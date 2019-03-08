Video

'Don't be Mark Francois' - Tory HQ trolled with clips of Boris Johnson on October 31st

A clip of Mark Francois is played outside Tory Party HQ. Photograph: Twitter. Archant

The Led By Donkeys campaigners have trolled Conservative Party headquarters with clips of Boris Johnson insisting the UK would leave the EU on October 31st.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

The anti-Brexit activists hired a mobile billboard van with loudspeakers to blast out clips of the prime minister continually interrating his "do or die" pledge.

It includes clips of Boris Johnson in the House of Commons, outside Downing Street, and interviews during the leadership election.

But it also includes clips of Tory Brexiteer MP Mark Francois insisting he had been assured by Boris Johnson that we would leave on October 31st.

In the clip from the summer, Francois explained why he backed Johnson.

He said: "I looked him in the eye, I've known him 20 years, and said, 'Boris if you become prime minister, do you give me your word we'll leave on the 31st of October, come hell or high water,' and he said, 'look, we've got to leave, otherwise the Tory Party are finished. We're leaving,' that's what swung it for me."

The Led By Donkeys campaigners have blasted the clips outside Tory Party HQ on the day the UK was meant to leave the European Union.

In one scene Tory party chairman James Cleverly is seen leaving his ministerial car as the video plays out.