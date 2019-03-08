Video

Mark Francois to anti-Brexit protester: 'We're signing your death warrant'

Mark Francois, who backs Boris Johnson, told protester Steve Bray "we're signing your death warrant" prior to the BBC leadership debate. Picture: Steve Bray Steve Bray

The war of words between hard Brexiteer Mark Francois and campaigner Steve Bray went from the bizarre to the threatening after Francois told Bray: "We're signing your death warrant."

The exchange took place prior to the BBC Our Next Leader debate, with Bray greeting Francois on the street in his usual jovial style, saying: "Hello Mr Francois. Bollocks to Boris convention?"

It seems like Francois, who backs Johnson, could not resist snapping back at the protester, and turned back from the doorway to say: "In the nicest possible way, we're signing your death warrant.

"By October 31, our boy, you're out of a job."

"It's not a job, it's a passion," said Bray.

A British MP threatens an innocent citizen for signing their own 'death warrant' just for not wanting Brexit. The MPs name is Mark Francois. Britain is being overtaken by extremists. pic.twitter.com/OY3IM3a1Vs — Shahmir Sanni ️‍ (@shahmiruk) June 19, 2019

"I'm sure you'll find something else productive to do," said the MP for Rayleigh and Wickford.

The protester, his colourful get-up and relentlessly cheerful style, has been a constant presence in the backgrounds of political interviews on College Green, and was heard shouting "stop Boris!" outside Johnson's leadership bid launch.

Francois seems particularly irked by him, and prior to the launch told Bray ominously: "This man is going to be your nemesis."

Twitter users have noticed the darker turn in Francois' rhetoric towards Bray, including whistleblower Shahmir Sanni.

In normal circumstances, if a public figure threatened a member of the public by saying "we're signing your death warrant", they would be sacked or forced to resign. This should also apply to Mark Francois. pic.twitter.com/D6Qufek3PQ — James Melville (@JamesMelville) June 19, 2019

"A British MP threatens an innocent citizen for signing their own 'death warrant' just for not wanting Brexit ... Britain is being taken over by extremists," he tweeted.

Twitter user James Melville said in a tweet: "In normal circumstances, if a public figure threatened a member of the public by saying 'we're signing your death warrant', they would be sacked or forced to resign."

