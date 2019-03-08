Video

Mark Francois interrupted by stop Brexit protester live on television

Mark Francois appearing on Sky News. Photograph: Sky. Archant

Mark Francois has been interrupted by an anti-Brexit protester as soon as he started to give his view on Boris Johnson's Brexit proposals.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

The Tory Brexiteer appeared downbeat about the plans as he insisted he had not seen the whole detail so could not give an opinion yet.

But just as we went to open his mouth to give an opinion an anti-Brexit campaigner shouted: "Stop Brexit!"

The ERG member looked unimpressed as he wait for the protester to finish shouting.

Sky News presenter Adam Boulton signalled for Francois to continue to give his response.

MORE: Mark Francois appears downbeat about Boris Johnson's Brexit proposals

"If we do leave by the way, it will be a delight to go and these people and tell them they've lost," he said.

Francois told All Out Politics, that how many Tory Brexiteers back the deal depends on the content.

"It's up for every member to look into their conscience and decide what is best for the country", he explained.

Asked what his issues could be with the proposals Francois said he would not be negotiating over the detail live on-air.

During the Tory leadership campaign said that the Conservatives would be "signing" the "death warrant" of an anti-Brexit protester by electing Boris Johnson.