Mark Francois is spotted with a pint on a Westminster street - and everybody had something to say

Mark Francois is spotted with a lockdown pint. Photograph: Twitter. Archant

Tory Brexiteer MP Mark Francois has swapped clapping on a Thursday night for a pint, after he was spotted with an alcoholic drink on a Westminstrer street.

Despite pubs remaining closed for drinking during lockdown until July 4th, the Tory MP was spotted on Marylebone Street with what appeared to be an IPA.

“My mate just saw Mark Francois having a pint outside a pub.” tweeted Chris Barker. “Something doesn’t feel right about this. (Not photoshopped incidentally).”

It is possible that Francois had made use of the establishments offering takeaway pints - but nonetheless the sheepish reaction to having his picture taken left everyone with something to say, especially after it was shared by a parody account.

“It’s like when you catch your underage neighbour having a pint, he half hides it, and hopes you dont grass him to his parents,” wrote Tim O’Jong.

Ah that's a photoshop, I found the "original" pic.twitter.com/yvGlFulJF0 — ⚫Jedi Shaman #FBPE @remainernow GTTO (@RoadTaxWhypay) June 4, 2020

“A pint and a half-pint,” posted Arlene Connoll.

“Shouldn’t you still be clapping?” asked Will Boyes.

“That better had be a half, what if Jerry tries to have another pop? Who’s even guarding the beaches? This is very serious,” joked one.

“Happy 4th July, that month went quick!” tweeted another.

“So glad that wasn’t Diane Abbott drinking in public! Imagine the outrage!” said @TooMuchCoffee1.

“Why does his face look like he’s been caught stealing all the purple Quality Street” pondered @BlueLightAlarm.

“Hang on! That looks like a foreign lager not a stout British ale,” added @po_jtu.

Francois has been contacted for comment about the pint.