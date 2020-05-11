Welsh first minister claims his government has ‘got it right’ compared to UK government

Welsh first minister Mark Drakeford has accused the UK government of ‘getting it wrong’ over its new coronavirus lockdown measures.

Speaking at his daily press conference, Drakeford said he would use “whatever means are available” to stop revellers crossing into Wales.

He said: “I think we have got it right in Wales, and I don’t think they’ve got it right over the border.

“The further people go the bigger the risk is that coronavirus will start to spread again. That’s why we say to people in Wales – stay local. Because that reduces the risk.”

He added: “I want to be clear – in Wales, it is Welsh law which applies. We will use whatever means are available to convey this message, including signs on the major roads and motorways and articles in local newspapers along our borders,” he said.

Wales has not eased social distancing rules, unlike England where citizens are now permitted to meet with up to one person they do not live with.

The Labour leader asked residents to continue respecting Welsh shutdown measures, acknowledging many were sacrificing the chance to meet loved ones in England.

“We are making the sacrifice for a very good reason,” he said, “because behaving in the way that we are really does protect ourselves and protect those other people. We mustn’t give up on it now.

“We’re doing the right thing in Wales. And by doing the right thing we are actually hastening the day when it will be possible to begin to lift those restrictions and to allow people to get back together again.”