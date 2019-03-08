Mark Francois appears downbeat about Boris Johnson's Brexit proposals

Mark Francois interviewed by Sky News. Photograph: Sky. Archant

After warnings from the Tory Brexiteer that the country would 'explode' if the UK does not leave the EU on October 31st, Mark Francois has gone strangely quiet.

The outspoken Brexiteer had very little to say when approached by reporters about the compromises from Boris Johnson that could lead to a deal.

"Were you happy with what you heard, sir?" asked a reporter as he left a government building.

"It was interesting," said the Brexiteer, less chipper than usual.

"You don't look very happy, sir?" continued the reporter.

"Well there will be further chats to have," said Francois.

"So you don't like what you've heard so far, is it fair to say?" asked the reporter once more.

"What's upset you about it?" asked another.

Francois continued: "I'm not going to discuss it, gentlemen, I'm sorry about that... As I said, I'm not going to discuss it, it was a private discussion."