenges together at this most difficult time.”

His comments came as first minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon called for a Cobra meeting to take place in the next 48 hours to discuss the rise in infections.

Sadiq Khan, mayor of London, said he also had not heard from Johnson since May, on the date of the last meeting.

Drakeford said he supported the call from Holyrood for a meeting.