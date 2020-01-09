Mark Francois reportedly willing to go up Big Ben with hammer and 'bong' it himself

Mark Francois. Picture: Peter Summers/Getty Images 2019 Getty Images

Mark Francois has been reported to be so determined to ensure that Big Ben rings out as the UK leaves the EU that he will personally "take a big hammer up there and bong it himself".

Big Ben bong fans. Understand Mark Francois intends to intervene in the debate shortly to make the case for a Brexit bong. If cost is the concern he's willing to take a big hammer up there and bong it himself — Kate McCann (@KateEMcCann) January 9, 2020

Sky political correspondent Kate McCann suggested in a tweet that Francois would propose the personal gesture, amid calls for jingoistic celebrations both from the famous clock tower and in the nearby Parliament Square.

However, when Francois stood up to appeal to the relevant committee in the Commons, he didn't offer to personally ring the bell.

The MP for Rayleigh and Wickford has so far been disappointed in his efforts to ensure that bongs ring out to celebrate the moment we Brexit.

Having tabled an early day motion on the matter, which gathered 55 signatures, was otherwise ignored by the speaker of the house.

But former soldier Francois, who once said: "I wasn't trained to lose," was not easily deterred when he spoke in the Commons.

"As we leave at a precise specified time, those who wish to celebrate will need to look to a clock to mark the moment," reasoned Francois, to widespread laughter in the house. "It seems inconceivable to me and many colleagues that that clock should not be the most iconic timepiece in the world, Big Ben."